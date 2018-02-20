Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Judge Rules AT&T Can't See Trump White House Communications About Time Warner Merger 39

Posted by BeauHD from the hide-and-seek dept.
The judge presiding over the Justice Department's attempt to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger has ruled that the White House's private communications on the merger will not be released. The Verge reports: When the department said in November that it would sue to block the mega-merger, thoughts immediately turned to the White House. President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for CNN, and some watchers questioned whether the White House's hand was present, guiding the Justice Department as a way to exact revenge on the Time Warner-owned property. The Justice Department has denied any wrongdoing, and said it is only looking to block the merger on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. But to prove the theory, AT&T and Time Warner requested communications between the Justice Department and White House that could have shown the department was engaging in "selective enforcement." In today's decision, the judge on the case said the companies had fallen "far short" of the legal bar required to receive the documents.

Judge Rules AT&T Can't See Trump White House Communications About Time Warner Merger

  • This seems very close to a blank check to the White House to engage in selective enforcement of anti-trust rules whenever they please. This ruling says that it is close to impossible to establish a clear line of political influence even when the circumstantial evidence for political retribution influencing it is pretty heavy. I'm in general in favor of stronger enforcement of anti-trust laws, but not if it is going to be done in a capricious fashion for political and personal goals.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What has it not? Selective enforcement is the name of the executive privilege.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Hetero ( 5159127 )
        2006: The AT&T split from 25 years prior was ondone. All the Baby Bells became again AT&T. Didn't seem to make much difference. This happened in the Bush administration.

        2008 and Onward: Too big to jail, Eric Holder: "The size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy."

    • Come on dude, shush it ... here's why ... (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The AT&T merger is being blocked on the grounds it is bad for the consumer and AT&T and Time Warner are already on record stating it will allow them to raise prices.

      Just because "Trump" does not excuse you for your poor logic on how bad this merger would be for consumers.

      AT&T and Time Warner simply should not be merging.

      And you thinking the merger would be good just because of "Trump" does not speak well of your ability to think.

      • Re:Come on dude, shush it ... here's why ... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @09:55PM (#56161521) Homepage

        And you thinking the merger would be good just because of "Trump" does not speak well of your ability to think.

        Hmm? Absolutely nowhere did I say that. The merger is unambiguously bad. But I really, really also don't want a precedent where the President (whether Trump or anyone else) can easily use selective enforcement anti-trust law for political goals. We're in a situation where there's really no good result. The best case scenario would have been that the White House turned over everything relevant and it became clear from the documentation that there was no inappropriate influence, and then the merger gets blocked. But in order for that to happen, that material needs to become available.

        • But I really, really also don't want a precedent where the President (whether Trump or anyone else) can easily use selective enforcement ofimmigration law for political goals.

          FTFY

        • Anti-trust laws, pretty much any laws the DOJ prosecutes (or not) has politics involved. Microsoft donated enough money to get theirs to disappear, if TW or AT&T hadn't bet on the establishment horses in the last election they too would be at the big boys table.

          This is a good thing. The decision is also a good thing - private corporations should not be able to see into private/classified communications just because they throw enough money around.

          If and when this communication gets declassified and relea

  • The merger between AT&T and Time-Warner should be blocked. This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.

    But ultimately, I suspect the merger will go forward. AT&T and Time-Warner simply have better lawyers than the Trump administration.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Narcocide ( 102829 )

      This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.

      This is true, but the fact you and I can agree on something like this is a really bad omen.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Well, you may believe it's the right action for the wrong reason, but this decision means you can't prove it.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        I think we can prove that it's the right action, anyway. We just can't prove that it's for the wrong reason. :-)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Aww cmon PopeCrapso.

      Your idol Obama would’ve rubber stamped this.

      So Obama would’ve done the wrong thing AND for corrupt reasons because we all know this to be wrong.

      But yeah - Trumps the bad guy in your pitiful cartoon mind.

  • antitrust rules have merit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Huge companies merging is bad for America. Does no one realize that? Who fucking cares about the presidents motivations. Hyper-consolidation and the resulting lack of competition exacerbates every problem with our countries "free market" (LOL, free market)

  • Just because (Score:4, Insightful)

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:11PM (#56161741) Homepage Journal

    Just because you can imagine that a crime has occurred, doesn't mean you get to breech Executive Privlege and are owed transcripts of communications you only imagine exists.

    If the lawyers demanding transcripts of any/all communication between the White House and DOJ had anything stronger than a 'belief' that something illegal 'may' have happened, they might get what they are asking for.

    I seem to recall the previous administration refused to share communications between the White House and DOJ regarding the "Fast 'n Furious" gun-running fiasco when Congress asked for it - remember, Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress in that case? I'm sure your outrage then, when people's actual lives were lost, not the prospect of possibly higher cable bills...

