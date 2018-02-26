Studies Are Increasingly Clear: Uber, Lyft Congest Cities (apnews.com) 175
One promise of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft was fewer cars clogging city streets. But studies suggest the opposite: that ride-hailing companies are pulling riders off buses, subways, bicycles and their own feet and putting them in cars instead . From a report: And in what could be a new wrinkle, a service by Uber called Express Pool now is seen as directly competing with mass transit. Uber and Lyft argue that in Boston, for instance, they complement public transit by connecting riders to hubs like Logan Airport and South Station. But they have not released their own specific data about rides, leaving studies up to outside researchers. And the impact of all those cars is becoming clear, said Christo Wilson, a professor of computer science at Boston's Northeastern University, who has looked at Uber's practice of surge pricing during heavy volume. "The emerging consensus is that ride-sharing (is) increasing congestion," Wilson said. One study included surveys of 944 ride-hailing users over four weeks in late 2017 in the Boston area. Nearly six in 10 said they would have used public transportation, walked, biked or skipped the trip if the ride-hailing apps weren't available. The report also found many riders aren't using hailed rides to connect to a subway or bus line, but instead as a separate mode of transit, said Alison Felix, one of the report's authors.
self driving cars will do the same in fleet mode (Score:2)
self driving cars will do the same in fleet mode where they park in remote holding areas.
Seems like going to and from your place of work twice a day would create more congestion and more wear on the roads and more pollution than doing it just once.
The key is to build towns and cities around public transport. It's much harder to retrofit it.
"In reverse."
You act like public transport is a goal in and of itself. Sorry, I want my own car, not transport at the pleasure of my government. Instead, build cities around everyone driving to work every day - accept reality. Just built freeways wide enough to solve the problems - sure, they may need to be 100 or 1000 lanes wide before congestion goes down, but hey, that's just concrete. And you get the freedom to go where you want. when you want, without the need for a government worker to take you there in a gove
This is literally physically impossible. At some point those cars in those 1000 lanes have to go to 1000 different places, and those places have to exist where the highway isn't. The issue is not large enough roads. If all we needed to do was move one 100,000 car parking lot from A to B, then you might have a point. But that's not what the challenge is. The issue is density, pure and simple, something you can achieve with trains and buses and not with cars.
And public transport isn't "the government". Good l
They're not ripping you off. Uber is dumping the service on customers below cost. When you take an Uber, half your ride is being paid for by some billionaire venture capitalist.
Uber's business model only works without drivers.
I'd rather my car park 5 minutes from my work rather than 25 minutes. Then I can send my car over at the last possible minute, and not have my car congest the highways by making double the trips to suburbia.
But I fear people are going to do exactly what you suggest. And the traffic is going got be epically bad.
Maybe, but most traffic is concentated in time and direction. Your vehicle will be traveling the opposite direction and after or before the major rush hour.
However the real question with Self driving cars is if their travel itinerary will be more optimized. With the current ride/sharing/taxi in terms of congestion, is the fact there are people driving around, awaiting a customer. So these cars are just driving around with no place to go, causing the congestion. However with a Autonomous fleet, they can be parked outside of the City, and moved into production, based on more data. Because a car is patient, while a driver isn't.
A simple solution would be multi-passenger ride-sharing during peak hours. This would be even more efficient with a transfer point. One car picks up 2, 3 or 4 commuters from your neighborhood, and drives to the transfer point. Then the passengers switch cars based on their final destination.
This is the way jeepneys [wikipedia.org] work in Manila.
"Now that sounds a lot like a bus"
A personalized bus. Not an awful idea. There is the non-trivial problem of how you and your ride identify each other in a tangle of 2000 pedestrians, 716 of whom are waiting for their transportation to arrive, and 336 vehicles. Not counting the 415 vehicles trying to find their way to your area to pick up passengers and the 296 vehicles who have picked up one or more passengers and are trying to exit the area.
Congestion? Baby, you haven't seen congestion yet.
There is the non-trivial problem of how you and your ride identify each other in a tangle of 2000 pedestrians
That's what the AR is for - well, besides smiley faces.
Yes, and they are being taken off the roads.
... because their decentralized nature makes it hard for politicians to extort money.
What we should be doing is incentivizing employers to allow flexible work hours. The problem isn't the amount of people or the form of transport; it's that everyone is traveling at the same time every day.
However the real question with Self driving cars is if their travel itinerary will be more optimized. With the current ride/sharing/taxi in terms of congestion, is the fact there are people driving around, awaiting a customer. So these cars are just driving around with no place to go, causing the congestion. However with a Autonomous fleet, they can be parked outside of the City, and moved into production, based on more data. Because a car is patient, while a driver isn't.
