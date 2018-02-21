The Car of the Future Will Sell Your Data (bloomberg.com) 134
Picture this: You're driving home from work, contemplating what to make for dinner, and as you idle at a red light near your neighborhood pizzeria, an ad offering $5 off a pepperoni pie pops up on your dashboard screen. Are you annoyed that your car's trying to sell you something, or pleasantly persuaded? From a report: Telenav, a company developing in-car advertising software, is betting you won't mind much. Car companies -- looking to earn some extra money -- hope so, too. Automakers have been installing wireless connections in vehicles and collecting data for decades. But the sheer volume of software and sensors in new vehicles, combined with artificial intelligence that can sift through data at ever-quickening speeds, means new services and revenue streams are quickly emerging. The big question for automakers now is whether they can profit off all the driver data they're capable of collecting without alienating consumers or risking backlash from Washington. "Carmakers recognize they're fighting a war over customer data," said Roger Lanctot, who works with automakers on data monetization as a consultant for Strategy Analytics. "Your driving behavior, location, has monetary value, not unlike your search activity."
Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:5, Informative)
Awesome. I did not think I needed more reasons to keep using old cars, but got some anyway...
I imagine it has to be a cellular connection in the car, is there a relatively simple way for the average person to disable this communication outlet?
I would have to imagine with new cars being so complex, that the gathering would be difficult if not impossible to stop, but it would seem easy to be able to disable or block the car from phoning home?
Re:Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, and it's typically pretty easy once you locate the module. The cellular radios are often socketed and easily removed, and barring that, there's a bunch of ways you could attack and disable the radio from effectively connecting to a tower (e.g. pinning the coax going to the antennae).
Of course once auto manufacturers catch on that people are circumventing their systems, they'll just label them as 'safety' related and lobby to the government to allow punishments for interfering with them.
Re:Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:4, Interesting)
1) This will be part of the "infotainment" system obviously. Have the system do a systems check and refuse to operate any of the display screen functions (radio, navigation etc) unless the system passes all checks.
2) The cell radio is also crucial to things like On-Star, so cooperate with the big insurance companies to make a disabled system more expensive to insure. On the basis that On-Star and automatic collision reporting are "vital safety systems"
3) Many cars now have a "limp home mode" where the vehicle will still operate, but with severely reduced performance. This is intended for things like emissions systems failures, engine computer failure and so on. It would be obvious and straight forward to have a car go into limp home mode if any of the many computers, logic controllers or other electronic parts fail the self check.
4) The easiest and most legally defensible, simply have the check engine or service engine light come on when the self check fails.
Re: (Score:3)
But, that really can't work, can it?
I mean, there are times and places that you will lose signal, like in a tunnel, or perhaps parts of the country where there isn't great cell coverage, etc....
I would think they would have to take those use cases into account, and if they do..then you just block the signal perpetually...?
If I were tasked with this as an engineer, I'd just buffer the data and transmit when comm available. Wouldn't you?
Re:Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:4, Informative)
I disconnected On-Star from my GM Vehicle and odd things started happening, the most annoying of which was the cruise control would randomly stop working. The dealership plugged the On-Star module back in and voila everything worked fine again. They will integrate these systems so that you will not be able to unplug them.
Hmm..wondering if you leave the module plugged in, can you then find the antenna it uses and cover it with a faraday cage type unit to prevent its transmissions?
Re: (Score:3)
Not without violating a warranty or EULA.
But here in the UK we have strict regulations on distractions whilst driving. That's the same reason the billboard isn't a thing here in the UK.
BULLSHIT. [google.com]
Re: Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:2, Informative)
Billboards in the UK are allowed in towns and cities but are illegal on high speed Motorways (highways) and dual carriageways for obvious reasons. They are also banned in green countryside areas in the UK too as they are classed as an eyesore.
Re:Maybe the Amiricans won't mind (Score:5, Interesting)
We have billboards by the road in the UK, lots of them.
However, a pop-up ad in the car is probably illegal. At least, the very first person with one of these cars to claim that the ad distracted them will quickly put and end to the practice.
GDPR should be a fairly healthy deterrent to anyone implementing anything like this (that is, if the UK doesn't throw it in the bonfire of EU regulation after 2019).
