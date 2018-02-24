Google's 'Bro Culture' Led To Harassment, Argues New Lawsuit By Software Engineer (siliconvalley.com) 143
An anonymous reader quotes the Mercury News: As a young, female software engineer at male-dominated Google, Loretta Lee was slapped, groped and even had a co-worker pop up from beneath her desk one night and tell her she'd never know what he'd been doing under there, according to a lawsuit filed against the Mountain View tech giant... Lee's lawsuit -- filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court -- alleges the company failed to to protect her, saying, "Google's bro-culture contributed to (Lee's) suffering frequent sexual harassment and gender discrimination, for which Google failed to take corrective action."
She was fired in February 2016 for poor performance, according to the suit... Lee started at the company in 2008 in Los Angeles and later switched to the firm's Mountain View campus, according to the suit, which asserts that she "was considered a talented and rising star" who received consistently "excellent" performance reviews. Lee claims that the "severe and pervasive" sexual harassment she experienced included daily abuse and egregious incidents. In addition to making lewd comments to her and ogling her "constantly," Lee's male co-workers spiked her drinks with whiskey and laughed about it; and shot Nerf balls and darts at her "almost every day," the suit alleges. One male colleague sent her a text message asking if she wanted a "horizontal hug," while another showed up at her apartment with a bottle of liquor, offering to help her fix a problem with one of her devices, refusing to leave when she asked him to, she alleges. At a holiday party, Lee "was slapped in the face by an intoxicated male co-worker for no apparent reason," according to the suit.
Lee resisted reporting an employee who had grabbed her lanyard and grazed her breasts -- and was then written up for being uncooperative. But after filing a report, "HR found her claims 'unsubstantiated,' according to the suit. 'This emboldened her colleagues to continue their inappropriate behavior,' the suit says.
"Her fear of being ostracized was realized, she claims, with co-workers refusing to approve her code in spite of her diligent work on it. Not getting her code approved led to her being 'labeled as a poor performer,' the suit says."
Here is the thing. If you or your coworker doesn't want to be hit by darts. Then that is harassment. If you or someone asks them to please stop then they should stop. Because you are at work, not play.
They did communicate this. Repeatedly. To HR.
They did communicate this. Repeatedly. To HR.
According to TFA, HR said her claims were not substantiated. Some of her claims involved text messages that should be easy to validate. So either HR is lying, or she is. If HR ignored solid evidence, then she should get a nice settlement.
Different groups of people in the same company have different obnoxious habits? How it possible????
It's entirely possible for the place to be a complete frat house all around: men grabbing at women, SJWs pissing on normal people, HR treating all complaints as grounds for terminating the complainer, and upper management adrift in the clouds making high-minded paeans to whatever gods they believe themselves to be the Earthly manifestations of.
I had a friend who used to work at an East Coast Google office a while back. He quit after a few years because
You're being snarky, but look at the big picture. This person is alleging that she was outright sexually harassed multiple times, and her superiors did nothing. Damore is alleging that he simply voiced an opinion outside the PC party line, and was immediately fired. Not both of those things can be true. Somebody is lying, and lying poorly.
Have you ever worked in a large company? Despite being under the same corporate umbrella, different departments handle things *much* differently -- especially when some departments have come from acquisitions.
This has become a nation of schizophrenics. I'm not able to believe that both this woman's sob-story and James Damore's sob-story are both true. At some point in the information pipeline, data is being distorted, or wholesale invented.
The issue here is that women are also human, and are capable and willing to lie, abuse other people, and use their physical characteristics to get what they want. So there are bad actors out there who are not men, and modern feminism ideologically unprepared to deal with this realization.
Being that most of these posts here are on Slashdot seem to be against the idea that she was harassed, it doesn't really make too much sense for a woman to just accuse people of this stuff willy-nilly because as seen even with this sample of people that standing up and reporting harassment has a lot of blow back.
