Facebook's Mandatory Anti-Malware Scan Is Invasive and Lacks Transparency (wired.com) 46
Louise Matsakis, writing for Wired: The internet is full of Facebook users frustrated with how the company handles malware threats. For nearly four years, people have complained about Facebook's anti-malware scan on forums, Twitter, Reddit, and on personal blogs. The problems appear to have gotten worse recently. While the service used to be optional, Facebook now requires it if it flags your device for malware. And according to screenshots reviewed by WIRED from people recently prompted to run the scan, Facebook also no longer allows every user to select what type of device they're on. The malware scans likely only impact a relatively small population of Facebook's billions of users, some of whose computers may genuinely be infected. But even a fraction of Facebook's users still potentially means millions of impacted people.
The mandatory scan has caused widespread confusion and frustration; WIRED spoke to people who had been locked out of their accounts by the scan, or simply baffled by it, on four different continents. The mandatory malware scan has downsides beyond losing account access. Facebook users also frequently report that the feature is poorly designed, and inconsistently implemented. In some cases, if a different user logs onto Facebook from the same device, they sometimes won't be greeted with the malware message. Similarly, if the "infected" user simply switches browsers, the message also appears to occasionally go away.
You don't have a choice with Windows 10. Facebook app auto download and install thanks MS!
No, you just clicked something incorrectly.
Yes choice with Windows 10 (Score:1)
Umm, I think not. The Windows 10 laptop I have now has not a trace of Facebook on it. As I type this, I have Facebook open in a browser tab in Palemoon. I had to dig my password out of keepass since I haven't logged in in three years, but it works just fine without a lick of Facebook code on my computer.
Seriously, though, I just recommend dumping it. I made the transition to a Facebook free life a few years back, and I'm quite the happier for it. Facebook is more of a sewer than craigslist. I still can
This is why I don't download FaceBook and just use it in a web browser.
If you'd read the article, you would have seen that Facebook's malware warning and mandatory demand for you to run their scan occurs when people are accessing Facebook via a browser.
Same way it installs it, I wager.
from inside a vm, on a remote machine, located in another country, otherwise filled with pictures of cats.
https://osquery.io/ [osquery.io]
Being a facebook user sounds so alien (Score:3)
FTFY (Score:1)
Facebook's Mandatory Anti-Malware Scan Is Invasive and Lacks Transparency
Hmm... that's not quite right...
Facebook Is Invasive and Lacks Transparency
There we go, much more accurate.
Facebook Is Invasive and Lacks Transparency
Yeah . . . everybody knows that . . . but Facebook users don't care about that . . . otherwise, they wouldn't be Facebook users.
Facebook can't be that invasive . . . otherwise it would have seen what the Russian hackers and Fake newsers were up to.
UserAgent string (Score:5, Insightful)
But nobody with freebsd can hug anyone
That's wonderful. I'm sure that Christopher "Da Joos did 9/11" Bollyn has all sorts of incredible insights into how the lizard people are planning on forcing is into FEMA camps
Insurrect; it stretches from one edge of the flat earth to the other.
Of course they do. Not for FreeBSD malware, mind you, but it'll scan for any sort of malware to prevent your FreeBSD machine from being an inadvertent carrier of malware.
It's the same reason why Linux is hacked - not because it's to spread Linux malware, but to infect some service so it can spread malware to Windows machines
I know the answer (Score:1, Troll)
So they are foisting osquery on us, eh? (Score:3)
So now our entire OS is to be exposed as a database for their analytics? Color me not interested.
Who would be that stupid? (Score:1)
More information (Score:2, Interesting)
The article is unfortunately lacking in details. From what I can tell, the malware scan is triggered when Facebook believes the account is posting spam. In fairness, there is a lot of malware-related spam that gets posted on Facebook and they have a legitimate reason to keep it off their site.
The problem is the complete lack of transparency and that the antivirus products can remove and share information about files in your computer. There has to be a much better way to do this. For example, Facebook could
Scan, Scam (Score:4, Insightful)
Whenever I get a "warning" about malware on my device, I assume that the message is a scam where someone wants to charge me to "fix" my device or wants to install malware on it.
Whenever I get a "warning" about malware on my device, I assume that the message is a scam where someone wants to charge me to "fix" my device or wants to install malware on it.
In this specific case, it just Zuk wants to scan your PC to find out what kind of porn you are into.
"impacted people"? (Score:2)
I've heard of "impacted feces", but never "impacted people"...
Latest money-making scheme (Score:2)
1) Rinnnngggg
2) Hello?
3) (Thick Indian accent) This is Facebook calling. We have detected that your Facebook is infected by virus. Please enable remote login to your machine and give us your credit card number.
4) Profit