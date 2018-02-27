Microsoft Updates Guideline on Windows Driver Security (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft has released an updated guide on driver security. This new guide offers advice that developers could use to ensure Windows drivers are secured against basic attacks and preventable flaws. The new guide -- also available as a one-document PDF -- is authored by Microsoft's Don Marshall and comes to replace an older help page. [...] While the driver security checklist is a must-read for any software developer and not just driver authors, the guide on assessing "threat modeling for drivers" is also something that software engineers should take a peek at.
Here's the actual guidelines document: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/drivers/driversecurity/ [microsoft.com]