There is a degree of harassment in technology. Being a case where there isn't too many women in the field, they are already in the minority, and many employees just don't know how to treat the other
Re: (Score:3)
I was hoping for a copy of the lawsuit, as it will contain what evidence she has. Unfortunately it doesn't seem to have been posted online yet.
Being that most of these posts here are on Slashdot seem to be against the idea that she was harassed, it doesn't really make too much sense for a woman to just accuse people of this stuff willy-nilly
Sure it does. People who fling around unfounded accusations don't care whether Slashdot takes them seriously; they care about what HR and corporate lawyers have to say on the matter. It's even worse in the case of government/military workers, where there's no concern about profitability and therefore no incentive to try and reign in the abuse. Lots of people (men and women) are willing to lie their asses off with zero corroborating evidence if they know that there's a high likelihood of a large payout.
Re:Schizophrenia (Score:5, Insightful)
This has become a nation of schizophrenics. I'm not able to believe that both this woman's sob-story and James Damore's sob-story are both true. At some point in the information pipeline, data is being distorted, or wholesale invented. And folks are surprised that Americans don't trust their media, and elect con-men celebrities to high office.
What has happened is Identitarian politics of groups and group-identities. Google's problem with Damore, this person, and the rest that are certain to follow, is that Google themselves embraced Identitarian ideas. Google, to a large extent, brought this on themselves and in so doing, helped spread and give such broken ideas more power.
Identitarian politics of group identities feeds on and exacerbates the tribal behaviors inherent in human nature and enables the "Other-ing" of those who disagree, allowing for their dehumanization.
Once dehumanized, opponents can be dealt with expediently by any means as "the Enemy" without needing to listen to anything the Enemy has to say. They're Evil, after all, being the Enemy.
Identitarian politics have had an enormous effect upon culture. Even comedy. Can you imagine if today Steve Martin joked as he did in his movie "The Jerk" "I was born a poor black child." That would be the end of his career. Many top comedians won't do university/college tours anymore because of the intolerance.
Stop looking at what "group" somebody may be a part of and deciding on that basis whether to listen to what they're saying, and look at the person.
And folks are surprised that Americans don't trust their media, and elect con-men celebrities to high office.
Get it through your thick skull, we elected that asshole because the asshole running against him was a bigger liar. She stands for women, but fired a victim of harassment and kept the harasser on her campaign. She stands with victims, but repeatedly attacked a rape victim in the media because her husband was the rapist. She's a strong woman, but doesn't have the self-respect to divorce his cheating ass.
The media had nothing to do with her losing.
Words vs. actions (Score:2, Insightful)
It strikes me as odd that James Damore was immediately fired for his writing, but other Google employees apparently engage in direct, physical harassment without consequence.
Perhaps the PC police fear the spread of wrongthink more than the actual crimes themselves.
Damore was public about his views. The other employees keep it quite. There are rumors at my work place that go on, X person is having an affair, Mr. Y will tend to be misogynistic. However if I haven't seen it or have a concrete example I am not able to go to HR and let them know. At best I just warn other people about the people. For most of these people if there is a smoking gun, then HR can do something about it. However systemic problem are harder to just fire people.
Re:Words vs. actions (Score:5, Informative)
He wasn't public about his views until Google someone in the clique decided to dump his memo online and attack him. Then all bets were off, go read his court filing. They(google) directly asked for things from employees, he directly responded. Got no response. Asked again, got no response. Then had multiple altercations with people who attacked him on the memo.
Re: (Score:2)
Normally because such things are rather random. It isn't like they will have a calendar event Sexual Harassment room 204 between 10:00-11:00. Also while something is happening these are short bursts on inappropriateness and by the time you get the recording started anything you catch will be out of context.
No one should be expected to record their lives because someone feels like they should be a jerk.
Re: (Score:2)
What makes you think there is no evidence? Presumably there is evidence in the lawsuit she filed, which unfortunately we don't have a copy of.
Re: (Score:2)
Were you still telling dirty jokes after the Harassment training? Probably so. You were just more careful not to get caught.