Not that I'm for the ads in any way...BUT, if you in the UK are so distracted by a simple ad, how in the hell do you drive while fiddling with the radio/stereo, smoke a cigarette, keep the cold beer between your legs and try to talk on the phone???
I mean, hell...that's the new basic driving test here for men in the US.
The ones for ladies substitute the beer holding for put
Or even better, ads in your social media feeds. Drive past chain restaurants. Lo and Behold! Coupons appear in you social media feeds!
That will show you are a non-compliant member of society [maybe a dangerous outlier] and need correction.
Re:Telenav is betting you won't mind much (Score:5, Interesting)
Telenav is betting you won't mind much
I'll take that bet.
Me too. Especially after insurance companies realize they can compel release of this data to dispute coverage or increase rates.
For example: You go through drive-through every morning - you must be eating breakfast while driving to work. This leads to distracted driving. Congratulations! You win 20% higher premium.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm reminded of the OBD devices some insurance companies offer so you have a discount. I tried that, but because I commute on a busy highway (I-35 in Austin), coupled with cretins who swing in a lane, freak out because traffic is stopped, then slam the brakes on, forcing me to do 60-0s fast, no matter how much following distance I leave that gets logged... My premiums went up by 25%, so I switched insurance companies.
Me too. Especially after insurance companies realize they can compel release of this data to dispute coverage or increase rates.
For example: You go through drive-through every morning - you must be eating breakfast while driving to work. This leads to distracted driving. Congratulations! You win 20% higher premium.
Even better: "Congratulations! You bought a car with a built-in distraction device! You win a 20% higher premium!"
Congratulations! You win 20% higher premium.
This is a small overshoot in a good trend. The higher premium may make you to skip the breakfast in paper wrapper in the drive through in the morning. Your insurance rate will go down. You'll also be healthier. Your health insurance rate will go down.
Seriously what world do we live in where people eat in their cars.
You obviously have something to hide. Congrats! You've just won 100% higher premiums and a referral to local law enforcement.
Re: (Score:1)
Not. If your car insurance company says you have to have tracking turned on or they will not take your business. There is nothing illegal about that.
And I'm betting there will be class-action lawsuits if this really does happen. In what possible way does buying a car grant a third part the right to collect and sell any data gathered from it? Ignoring the privacy implications - the data is not theirs to take! I genuinely don't understand the mentality behind these sociopathic advertising asshats which makes them think they have any sort of right to do something like this.
If they want to install this bullshit in the car then they had better give owner
No kidding. I will never buy a car that serves me ads. I'd debate driving one even for free. Any manufacturer that ops into this will lose me as a customer, too, even if the car I wanted didn't have the ads (yet).)
Ad blocker for the car? (Score:2)
The more a car networks and spies on its users, the more car privacy tools will be needed.
Recall unsafe at any speed?
The car brand will be unsafe on any network. The Designed-In Data Trade of the Networked American Automobile
Or even easier: ignore it. People are exposed to so many advertisements now (like we are exposed to germs) that I would expect most of us are simply immune to them.
This feature will be a non-starter for me (Score:5, Insightful)
One aspect people fail to consider is that if your car reports your location to advertisers, it also can be compelled to report your location to law enforcement, creditors, lawyers.
Re:This feature will be a non-starter for me (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
In US Magnuson-Moss [wikipedia.org] would limit warranty-voiding to modified features.
Re:This feature will be a non-starter for me (Score:4, Interesting)
Implying that data needing to be sent for preventative maintenance is "reasonable".
It's not. This won't make it through the courts, even in the USA or the UK.
Good luck (Score:5, Informative)
I will avoid buying cars equipped with one, if all cars go this way I will pull the fuse on infotaiment system.
Which in all likelihood will result in a car that does not start. I work with these sorts of system in my day job because my company provides wiring for them. These are (generally speaking) not well designed modular systems that can be easily disabled piecemeal. Car companies have virtually zero concept of modularity or security and all the systems tend to be tied into all the others WAY too closely. CAN bus [wikipedia.org] is a hot mess. The way wiring is done in most vehicles would make the head of most slashdot readers explode with rage. It's the most scatterbrained ad-hoc thing you can imagine.
