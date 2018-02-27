Facebook Silently Enables Facial Recognition Abilities For Users Outside EU, Canada (neowin.net) 21
Facebook is now informing users around the world that it's rolling out facial recognition features. Users in the European Union and Canada will not be notified because laws restrict this type of activity in those areas. Neowin reports: With the new tools, you'll be able to find photos that you're in but haven't been tagged in; they'll help you protect yourself against strangers using your photo; and Facebook will be able to tell people with visual impairments who's in their photos and videos. By default, Facebook warns that this feature is enabled but can be switched off at any time; additionally, the firm says it may add new capabilities at any time. In its initial statement, Facebook said the following about the impersonation protections it was introducing: "We want people to feel confident when they post pictures of themselves on Facebook so we'll soon begin using face recognition technology to let people know when someone else uploads a photo of them as their profile picture. We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook."
Re: (Score:2)
How is telling you they're doing it and telling you how to turn it off 'silently enabling' it?
I got a clear message about this when I logged in
My message said i had to turn it on as it was off already...
Re: (Score:2)
ssshhhhh, let the fear-mongering article writers get their click-bait ad revenue!
it just keeps getting worse. (Score:2)
Facebook used to be a digital Rolodex of aggravating people you'd rather send an occasional birthday card than speak to in person, but in the last 7 years it's shaping up to become new societal piss-test for everything from dating to employment. Now you can look forward to not only being ostracized for your lack of facebook participation, but actively chastised for it when facebook identifies you as a friend/coworker/acquaintance in someone elses account.
with facebooks mandatory facial recognition it soon
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook used to be a digital Rolodex of aggravating people you'd rather send an occasional birthday card than speak to in person, but in the last 7 years it's shaping up to become new societal piss-test for everything from dating to employment.
Wanna see where this end up? Black Mirror, season 3, episode 1: Nosedive
Wrong or confusing post (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I had to turn it off, it was enabled by default for me (and I made a post bitching about having to turn it off immediately after, which means I have backing proof) so, no.
Protection Racket (Score:1)
they'll help you protect yourself against strangers using your photo
I don't like facial recognition. But I do like stopping people from using photos of me. It sure is nice of facebook...to offer to protect us...from facebook. All they need in return is a little more intrusion. Well played facebook. Well played. Even shifted the blame to other users.
I apologize to ISR-meme haters in advance... (Score:2)
Outside of EU, Facebook looks at YOU!