These programs normally don't stop the problem, but make sure people who do it know they are in the wrong. Damore just went on a rant going against the values that google want. While there is still a problem, where when kept quite it is much more difficult to handle.
Damore got fired due to public outrage. His memo circulated for a while and nobody gave a shit. It wasn't until it was leaked, and an explosion happened, that he got fired.
Google reacted to the public outrage, not to the memo.
The public outrage was firmly rooted in a misreading of the memo, too. People thought, and still think, that Damore wrote that women were less suited than men to be software developers. I read the memo myself, and he simply did not say that. He said that common female attributes m
No Mas (Score:1)
Posting stories like this is irresponsible.
Well, so is grabbing your coworker's boobs, but here we are.
TFA does nothing more than quote and summarize public information. Apparently no attempt is made to investigate any of the allegations. No objective evidence is offered.
No information exists for the reader to make any kind of determination of fact one way or the other.
This isn't responsible journalism. It's total complete and utter garbage. Whether the claims have merit or not is completely irrelevant.
Re: (Score:2)
Reporting the filing of this lawsuit is fine. They can't be expected not to publish because some people can't comprehend that it's not up to the journalists to investigate the claims. They can't be expected to hold it back because some readers won't understand that it's the court that gets to decide if the complaint has merit, not them personally.
Maybe it's too early to post to Slashdot, since there is relatively little to discuss at this stage. But a simple report on the filing and the claims being made is
Re: (Score:2)
Reporting the filing of this lawsuit is fine.
Lawsuits are public information once submitted.
They can't be expected not to publish because some people can't comprehend that it's not up to the journalists to investigate the claims.
Utter nonsense. It's up to journalists to investigate claims and evidence of articles they are working on. It's their fucking job.
They can't be expected to hold it back because some readers won't understand that it's the court that gets to decide if the complaint has merit, not them personally.
Hold back what? Public information already available to everyone? Your not making any sense. Just posting random shit that comes across your desk without vetting isn't responsible journalism.
You need to toughen up. You need to learn to defend [...] Your emotions do not matter. You need to be more [...] You need to undertake [...] You are polluting [...] you need to be expelled. You are rotten.
I know you're just venting at the internet right now, but I'm guessing you're also somewhat serious and apply this ethos to the people around you. It's belligerent and bullying, and doesn't show any recognition that people are fundamentally different from each other, or that technical skill, experience, and productivity can be completely separate from the tough personality traits you're demanding.
If you were on my team and talking like that, we would be having a very serious discussion about how your hostil
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Costco. I love you.
It happens (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And also, Drew was a fictional character.
Just because you're running for the fainting couch doesn't make it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
So you are citing a fictional character for what is normal, typical office behavior.
Do you realize the movie was pointing out problems that are known to exist in offices? Nothing that happen in Office Space is normal for a healthy office, though it occurs in some, and if you work in enough offices, you will see some of them.
Re: (Score:2)
That type of talk about sex at work is extraordinary and quite unhealthy for any normal office.
Possibly you talk that way, and attack anyone who objects as "prudish"?
Sadly, I Can Believe It (Score:4, Informative)
I'm not a woman, and I wasn't sexually harassed, but I worked at a large biotech company in the SF Bay Area where for several years I had great reviews, I became the department's primary point of contact for one of the two segments of that business unit, I was given all of the projects that were large/complex/time sensitive because I always got them done... Then my manager's boss forced one of her personal friends on the department, a master manipulator, and true to form, it wasn't more than a couple of months before the complaints started rolling in as she set her sights on my job. Over the course of 6 months, I complain to my manager multiple times, alleging harassment on the part of my coworker, and his response is to retaliate against me. I was forced to sign a written warning, where he verbally told me he had made up a complaint from another employee in a different department. I go to the HR department, and they tell me not to worry about it and to just let it go. So I take it to the company's Ethics Office (sort of like an HR department that only investigates possible wrongdoing within the company) and despite being the one who brought the issue to their attention, I'm treated like the asshole and then fired two days later, in part because my complaint was considered "unsubstantiated."