We just did a set of harnesses for a vehicle being prototyped right now and the notion that you could disable the infotainment system on that vehicle with no further problems is laughable. You'd basically have to reprogram the whole thing and possibly replace a lot of the ECUs [wikipedia.org] which for all practical purposes would be nigh impossible.
One aspect people fail to consider is that if your car reports your location to advertisers, it also can be compelled to report your location to law enforcement, creditors, lawyers.
Yep. Scary ain't it?
Two words: chip tuners
If there's anything on my car(s) I don't want, my guess is my local to me chip tuner will have a way around it.
I usually drive my cars till the wheels fall off anyway, so that removes the "what if you sell it" argument.
Reality (Score:3)
you provide wiring, you do not actually see the work being done witin the modules.
Sigh.... Actually I do see quite a lot of it because we don't just do the wiring but thank's for the insult. We also do a lot of engineering for the ECUs and for several of our customers we provide program management for the entire electrical system of a vehicle. But you go ahead with being condescending to someone you know nothing about.
So your opinions on the wiring hold weight but I can tell that you have no idea how the modules actually send packets and interact on the network
Since I've told you virtually nothing beyond the fact that my company makes wiring products that's quite a leap you made there. Maybe you should find out what I actual
Don't worry, they won't.
OFC this is a feature that is being considered by General Motors
... the textbook example of design-by-committe that pumps out product after product that feels like the coach section of a budget airline -- a product that is utterly tone deaf to the wants and needs of consumers time after time again. How many times now have they gone bankrupt or nearly gone bankrupt in the last 30 years?
Toyota, Honda, FHI and all the other asian manufacturers will quickly dismiss this feature as just
Re: (Score:3)
This in car advertising feature will be non-starer for me. I will avoid buying cars equipped with one, if all cars go this way I will pull the fuse on infotaiment system. One aspect people fail to consider is that if your car reports your location to advertisers, it also can be compelled to report your location to law enforcement, creditors, lawyers.
I'm sure you could probably pay a several thousand dollar premium for the "add free" model. Really, it's most likely that this kind of thing would, at least initially, be used on lower end cars to subsidize the price. Higher end cars like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, etc won't install this as it would tarnish their brand image. But looking for a cheap little 4 cylinder commuter car? Be ready for ads.
I have a feeling it would be more like reducing the horsepower of the vehicle, or forcing a delay at startup until someone watches and interacts with "x" number of ads.
That would get them sued in a hurry. After all, how do you tell the difference between "someone tampered with it" and "it broke". And an engine that refuses to start because of a non-functioning infotainment system, yeah, that won't end well for them. Remember, fixing it for free isn't good enough, they'd also have to cover for the cost of a rental as well as any time you lost while making arrangements getting it fixed and getting alternative transport.
Bad example (Score:5, Insightful)
THe time for the pizza coupon is 15-20 minutes out from the pizza shop so you can order on your cell/smart phone and then pick it up rather than pulling over, ordering, and then sitting and waiting for the pizza.
Altho personally I find all this advertising abhorrent and am sick to death of constanly being advertised to. I tend to take the more annoying ads as as example of who NOT to do business with.
Everything (Score:3)
The users then remember the brands who tried to track and push ads onto them.
The cost of executing an instruction is exponentially going to zero.
Oh, hell no! (Score:5, Insightful)
Screens are invevitable (Score:3)
Can we please just keep making cars that have NO built-in screens?
Short answer? Probably not. Not in the long run anyway. The cost savings from doing as much as possible with a touch screen are probably going to overwhelm any other options not required by law. This despite the fact that touch screens are a terrible interface for many things.
If and when I need a navigator, I'll mount my phone, but I generally don't need a bright glowing rectangle blowing out my night vision.
Since that doesn't really happen I'm not sure what your complaint there is. I can turn the screen off in my truck if I want to but even when it is on it isn't all that bright unless I want it to be.
Can we please just keep making cars that have NO built-in screens? If and when I need a navigator, I'll mount my phone, but I generally don't need a bright glowing rectangle blowing out my night vision.
Just got a new one last year
... no screen.
If there's a market, they should stay available. Keep buying them that way. Keep telling the dealers and anyone who will listen why you have that preference.
