Judge Rules AT&T Can't See Trump White House Communications About Time Warner Merger 39
The judge presiding over the Justice Department's attempt to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger has ruled that the White House's private communications on the merger will not be released. The Verge reports: When the department said in November that it would sue to block the mega-merger, thoughts immediately turned to the White House. President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for CNN, and some watchers questioned whether the White House's hand was present, guiding the Justice Department as a way to exact revenge on the Time Warner-owned property. The Justice Department has denied any wrongdoing, and said it is only looking to block the merger on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. But to prove the theory, AT&T and Time Warner requested communications between the Justice Department and White House that could have shown the department was engaging in "selective enforcement." In today's decision, the judge on the case said the companies had fallen "far short" of the legal bar required to receive the documents.
What has it not? Selective enforcement is the name of the executive privilege.
2008 and Onward: Too big to jail, Eric Holder: "The size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy."
The AT&T merger is being blocked on the grounds it is bad for the consumer and AT&T and Time Warner are already on record stating it will allow them to raise prices.
Just because "Trump" does not excuse you for your poor logic on how bad this merger would be for consumers.
AT&T and Time Warner simply should not be merging.
And you thinking the merger would be good just because of "Trump" does not speak well of your ability to think.
And you thinking the merger would be good just because of "Trump" does not speak well of your ability to think.
Hmm? Absolutely nowhere did I say that. The merger is unambiguously bad. But I really, really also don't want a precedent where the President (whether Trump or anyone else) can easily use selective enforcement anti-trust law for political goals. We're in a situation where there's really no good result. The best case scenario would have been that the White House turned over everything relevant and it became clear from the documentation that there was no inappropriate influence, and then the merger gets blocked. But in order for that to happen, that material needs to become available.
But I really, really also don't want a precedent where the President (whether Trump or anyone else) can easily use selective enforcement ofimmigration law for political goals.
FTFY
Anti-trust laws, pretty much any laws the DOJ prosecutes (or not) has politics involved. Microsoft donated enough money to get theirs to disappear, if TW or AT&T hadn't bet on the establishment horses in the last election they too would be at the big boys table.
This is a good thing. The decision is also a good thing - private corporations should not be able to see into private/classified communications just because they throw enough money around.
If and when this communication gets declassified and relea
The merger between AT&T and Time-Warner should be blocked. This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.
But ultimately, I suspect the merger will go forward. AT&T and Time-Warner simply have better lawyers than the Trump administration.
This is a case of the president doing the right thing for corrupt reasons, which I suppose we should take as a win.
This is true, but the fact you and I can agree on something like this is a really bad omen.
Well, you may believe it's the right action for the wrong reason, but this decision means you can't prove it.
I think we can prove that it's the right action, anyway. We just can't prove that it's for the wrong reason.
:-)
Does Trump really believe this latest tax cut won't bankrupt us? Probably not. He has enough experience in business to know what happens when revenues don't match expenditures.
The last time revenues matched expenses was when the Republican Congress led by Newt Gingrich forced President Clinton to agree to welfare reforms after his pizza & BJ party in the Oval Office with a White House intern.
The last administration burned thru $10 Trillion (with a 'T') of new debt over the preceding 8 years, this administration inks a deal that is projected to add $1.5 Trillion to debt over the next ten years and you think *THAT* will "bankrupt us"?
Grow up.
Aww cmon PopeCrapso.
Your idol Obama would’ve rubber stamped this.
So Obama would’ve done the wrong thing AND for corrupt reasons because we all know this to be wrong.
But yeah - Trumps the bad guy in your pitiful cartoon mind.
More courts need to step in line or get out of the way via impeachment if necessary.
The one best reason not to impeach Trump is named Mike Pence. Last person you want as president is a right-wing fundamentalist fascist Christian controlling all of the nukes.
The one best reason not to impeach Trump is named Mike Pence. Last person you want as president is a right-wing fundamentalist fascist Christian controlling all of the nukes.
This, this, a hundred times this.
The one best reason not to impeach Trump is named Mike Pence. Last person you want as president is a right-wing fundamentalist fascist Christian controlling all of the nukes.
Look, I'm no fan at all of Mike Pence (or anyone else in the Trump administration.) However, I'm not sure on all of your claims.
Right wing? Check. Fundamentalist Christian? Most definitely. But fascist? Citation please.
But fascist? Citation please.
IMHO [slate.com]
Very interesting. Thanks for that.
Should I be mad dumbass Trump potentially did something good for a bad reason?
FTFY - there's no evidence of any wrong-doing, just a fantasy some lawyers dreamed up when the merger they wanted to happen didn't...
Huge companies merging is bad for America. Does no one realize that? Who fucking cares about the presidents motivations. Hyper-consolidation and the resulting lack of competition exacerbates every problem with our countries "free market" (LOL, free market)
Trump! Golden Sinks! Golden Toilets! Golden Showers!
And have the distinction of being the most-over turned courts in the country!
Just because you can imagine that a crime has occurred, doesn't mean you get to breech Executive Privlege and are owed transcripts of communications you only imagine exists.
If the lawyers demanding transcripts of any/all communication between the White House and DOJ had anything stronger than a 'belief' that something illegal 'may' have happened, they might get what they are asking for.
I seem to recall the previous administration refused to share communications between the White House and DOJ regarding the "Fast 'n Furious" gun-running fiasco when Congress asked for it - remember, Eric Holder was found in contempt of Congress in that case? I'm sure your outrage then, when people's actual lives were lost, not the prospect of possibly higher cable bills...