I feel for this woman, and her mistake, like mine, was in going to the HR department instead of straight to California's DFEH. You file a complaint with them alleging some of these things, and make sure the head of HR, your manager, your manager's manager, and maybe even your manager's manager's manager, all know that you have filed this complaint, odds are they will be tripping over one another trying to resolve the problems quickly because they don't want a government agency sniffing around and finding any number of other illegal activities taking place that they turn a blind eye to.
Based on all the stories coming out recently about Google, it sounds like the company has definitely become a victim of its own success. Any time a company gets sufficiently large, these kinds of things happen. Employees aren't seen as human beings, just ID numbers in a database table, and any one of them is expendable if they start getting full of themselves, thinking silly things like they deserve to be treated like a human being and in accordance with state and federal law.
I suspect there is a bit of 'We are a really great place to work' hype still circulating at Google. It isn't just a cynical money grub. There's at least a veneer of 'we are really great' that people maintain. Big successful companies always work on maintaining that image, and not just to the public.
Re:Sadly, Similar Experience (Score:1)
Basically this one team leader decided he didn't like me and wanted me off the team so he set me up for failure by tasking me with finding a memory leak in code the source of which I wasn't given access to, and even though the previous team leader had given me glowing reviews I was eventually let go because I couldn't find the leak anywhere outside of the code I suspected.
HR was worse than useless.
This sounds like a ridiculous bullshit story but I assure you it is true. I only had that experience once in m
Re: (Score:2)
One of the most important things I have ever been told was the HR is for protecting the *company* from the employees. It is not for helping employees.
Bro Culture lol (Score:4, Funny)
I got into programming as a kid in the 80s, university in the 90s and programming as a day job ever since. I absolutely love reading these insane words they come up with. "Bro culture", "brogrammers" and the like. It is the most insane goddamn thing in the world. But it's only that way to me and people I know, when I step out side my circle and profession I meet people who actually believe this tripe.
Remember the movie Revenge of the Nerds, it's like if they remade that now in 2018 and reversed the jock/nerd stereotype characters and the nerds are now the out-of-control womanising bully asswipes, and people buy it.
Re:Bro Culture lol (Score:5, Insightful)
At large successful companies, there is a major sea change after the company becomes successful. People like you are the foundation that builds the companies success, but after the bells start ringing and the company becomes rich and successful, a different sort of people climb aboard.
Re: (Score:2)
after the bells start ringing and the company becomes rich and successful, a different sort of people climb aboard
When a company grows enough, every sort of person climbs aboard. You can't hire tens of thousands of people without getting all sorts. You can weed out some of the obvious problems in the hiring process (e.g. the AC who replied to you would probably "out" himself pretty quickly), but some will get through.
Re: (Score:2)
Evidence? (Score:1)
Interesting story.
Where is the evidence? Besides the circumstantial stuff?
What we know is:
* She was fired for poor performance
* Her code was typically not used
* She apparently didn't get along well with others
Is there a record of her documenting these things that happened to her to HR? If so, ok, that's an issue.
But if this is all stuff she claims happened but there's nobody to confirm it, and she didn't make reports, it seems like perhaps she thinks this is a great chance to get a significant pay raise.
Re: (Score:2)
Googlers cannot make most production changes without committing. Googlers *cannot* commit without code review. I had had a major code change (deprecating usage of a discontinued Python library) when I worked at Google, which sat open for years (and was probably still open when I left!) because the code owner refused to mark it as reviewed.
I'm not saying that I saw the behavior described by this engineer, but I can completely believe that not being able to get code reviews could lead to performance problems.
Re: (Score:2)
I can completely believe that not being able to get code reviews could lead to performance problems.
If developers can routinely be penalised because of circumstances entirely out of their control, the company has serious management issues to resolve!