It might be more optimized, but OTOH I might be perfectly willing to bear an hour of congested commute if I can kick back and do some work or watch a movie, or eat my breakfast and shave (not simultaneously of course)
I might be perfectly willing to bear an hour of congested commute if I can kick back and do some work
Good luck with that once it becomes harder to find an affordable compact laptop computer whose operating system respects its users. (System76 laptops aren't especially compact.)
good luck, uber and lyft are already lobbying to ban privately owned autonomous vehicles from cities. They only want their fleets allowed.
self driving cars will do the same in fleet mode where they park in remote holding areas.
I've talked about this before, Autonomous vehicle tech could significantly increase the number of vehicles on the road. They create new uses for cars, they enable more people to 'drive' by themselves. Car sharing may increaes but those vehicles will spend more time the road, including possibly time with nobody in the car.
Not only might they draw people off buses and trains, but also off of planes. I'd be happy to sleep overnight in my car as it travels long distances.
As a side note, its kind of funny
As a side note, its kind of funny to think that those crappy cab companies may have had some unintended benefit.
If I understand your comment correctly, the 'benefit' is not unintended at all. Why do you think they carefully plan and limit the number of medallions available and regulate the rates so that the whole thing is sustainable. We're only having this conversation because Uber and Lyft have refused to play along, and so are creating these problems.
and some rural congressmen will ban that to save the union Amtrak we can't have no long distance sleep autos.
Businesses aren't going to be sending people overnight in a car. People who travel for business overnight expect hotel rooms. Self driving cars are too slow for business too.
Maybe if cities did a better job of keeping mass transit free of
... and I know this sounds bad, and I feel bad saying it.... but bums, people wouldn't be so reluctant to use it. I mean real bums, like a dude who's got 3 coats on but you can someone still smell the vomit and feces. I know that's horrible, I'm not proud to say that, and maybe I have an over-sensitive nose, but it is what it is. Until then, I'll keep taking an Uber when I'm unable to take my own vehicle for whatever reason.
Ironically, you're polluting the world more than they are, which we all have to live with.
If you walk, take the bus or ride the subway, it seems like, from your own personal point of view, that this is actually a good thing! Much less congested for you personally.
Another way this might be good is if this means that more people are going places as opposed to not going places because for various reason such as time or weather or schedules or carried packages that a bus or walking or subway would not have worked. SO yes more congestion but not because people are not taking other modes but because
There are two kinds of congestion in cities - cars just going somewhere, and cars looking to park/parked.
Uber/Lyft reduce the second kind, which means traffic flows more smoothly even with more cars. A car just dropping people off does not impact traffic the way cars circling a block looking for parking will, and also will not fill up valuable parking spots that might have otherwise been filled.
Also congestion pricing itself naturally means there will be fewer uber/lyft drivers around at peak normal traffic times. The majority of uber/lyft drivers come out during surge pricing, which is when other forms of transport come less frequently or are not available - one person I know who commutes to downtown usually takes a bus, but if he's going in later will sometimes take an Uber if he misses the bus because it will be 30 minutes before the next one.
There are two kinds of congestion in cities - cars just going somewhere, and cars looking to park/parked.
Uber/Lyft reduce the second kind, which means traffic flows more smoothly even with more cars. A car just dropping people off does not impact traffic the way cars circling a block looking for parking will, and also will not fill up valuable parking spots that might have otherwise been filled.
That's if you assume an Uber/Lyft car is constantly picking up and dropping off passengers. While this may be the case in certain very busy periods (or places), I'm guessing that it's usually not the case. So what does an Uber driver do when he has a significant "gap" between customers?
1) Drive around in circles aimlessly waiting to be hailed? Or
2) Try to find a convenient parking spot (preferably, free and not time-limited) where next call can be waited for?
Both options seem to increase congestion. Note th
Try to find a convenient parking spot (preferably, free and not time-limited) where next call can be waited for?
Yes, that one.
But remember I am talking about IN CITIES. Where is such a place (free, unlimited time parking)? There are none, except around the edges of the city.
So that removes a car from the roads in the core of the city.
No driver is going to just drive around burning gas for longer than a few minutes, so I don't really think the first option applies.
Also, in many cities, traditional taxis ar
For example, see this fine article [parking-net.com]. There are many more. I believe the original research was done at UCLA but I don't remember by whom.
Some people don't read the article, but you didn't even read the title!
Seriously, provide cheap personal taxi service and of course it increases congestion. There are suddenly more ride-sharing cars on the road! Mass transit helps reduce congestion by removing cars from the road although it isn't as comfortable as a personal ride and cycling / running / walking also removes cars from the road. The real question is what happens if congestion gets so bad that Ride Sharing services get stuck in traffic as well. After all I've seen situations where walking is faster than dealing with a traffic jam.
The real question is what happens if congestion gets so bad that Ride Sharing services get stuck in traffic as well. After all I've seen situations where walking is faster than dealing with a traffic jam.
