Dart 2: Google's Language Rebooted For Web and Mobile Developers
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Google's Dart language, once positioned a potential replacement for JavaScript in the browser, is being rebooted for client-side web and mobile development in Version 2 of the language. A beta version is now available. Dart 2 features a strengthened type system, a cleaned-up syntax, and a rebuilt developer tool chain.
Dart has a succinct syntax and can run on a VM with a just-in-time compiler, with the compiler enabling stateful, hot reload during mobile development. Developers also gain from fast development cycles where code can be edited, compiled, and replaced in apps running on a device. Compiling code ahead of time provides fast startup, Google said. Dart can be compiled to native code for ARM and x86 platforms. Google has used the language to build applications for iOS, Android, and the web.
Sexual harassment at Google is about 2-3 stories down from here...
Google seems to have invented everything it can invent, which is why the GOOG/GOOGL stocks were switched over the Alphabet Inc. which holds Google, YouTube, and X projects under one stock roof. The founders sound more fun working for the other companies they started, so Google seems to be missing that brainpower.
Spoiler Alert! (Score:3)
It still sucks.
What was wrong with JavaScript... (Score:2)
Back in the old days, things like ActiveX and Java forced web users to need a specific browser to see some sites. JavaScript is now implemented fully across all known browsers, so how does Dart become better enough to be worth implementing outside of Chrome?
I disagree with your premise that JavaScript is "implemented fully across all known browsers," as it's effectively a living standard where browser vendors implement the parts they can be bothered to.
As Dart for now is still transcompiled to JavaScript, it's realistically more of a competitor to the likes of TypeScript and CoffeeScript. With Dart 2 switching to a mostly mandatory type I hope it catches on this time, as I remember it being a lot of fun to code in.
No one is using Dart to run inside a browser anymore. That idea predictably met the same fate as ActiveX or even Applets.
People are however using it as:
- A better Typescript to generate Javascript.
- A better node.js on the server side.
- A Java/Kotlin/Objective C/Swift alternative for writing cross-platform mobile apps.
It is fine for what it does. There is hardly any learning curve. Think of it as Google's Java/C#, because Oracle was giving them grief over Java.
Flutter (Score:2)
I should add: The killer framework for Dart is Flutter.
Flutter is the most modern cross-platform mobile framework yet.
- The API is very high level (component oriented). Very easy to pick up.
- The tooling is the best there is. Hot reload is fantastic. Only WYSIWYG editors are missing, but UI design is just editing component trees.
- Not a Javascript hybrid framework.
- Native compilation.
- Talks to the platform API, although a bit clunky on that front.
- Google's framework (This may be a con for some).
- Free.
What ? This is an article about programming (Score:2)
How did it get here ?
I'll sit this one out (Score:3)
SpaceX and Tesla will jump on that one.
A comparison with typescript and ES7 (Score:1)
Would be nice to sell the language a bit with a comparison with typescript and es7, unless itâ(TM)s just a click bait hey look the big G has something that is interesting because itâ(TM)s by google
Google might have missed an opportunity with Dart. (Score:2)
As far as JS-transpiled PLs go, Dart is actually one of the more interesting onces. However, as it looks, Google might have missed an opportunity with Dart. Too much of a niche product with no serious support. Curiously enough, it's Microsoft leading the game in this area with TypeScript and a nigh perfect FOSS toolchain accompaning it with the very neat Visual Studio Code IDE being written in TS and offering all-out support for development in TS.
... Yeah, and hell froze over a little more lately.