I generally side with the woman in these cases (Score:5, Interesting)
And on the face of it, based on what I've seen from particular (and blessedly former) coworkers, I believe this woman. But, with this lawsuit, I have some problems because of this paragraph:
"Lee’s superior and the firm’s human resources department learned of that incident and repeatedly tried persuading her to officially report the alleged groper, but she resisted out of fear of being ostracized as an “informer,” she claims. After she was written up for being uncooperative, she relented and reported the man, but HR found her claims “unsubstantiated,” according to the suit."
So the impression I get is that she wasn't reporting any of these incidents.
I do understand why someone might be uncomfortable reporting these problems... but, if you're not at least documenting them at the time they occur or - better - filing complaints as they happen... then you should be SOL.
Re:I generally side with the woman in these cases (Score:4, Insightful)
Why should anyone be SOL for not immediately reporting a problem? Is there some kind of statute of limitations that absolves the perpetrators from liability simply because those who are targeted do not complain right away?
That kind of thinking is exactly why workplace harassment is so pervasive, because what happens is that a culture is created in which prompt reporting is discouraged. You claim to understand why someone "might be uncomfortable reporting these problems." But it's clear that you don't because you immediately follow that with this absurd notion that the victim is not entitled to redress precisely because of those reasons you claim to understand.
These reasons for not immediately reporting are well-known and researched, for example, in cases of rape. While vastly different in severity--by no means do I claim that rape is the same as workplace harassment--the underlying psychology of not wanting to report such offenses is similar. The emotional trauma of being targeted and victimized, compounded by the additional trauma of not being believed, having to immediately retell your story, being expected to remain level headed about your experience, then being isolated from your peers, the focus of gossip and suspicion and talk about whether you did anything that caused you to "have it coming" or "deserve it"--these are just the beginning of a litany of reasons why people do not always do what you seem to blithely suggest one must do in order to be deserving of justice.
Re:I generally side with the woman in these cases (Score:4, Interesting)
And if you think that I'm just some feminist SJW snowflake, the same thing applies to bullying, something I imagine a lot of Slashdot readers have had experience with. How many of you remember being bullied in school? Having someone more popular, more athletic, more socially adept, treat you like shit just because they thought it would be "fun?" That your day-to-day existence was turned into a living hell for no other reason than the amusement of others?
What was the first thing you thought of doing? You thought you could go to your teachers or parents or principal and tell them everything and that would somehow suddenly make all your problems disappear? How laughably naive does that idea sound to you?
So, why would you think that just because this is about men harassing women that such behavior is any different? That you might think that she did something to deserve this kind of treatment, or that now you expect the victim to write everything down and tell HR right away, when we all know that HR is not there to protect the rights of the employees, but of the company? Now how realistic does that sound, to say that you have to tell HR right away when some asshole spikes your drink with whiskey at work?
Re: (Score:2)
Slashdot being slashdot (Score:4, Insightful)
It's funny how the comments here mostly seek to minimize and dismiss her complaints (or outright accuse her of lying) while the comments on the James Damore story were mostly supportive.
I wonder what the difference could possibly be.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder what the difference could possibly be.
~25 years of sexual harassment training, that point becoming narrower and narrower as a definition every year up to this point where the #metoo moment declared that talking is now harassment?
Or would you like to roll with the point that everyone who's ever worked in a workplace knows that gaggle of women who go out of their way to make everyone else's life a living hell, and know that if it had been a man doing the same thing - under those same rules he would have lost his job 3 years ago.
Or can we roll wit
Her Code (Score:1)
I'm very curious what her code looks like, and why it was rejected. If this goes to trial, do you think examples will somehow be publicly released?
Don't believe a word of it (Score:2)
My wife has worked at one of the big tech firms in Silicon Valley since 1992. She has NEVER had anything like what is described happen. Despite working with literally thousands of people.
I am not saying it couldn't happen. But, the number of times it supposedly happened to this lady put everything into the suspicious category for me.
I worked in consulting in the Silicon Valley for 11 years myself. Never saw anything like that at the firm I was at, never even heard of it.