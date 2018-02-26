Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Airbus, Delta, and Sprint Are on a Quest for In-Flight Wi-fi That Actually Works

Posted by msmash from the suuure dept.
It's 2018, so why is it still seemingly impossible to get a decent wi-fi on an airplane? From a report: Well, a lot of reasons, it turns out. The Wall Street Journal recently enumerated them: hardware, software, government regulation, aviation regulation, and rivalries between wireless and satellite companies. Despite the obstacles, a new alliance between Airbus, Delta Air Lines, Sprint, and two U.S. satellite companies is trying to find a way to provide faster Internet and a better user experience. Japan's SoftBank, which owns 80% of Sprint, and India's Bharti Airtel are also reportedly supporting the project. The group, which calls itself Seamless Air Alliance, envisions a world where a variety of devices could easily connect to the Internet while in flight at industry-leading speeds, rivaling cable and 5G. The businesses that are either involved in or backing the alliance pack a punch: they already serve about 150 million airline passengers and 450 million mobile users around the globe.

  • Probably like $10 for one hour of wifi. At least if they get it to work well with decent speeds it'll be worth it.

    Me, I'll just use Elon's low earth orbit satellites. It should work from inside an airplane, right?

      Might work by the window, unless you're on the Dreamliner. Their 'cool' LCD dimming windows effectively block GHz-signals due to the metal film on the panes. Try using a GPS on a 787. ONly plane I know where it doesn't work (to my annoyance).

    • Me, I'll just use Elon's low earth orbit satellites. It should work from inside an airplane, right?

      The aluminum body of the airplane forms a Faraday cage [wikipedia.org] blocking RF signals from outside. A little signal can leak through the windows, enough to allow cell phones to work if the plane is near a tower. But considerably weaker satellite signals stand no chance. If you've ever brought a GPS aboard a plane, you may have noticed it won't work unless you position it next to the window.

      WiFi aboard planes goes

      Unfortunately, the receiver for that is the size of a pizza box. I mean, I guess you could carry one on a plane, but it's not exactly small.

  • Someday you might be able to get internet satellite service. Would in fright WiFi matter at that point?

    • Yes.... Aluminum and carbon composite tubes are pretty good faraday cages and you will be moving pretty fast compared to the guy sitting at home, so it might be hard to get and keep a reliable connection to a satellite service.

    by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Monday February 26, 2018 @01:28PM (#56189273)
    They have a proprietary system. Don't know how it works. But you get it from gate to gate and it's fast enough for WebEx meetings with no audio drop outs. (And before somebody comments, I don't talk on those meetings, only listen. If I have something to add, I use the chat feature)

