Flixster Video Shuts Down 26

Posted by BeauHD from the hello-goodbye dept.
After being purchased by Fandango in 2016, Flixster Video is officially shutting down. The site has been sending users regular emails over the past several months about the shutdown, reports Android Police. Now, the site is no longer operational, and only points people to its mobile app, which can still be used for getting movie reviews and tickets. The Verge reports: Flixster first announced it was closing in 2016, after being acquired by Fandango along with subsidiary Rotten Tomatoes. That year, Fandango also bought video streaming service M-Go, later rebranding it under FandangoNow. Flixster Video, which let people access their UltraViolet movie collection, was not a part of that deal. The shutdown began with the service telling customers it would no longer be able to redeem digital codes on the site for video playback. Over the past few months, emails have been sent out encouraging people to migrate their Flixster accounts to Vudu and Movies Anywhere in order to make sure nothing was lost. The company says it's not too late for users to do so.

  • Anthony Scaramucci really needs to buy "Fandango" (Score:4, Informative)

    by Hal_Porter ( 817932 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @05:15AM (#56162413)

    Thus finally explaining the lyrics of "Bohemian Rhapsody"

  • Ultraviolet in the UK (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Radi0 ( 5276137 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @05:46AM (#56162475)
    Well, I think this well and truly kills Ultraviolet in the UK. TV streaming apps (Rakuten) stopped supporting Ultraviolet, followed by apps I could access using my Xbox (TalkTalk). Currently I can only access my collection using Flixster Video on my phone, which of course I can't cast to the TV. Once this goes, my ultraviolet collection is completely inaccessible, as the two services mentioned in the article, aren't available in the UK. Way to go, publishers, on persuading people of the benefits of legal digital ownership over piracy. (Of course, TFA shows an email addressed to 'US Customer', but I'm sure the UK isn't far behind)

    • I can cast Flickster from my Android phone (Nexus 6p) to my Chromecast device just fine.

      As a UK resident, this does indeed suck balls.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tyfy ( 788757 )
      Just got this back from WBDigitalCustomerCare@warnerbros.com which is the support email on the Flixster Video website

      The discontinuation of playback, and redemption services will not impact our Flixster Video users outside of the US

    • If you bought the rights outright rather than paying a monthly subscription, and now you can't use them, go to your local trading standards and make a complaint.

      In my amateur opinion, you are entitled to a refund.

  • Ultra-Violet isn't dead - it's migrated. (Score:4, Informative)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @08:44AM (#56162905) Homepage Journal

    I redeemed every UltraViolet movie I ever got. Yes it was a bit of a confusing endeavor, and I wrote about it quite a bit. [livejournal.com] I would be upset if Ultraviolet were truly dead, I rarely use it to actually watch movies, but I like having them there in case there's a theoretical stuck somewhere but I still have bandwidth occasion, that's why I'm incredibly diligent about the kids movies.

    All that's happened when you get down to it is Disney finally partnered up with all of the UltraViolet people, and then Amazon got in on it, Google was already working with Disney (I found that surprising). Now I can watch my Amazon, UltraViolet and Disney Movies Anywhere (keychest) stuff on YouTube. Or I can use my Vudu account and watch all that stuff on my parents BluRay player.

    Flixster was just a single place to redeem codes, it's no big deal, the real big deal is the fact all the other places are working together now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I view those codes as a licence to download a working copy off the Pirate Bay. I think they would have a hard time arguing any loss in court, and morally I have no issues since I already own the damn thing.

      When I buy CDs I usually download a FLAC copy to actually listen to as well. Even if ripping didn't mean getting my USB optical drive out, the pirate version comes with all the tags set properly and cover artwork included. No point duplicating that work.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nwf ( 25607 )

      I started redeeming UV titles a couple of years ago and was glad I did when Movies Anywhere was announced. I'm glad I'll never need to use UV again, which is and has been total crap from day one. iTunes, while a cluttered mess of an app, at least lets me view my movies when and where I want.

      Having Google and Amazon in the mix makes it all the easier to watch stuff anywhere I want. I was wondering what sort of mind trick Disney used on everyone to get them to agree to all support Movies Anywhere, but was ver

  • Years ago I decided that I really didn't care about seeing movies as-soon-as-possible. My viewing habits are at least a year behind, and it's worked out quite well. I have no desire to see a movie as soon as it comes out, I lose nothing by waiting for it to come out on DVD. Then I can either buy it new - for cheaper than having seen it in the theater, or get it via Netflix DVD. If it's something 2 years old or more, it can be bought used for really cheap (garage sales, online) or even brand new. I rece