Already at airports the Uber app will tell me where to walk to meet a driver.
It makes sense that Uber/Lyft could direct people to simply walk two blocks away for pickup to save 20 minutes of estimated wait/driving time.
Of a savvy customer could do the same, walk past traffic to the side of town they want to
Seriously, provide cheap personal taxi service and of course it increases congestion. There are suddenly more ride-sharing cars on the road! Mass transit helps reduce congestion by removing cars from the road although it isn't as comfortable as a personal ride and cycling / running / walking also removes cars from the road. The real question is what happens if congestion gets so bad that Ride Sharing services get stuck in traffic as well. After all I've seen situations where walking is faster than dealing with a traffic jam.
Congestion is its own demand management. The real solution to congestion is for some cities to stop trying to grow and grow and grow. Not adding layers and layers of expensive transit and unsustainable infrastructure. Plenty of other cities have seen declines over the decades and would benefit greatly if the major successful cities took a break on the population growth.
Sure studies like these can maybe lead to squeezing more out of existing infrastructure. But it seems more like a cynical justification
If you ever get stuck in a jam where it would be easier to walk you could do nothing about it if you were in your own car. You cant leave it in the middle of the road but if you are in an Uber you can get out and walk
Re: (Score:2)
Mass transit is of limited use. It is a pain when you have to do a transfer or your destination is a long ways from a stop. I can easily see Uber which offers door to door service pulling people off from a mass transit system that doesn't really go where they need it to.
Boston also has a special problem of the north commuter rail system not being connected to the south one. So if you have to cross this boundary it forces a transfer onto the subway. Subway and commuter rail are separate systems and require two fares. When you add this up, an Uber Pool is definitely price competitive.
Mass transit is of limited use. It is a pain when you have to do a transfer or your destination is a long ways from a stop. I can easily see Uber which offers door to door service pulling people off from a mass transit system that doesn't really go where they need it to.
Boston also has a special problem of the north commuter rail system not being connected to the south one. So if you have to cross this boundary it forces a transfer onto the subway. Subway and commuter rail are separate systems and require two fares. When you add this up, an Uber Pool is definitely price competitive.
Yeah, last I checked mass transit in my area (fairly populated suburbs), I was looking at taking two buses to travel 15 miles to work, with a 1 hour wait and 1(2?) mile walk between them.
Boston has another special problem: a lousy spoke-hub design. By bicycle, Harvard Square to Coolidge Corner is about 10-15 minutes apart (riding quickly and maybe, uh, taking some liberties...). Via T? At least an hour down the Red Line to the Green Line at Park, then out to Coolidge.
If you want to go downtown, the T is great. If you want to get across town, time spent on the T vs. in a car is a wash.
Via car Google maps quotes 21 minutes form my house to Harvard Square. Via mass transit the estimate is an hour and 45 minutes. Plus I have to wait 45 minutes before I can start the trip. This is because it is impossible to do the trip on mass transit without a transfer.
These companies aren't actually "sharing" rides, they are taxiing people about.
I think buses congest traffic more than regular cars. They stop practically every 10 feet.
Anecdotally I only use Lyft/Uber in place of overpriced/unreliable taxis. I would not even begin to think of using them in place of buses, walking, subway, or whatever.
According to the article, studies are showing that people who take Lyft and Uber are people who don't have cars. So it's not keeping cars off the road, it's pulling people who normally would have taken public transportation, walked, or biked, or not made the trip at all, out of their houses and into privately-owned automobiles.
In Boston try one-way on commuter rail $7.50 plus $2.25 for the subway. Round trip is $20-25 depending on destination. Uber Pool is cheaper than mass transit if you need to travel to the suburbs. Plus it is door to door. Of course mass transit is cheaper with a monthly pass, but it is still not cheap.
vehicle will arrive for pick up "pretty soon" rather than "sometime in the next 45 minutes or perhaps not at all if there is some event or mechanical breakdown"
Or in the case of bus systems that don't run at all on Sundays or major holidays, "pretty soon" rather than "36 to 60 hours from now". Such systems include those of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Let's also remember here that Uber rides are priced artificially low. After taxis are out of business they will move to charging rates that will make them money. It would be interesting to know what level that rate would be at today. Significantly more expensive than they are now, probably similar to a taxi.
Even if Uber cost the same amount as a taxi, I'll still choose an Uber every single time.
That means taxis priced artificially high.
"One study included surveys of 944 ride-hailing users over four weeks in late 2017 in the Boston area. Nearly six in 10 said they would have used public transportation, walked, biked or skipped the trip if the ride-hailing apps weren't available"
Well, OBVIOUSLY that broad range is going to be a catchall for alternatives.
What's the other chocie? Buy a car? A horse?