Re: (Score:2)
Though, I miss the color change of my RSX. In the day it light up white to be seen, at night it lit up red so it doesn't fuck up night vision. Newer ones do the same color but dim, and it isn't as pleasant.
just keep making cars that have NO built-in screens
Keep making cars? I don't think you know what that phrase means. It typically implies that we are currently making cars without built in screens.
just keep making cars that have NO built-in screens
Keep making cars? I don't think you know what that phrase means. It typically implies that we are currently making cars without built in screens.
We are; I bought one new last year without a screen.
I don't want to live in the future any more (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
When I was a kid it seemed like it had so much promise. Nowadays it's just pretty much advertising.
The Unabomber was right on that one
This car of the future... (Score:3)
...I will not drive. Or at least not own. I'll take public transit, a taxi or some "ride-sharing" (stupid name) service, walk, or cycle. In cases that I really need to drive, I'll rent or use a car-sharing service, which will rather limit the amount of data that can be collected from me in that context.
Note to car manufacturers: sell me a car that drives from point A to point B efficiently. Make a profit doing that. If you can't, then gtfo.
The future was always about advertising (Score:2)
Seriously, what did you think were all those coloured lights in Blade Runner?
When I was a kid it seemed like it had so much promise. Nowadays it's just pretty much advertising.
One the bright side, it seems like we are one step closer to Futurama. If we get spaceships and robots and an amusement park on the Moon, it might be worth putting up with the ads in your dreams or the suicide booths.
And don't forget hypnotoad! All glory to the hypnotoad!
Maybe we need to raise the voting age back up to 21, eh?
We compelled states to raise the drinking age up to 21, why not rescind the voting age change not that long back and make it 21 again too?
Tesla already does this (Score:1)
They log your locations, acceleration/deceleration data. Every time you bring your vehicle for routine maintenance, some of that data gets copied during service.
Spoofing (Score:1)
I'll spoof the data.
Expect my Cars GPS to show me driving on the Nascar track, 24x7.
Higher insurance rates?
Prove that's *MY* car going 200km/hr+ on the track. I've got video showing it's NOT me.
If you use Google or Apple or Facebook... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
One of Apple's selling points is the privacy of its customers' data. Do you know something to the contrary?
I don't care (Score:2)
The car of the future will drive by itself while I'll have my AR-Goggles and my headphones on, so they can show whatever the fuck they want.
no one is really suprised (Score:1)
But as a car guy and an electronics nerd then i cant wait for my new business to flourish! I will be offering my services to remove all connectivity from these cars of the future. And before anyone says that i wont be able to do it, I use the argument that there are roads that go many places where there isn't connectivity. Therefor the lack of connectivity must be a failure mode that manufacturers must build into their systems, no one wants a car that stops working when the communication system doesn't exis
Waze (Score:2)
Waze has been doing this for some time, but only when I stop at red lights. As soon as I move the ad goes away.
I guess automakers would like a slice of the pie. I only wish they would be as self-constrained...
Question - who owns the car? (Score:5, Interesting)
I see more and more of this coming up in the industry and it opens a question for me - who owns the car?
It may make a difference if the car is leased. But thinking about how Tesla batteries software limited capacity/range - if I buy the car with a giant battery in it cannot I not defeat that?
Or is it like Sat radio - where I have to have a subscription to continue using it? Is the "fuel" in my car available only through subscription? What prevents me from strapping a bigger battery to my roof and plugging it in through the charge-port (ala battery packs for cell phones).
So the car manufacture is going to install advertising software in my car? And may I defeat it or otherwise alter the vehicle as I see fit. And perform repairs on it too!!!
I see more and more of this coming up in the industry and it opens a question for me - who owns the car?
It may make a difference if the car is leased. But thinking about how Tesla batteries software limited capacity/range - if I buy the car with a giant battery in it cannot I not defeat that?
Or is it like Sat radio - where I have to have a subscription to continue using it? Is the "fuel" in my car available only through subscription? What prevents me from strapping a bigger battery to my roof and plugging it in through the charge-port (ala battery packs for cell phones).
