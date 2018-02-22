Elon Musk Steps Down From AI Safety Group To Avoid Conflict of Interest With Tesla 24
New submitter the gmr writes: According to an announcement on the OpenAI blog, Elon Musk has stepped down from the board of directors of the nonprofit AI safety group, which he co-founded in 2015, due potential conflict of interest with his company Tesla. As explained in a post on Futurism, the move away from OpenAI may indicate that Tesla may be moving forward with more AI projects than most people may realize. Musk's departure may mean that Tesla is closer to delivering vehicles capable of Level 5 autonomy, "fully self-driving" vehicles that more than 35,000 Tesla customers paid for even though the technology does not yet exist. "Elon Musk will depart the OpenAI Board but will continue to donate and advise the organization," the announcement reads. "As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon." The OpenAI board of directors now consists of Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, Holden Karnofsky, and Sam Altman, with whom Musk co-founded the venture. The company reportedly plans to not only fill Musk's seat but expand their team as well.
"Open AI has also been a prominent voice in the conversation concerning the limitations, challenges, and potential dangers of artificial intelligence," reports Futurism. "Just this week, the company co-released a report with a number of other global AI experts that outlines the potential 'malicious' uses of the technology and how to prevent them."
MuskAI (Score:2)
What most people don't realize is that Elon Musk is in fact an AI bot, which explains "his" unpredictability.
Re: (Score:2)
And Trump?
Re: (Score:2)
"The publishers have chosen a layout style that matches the report's poorly conceived content."
You have just revealed yourself as an utter newbie.
Nobody reads TFA!
Re: (Score:3)
You have just revealed yourself as an utter newbie.
Nobody reads TFA!
That's how Wired got away with unreadable color combinations for so many years. Everyone was just putting it on their coffee tables to look smart.
Re: (Score:2)
It's like an instagram food critic who has never tasted any of the food he's criticized based on pictures decided to start commenting on the overall appearance of tech articles without ever reading the words.
Or maybe (Score:1)
He has realized how big a joke AI is in relation to the hype (which he largely helped to create) like many of us have, and he is just distancing himself from embarrassment and a bad investment like a coward instead of admitting he was wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Musk fears AI [..] yet he is building SKYNET! what's up with that?
The worry about AI is not it rising in rebellion against you but instead following orders like a good little german when someone else orders their private army of flying murder bots to enact genocide on general public
We're on to you... (Score:3)
Re:We're on to you... (Score:4, Funny)
Good for him -- understanding that there's a conflict of interest shows a great deal of self-awareness
... hey, wait a second ...
Re: (Score:2)
safety (Score:2)
It was time to patch his systems anyway (Score:1)
AIs tend to drift after a while, you need to rebuild them, use new frameworks, remove the bug that has them send sports cars out of the solar system, and makes them hate transit for no reason.
once the software is rebuilt and the cruft removed, we'll reinstall him