"The report also found many riders arenâ(TM)t using hailed rides to connect to a subway or bus line, but instead as a separate mode of tran
The premise behind "ride-sharing" (stupid name) services is that your car spends most of its time idle, and that by changing that you can turn into a source of income.
If you give people a financial incentive to start driving around their previously mostly-parked cars, it increases the amount of vehicles on the road...and hence congestion. It's a no brainer, really. Also, since Uber is just a cheaper taxi service you call up with an app, no wonder it's pulling in mostly non-driving passengers (traditional ta
The title implies, actual congestion — the number of traffic jams and the average amount of time we spent waiting them — has gone up.
But the actual study finds only that people use Uber to get places because it is more convenient than the alternatives:
In other words, Uber/Lyft are guilty of offering a good and convenient service.
In other words, Uber/Lyft are guilty of offering a good and convenient service.
What benefits the individual does not automatically benefit a community as a whole.
Maximizing indivudal choice seems like a good idealogy to follow. But there are consequences to holding such a philosophy. So I would recommend we carefully weigh and consider everything that we do, rather than rigidly following a dogmatic practice as mentioned above.
There is no "community as a whole", only a collection of individual user benefits which only appears in aggregate to be "the community as a whole." For the most part people defining the benefits to the community as a whole are just pushing a specific agenda that they think actually benefits everyone more or less equally.
They really should modernize the medallion system to allow companies to lease out the medallions by the hour. So services like Uber could still operate with a limited number of drivers based on Uber's medallion count. They could even work out deals with traditional taxi companies to lease under-used medallions. Thus they'd still be controlling the number of cars on the road, but they'd also allow technology to progress.
I'm glad they did - they have shown what a good, modern taxi service can look like. They would have stood no chance at all against the entrenched interests. This isn't a good vs. evil thing, it's more like a flawed system vs. flawed entity fight. The good news is that both the system and Uber have moved in a positive direction as time went on.
I hate to mention it, since it is such a buzzword at the moment - but electronic taxi medallions might actually be a decent use of a blockchain.
Studies like this one make me wonder if the people writing them ever ride public transportation themselves, or if they drive to work every day while trying to figure out ways to get everyone else off the road.
I live about 1.5 miles from my office. Some days I walk, some days I drive, and some days I walk two blocks to catch a bus. If I time everything just right, the bus is actually the fastest commute, because I don't have to waste several minutes looking for a parking space.
However - the bus only runs e
Not new to anyone who's heard of Jevons Paradox, the rebound effect, or the trend of many (most?) technologies that increase efficiency. From Wikipedia:
In economics, the Jevons paradox (/dvnz/; sometimes the Jevons effect) occurs when technological progress increases the efficiency with which a resource is used (reducing the amount necessary for any one use), but the rate of consumption of that resource rises because of increasing demand.[1] The Jevons paradox is perhaps the most widely kn
"and putting them in cars instead"
... which is apparently where they want to be.
We can't have that!
Unreliable, overcrowded, and slow. That's why people take Lyft/Uber. My last commute, from a close-in suburb to Copley Square, would have taken me over an hour on the T, with two changes (bus to Harvard Sq., Red Line to Park St., Green Line to Copley. Often, I"d have to let two or three Red Line trains go by before there was one with enough room for me to cram on.
By contrast, the same commute took me just over 30 minutes by bicycle, even with my slow, old, fat ass. And I wasn't crammed onto a train car
I primarily use Uber as a way to avoid parking. I imagine most heavy users - like me - live in congested areas with no parking.
When you have a scale of well... "ideal" to "non-ideal" means of transport where say the least ideal is single person in a big gas guzzling SUV and the most ideal is someone walking/cycling everywhere they go that ideal is too impractical for most. So you start having HOV lanes and EV credits and bus/tram/train lines and taxis and every time you add something "in between" there's the risk that more people choose to slide down the scale than up the scale. And then there's the question of how much hassle it i
Could these services be encouraging people to go to the bars downtown and get wasted? Hey, if I can manage to crawl from the pub to my Uber ride, I can make it home.
It's amusing how what people thought was the second coming of transit just makes it worse.
The root problem is that ride-sharing gives poor people options that they didn't have before. They need to know their place. They should go back to walking or taking the bus so it easier for me to drive.
I'm guessing that to realistically handle the standard work day rush, a fleet wouldn't be much smaller than the number of cars currently,
Nope. "Rush hour" in most cities starts about 6am and lasts till about 9am. It is roughly 4-7pm in the afternoon. The average commute in America is 26 minutes. So a single car can make 6 trips during a single "rush hour". Even if there are zero people going counter-commute (not true), a car can still make 3 round trips.
They do offer ridesharing, though. There is UberPOOL and Lyft Line. They are even going to start bus-like routes. [usatoday.com]
The other four did not change their behavior in response to the rise of taxi replacements:
