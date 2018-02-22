Amazon May Open Up To Six More Automated Stores This Year (engadget.com) 20
Amazon may have opened its automated convenience store a year late, but it looks like it's been a pretty big success. From a report: Recode learned that the company plans on opening six more of its Amazon Go stores in 2018. It's not clear where these stores will be located, though Recode reports that more locations are likely in Seattle, and Amazon is in talks with the developer of The Grove in Los Angeles. Amazon Go is billed as the convenience store of the future. There are no checkout lines; you can simply walk in, grab what you want, and leave. You scan in with a smartphone app, and then an AI tracks what you take from the shelves and automatically charges you for them.
Its all fun and games until they pwn the store.
Wow, AI tracks what you take and automatically charges you? The advances in AI are incredible! Hopefully it records the purchase in a blockchain ledger too. That would be TOO COOL.
We can mock this technology all we want, but two facts remain; it works, and it's likely a HELL of a lot cheaper than the traditional method of purchasing and managing cashiers, baggers, and cash register hardware.
Well, if we can turn off the mass, continual influx of illegal immigrants, we will need US citizens to pick the fruit, etc....
Seems like a good idea, better loss figures (Score:2)
Traditional retail stores of all types have a certain percentage of merchandise that gets shoplifted, they all just factor that into expected profit and loss.
But in this kind of store, it's literally impossible to shoplift because there are so many cameras monitoring product - the loss from AI not realizing you had picked up something is probably substantially smaller than shoplifting.
All you need to do is make sure people really scan in before they enter... was not sure how that aspect worked.
Ha Ha but wrong (Score:2)
True. It is impossible to shoplift when cameras are present.
It is when every item is in clear view of multiple cameras. The system knows you went by an area and that items are no longer there. It doesn't matter if it saw you take it specifically.
Your semi-humorous sarcastic comment is usually accurate because traditional cameras (A) do not fully cover a store, and (B) are not fully monitored as to actions seen. A camera may record theft but if no-one is watching the person gets away despite the camera.
You also need to handle:
- people that put the product back on the shelve
- people that put the product back on the WRONG shelve (by laziness or mistake)
- people that pick up this wrongly placed product and complain its price doesn't match the one on the shelves
- people that try to cheat system by putting something similar to the product on the shelve
and probably a million other strange cases. Maybe amazon will suceed where others failed, but I wouldnt hold my breath.
- people who open packages and use the product right there in the store
- kids grabbing things off the shelves
There are about a bajillion things that could happen in a store that none of this silliness has accounted for. We are decades away from having employee-less retail stores. This is just a dumb PR stunt to keep the dumb Amazon customers drooling.
They handle that (Score:2)
Look up articles on the store. The AI already handles ALL of those cases except for price confusion.
You can verify the prices of all items as you pick them up, or put them back if you think it's wrong. I think they price items individually, not on the shelves below, so I can't see where you could get very confused...
more expensive garbage for the rich. (Score:3)
It's not clear where these stores will be located
Hint: You wont find them in Inglewood. These stores will show up some place with a lot of upper middle class white people who dont mind paying more to avoid the usual drolls of a convenience store. homeless beggars arent slumped against the side of the building, and there isnt a stench of fetid trash from the parking lot.
convenience store of the future
Ive been to a go store. theres about a 30-40% markup from what you might find at a CVS or 7 eleven. they dont take cash , they dont sell fresh fruit, and everything is armoured in plastic wrap and polystyrene to ensure it gets a good barcode or nfc sensor. Its the future, if the future came with a "no poor people" label. Security stands at the ready by the door and many items are out of stock.
Go is a branded lifestyle experience, not a convenience store.
Define "pretty big success" (Score:2)
Didn't this store just open a few weeks ago? Check back in a year before calling it a "big success". While it may turn out to be one, right now it's just a curiosity.
Maybe they're measuring the success by the size of the store.