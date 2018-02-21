Flixster Video Shuts Down 26
After being purchased by Fandango in 2016, Flixster Video is officially shutting down. The site has been sending users regular emails over the past several months about the shutdown, reports Android Police. Now, the site is no longer operational, and only points people to its mobile app, which can still be used for getting movie reviews and tickets. The Verge reports: Flixster first announced it was closing in 2016, after being acquired by Fandango along with subsidiary Rotten Tomatoes. That year, Fandango also bought video streaming service M-Go, later rebranding it under FandangoNow. Flixster Video, which let people access their UltraViolet movie collection, was not a part of that deal. The shutdown began with the service telling customers it would no longer be able to redeem digital codes on the site for video playback. Over the past few months, emails have been sent out encouraging people to migrate their Flixster accounts to Vudu and Movies Anywhere in order to make sure nothing was lost. The company says it's not too late for users to do so.
I think it was some kind of off-brand IMDB.
This isn't The Register, does anybody know who he is here? Anyway, although nobody beats a dead horse like Orlowski, I suspect even he has given up on that one.
"UltraViolet" is now dead and buried? Somebody tell Andrew Orlowski.
This isn't The Register, does anybody know who he is here? Anyway, although nobody beats a dead horse like Orlowski, I suspect even he has given up on that one.
Tens more of us do now. Biting the hand that feeds IT" [theregister.co.uk]
Ultraviolet in the UK
I can cast Flickster from my Android phone (Nexus 6p) to my Chromecast device just fine.
As a UK resident, this does indeed suck balls.
The discontinuation of playback, and redemption services will not impact our Flixster Video users outside of the US
If you bought the rights outright rather than paying a monthly subscription, and now you can't use them, go to your local trading standards and make a complaint.
In my amateur opinion, you are entitled to a refund.
Ultra-Violet isn't dead - it's migrated.
I redeemed every UltraViolet movie I ever got. Yes it was a bit of a confusing endeavor, and I wrote about it quite a bit. [livejournal.com] I would be upset if Ultraviolet were truly dead, I rarely use it to actually watch movies, but I like having them there in case there's a theoretical stuck somewhere but I still have bandwidth occasion, that's why I'm incredibly diligent about the kids movies.
All that's happened when you get down to it is Disney finally partnered up with all of the UltraViolet people, and then Amazon got in on it, Google was already working with Disney (I found that surprising). Now I can watch my Amazon, UltraViolet and Disney Movies Anywhere (keychest) stuff on YouTube. Or I can use my Vudu account and watch all that stuff on my parents BluRay player.
Flixster was just a single place to redeem codes, it's no big deal, the real big deal is the fact all the other places are working together now.
I view those codes as a licence to download a working copy off the Pirate Bay. I think they would have a hard time arguing any loss in court, and morally I have no issues since I already own the damn thing.
When I buy CDs I usually download a FLAC copy to actually listen to as well. Even if ripping didn't mean getting my USB optical drive out, the pirate version comes with all the tags set properly and cover artwork included. No point duplicating that work.
I started redeeming UV titles a couple of years ago and was glad I did when Movies Anywhere was announced. I'm glad I'll never need to use UV again, which is and has been total crap from day one. iTunes, while a cluttered mess of an app, at least lets me view my movies when and where I want.
Having Google and Amazon in the mix makes it all the easier to watch stuff anywhere I want. I was wondering what sort of mind trick Disney used on everyone to get them to agree to all support Movies Anywhere, but was ver
I moved away from Flixter when they first announced it early last year. I continue to receive a constant stream of emails, about one a month, making sure I know they are going away.
Years ago I decided that I really didn't care about seeing movies as-soon-as-possible. My viewing habits are at least a year behind, and it's worked out quite well. I have no desire to see a movie as soon as it comes out, I lose nothing by waiting for it to come out on DVD. Then I can either buy it new - for cheaper than having seen it in the theater, or get it via Netflix DVD. If it's something 2 years old or more, it can be bought used for really cheap (garage sales, online) or even brand new. I rece