So the car manufacture is going to install advertising software in my car? And may I defeat it or otherwise alter the vehicle as I see fit. And perform repairs on it too!!!
Leases/rentals are probably different as you say. I think there's plenty of case law on the books saying you can do whatever the heck you want with your own car. I don't see the difference in adding an engine modification to a gas car or adding the battery pack you talk about. In the case of the artificial battery limiter I would liken it to the existing performance limiters built into gas cars today. They exist in the electronic control unit computer and are easy to change with some plug-in parts from a
If I ever buy this car (Score:2)
Here Comes Idiocracy (Score:2)
I will just keep driving my 20 year old car (Score:3)
284,000 miles and still going strong.
It will not be possible to just disable the display. Cars already come with a single display that integrates many functions like GPS, climate control, entertainment, maintenance. No way to just shut it off.
I knew there was a bright side (Score:2)
Malware on Wheels (Score:2)
Given sticker price of vehicles I can't imagine it taking all that much more than a few people walking off the lot in disgust before dealers demanded change.
What are you providing for my eyeballs? (Score:1)
Telenav suggests $30 annually per vehicle. Personally, even if all that goes into driver perks, I don't think an effective $300 reduction over a 10 year car lifetime is going to persuade many people to accept this feature.
No thanks (Score:4, Interesting)
This sort of crap is exactly why 1. I'm really glad that legislation like the GDPR in the EU [eugdpr.org] is coming along to begin to allow us to take control of our data. Might not be perfect but a good start. As I read it, this wouldn't be allowed without explicit consent between the owner of the car and whatever advertising company ran this (burying it in an EULA doesn't count)
but simultaneously I'm 2. really annoyed that my dipshit government and uninformed co-citizens voted to take my country out of the EU
:-( at least we'll get a few years of the GDPR to see how that works out.
They Do Already (Score:2)
Fuck ads in cars (Score:2)
Fuck them fuck them and fuck them some more. That shit has no right to be there distracting and killing people. And the privacy issues are 10 times worse than browsing. Even the government might have enough sense to block this shit.
Ugh (Score:2)
In my lifetrim (Score:2)
I was born a free citizen.
Then I was a consumer.
Today, I'm a product. [1]
[1] And somehow, a bad guy now by default of my demographics. Perhaps that makes me a better product, or, more likely, it makes other products more valuable to the "store" selling them.
Re:In my LIFETIME, even. Sigh. (Score:2)
Fixed title.
Waze (Score:1)
Waze already does this shit.
No I do not want to go to the goddamn donut shop, you retarded fucking robot. I just want to get home.
Adblock all the time, everywhere (Score:2)
This is the level of ethics that advertisers have. Block them all the time, everywhere. They are absolute scum.
If a site fails to make ad revenue, it is not my problem, blame the scamming scum advertisers.
We even helped block them in real life in my city. A new zoning regulation bans all light up LED billboards.
Not worried yet... (Score:3)
I've been an active Facebook user since 2010. I probably post 2 or 3 times per day. Facebook knows where I live, what I like, how old I am, who my friends are, what my politics are, what TV shows and movies I like, where I've travelled, what airlines I fly... On and on.
I don't run ad blockers.
Nevertheless, in eight years, other than the odd T-Shirt company, Facebook has never once served up an ad for something I'm interested in. Never. Once. They have no clue. All they do is serve up ads for things I've already searched elsewhere, like Timberland shoes or random nonsense they think a 50-year-old male might be interested in.
My Android phone knows everywhere I go. Again, nothing I'm interested in. Nothing.
Ditto Twitter.
I'm not going to stress about this until one day I truly have a Keanu "whoa" moment. And that hasn't happened yet...
NO THANK YOU (Score:2)
Cut the antennas, turn it all off (Score:2)
o Radio
o Climate control
o Maybe electric door locks and electric windows
o Intermittent wipers
o Cruise control
o Preferably a light pickup truck, with a stick-shift
That's all I need in a vehicle. It's transportation, not a lifestyle choice.
Maybe if more people stopped thinking of it as a lifestyle choice and more like transportation, paid attention to the road and being a decent driver, we wouldn't have many of the problems w
You've won a brand new car! (Score:2)
Free! Just sign this agreement allowing all your information to be harvested and sold.