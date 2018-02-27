Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Facebook Silently Enables Facial Recognition Abilities For Users Outside EU, Canada (neowin.net) 40

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
Facebook is now informing users around the world that it's rolling out facial recognition features. Users in the European Union and Canada will not be notified because laws restrict this type of activity in those areas. Neowin reports: With the new tools, you'll be able to find photos that you're in but haven't been tagged in; they'll help you protect yourself against strangers using your photo; and Facebook will be able to tell people with visual impairments who's in their photos and videos. By default, Facebook warns that this feature is enabled but can be switched off at any time; additionally, the firm says it may add new capabilities at any time. In its initial statement, Facebook said the following about the impersonation protections it was introducing: "We want people to feel confident when they post pictures of themselves on Facebook so we'll soon begin using face recognition technology to let people know when someone else uploads a photo of them as their profile picture. We're doing this to prevent people from impersonating others on Facebook."

  • Silently? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How is telling you they're doing it and telling you how to turn it off 'silently enabling' it?

    I got a clear message about this when I logged in

  • it just keeps getting worse. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @09:23PM (#56198087) Homepage

    Facebook used to be a digital Rolodex of aggravating people you'd rather send an occasional birthday card than speak to in person, but in the last 7 years it's shaping up to become new societal piss-test for everything from dating to employment. Now you can look forward to not only being ostracized for your lack of facebook participation, but actively chastised for it when facebook identifies you as a friend/coworker/acquaintance in someone elses account.

    with facebooks mandatory facial recognition it soon wont matter if you avoid the site at all, theyll just build and publish a profile of you anyway.

  • Wrong or confusing post (Score:5, Informative)

    by Ada_Rules ( 260218 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @09:25PM (#56198089) Homepage Journal
    I am in the US. Message told me the feature was available. It was off by default. It told me how to enable it if I wanted it.

  • I'm in Australia and it's ON by default. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I got the message yesterday.

    It's ON and they say you can go to settings to turn it OFF.

  • Protection Racket (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @09:48PM (#56198157)

    they'll help you protect yourself against strangers using your photo

    I don't like facial recognition. But I do like stopping people from using photos of me. It sure is nice of facebook...to offer to protect us...from facebook. All they need in return is a little more intrusion. Well played facebook. Well played. Even shifted the blame to other users.

  • Outside of EU, Facebook looks at YOU!

  • Here in Brazil the thing rolled out but off as default, much like it was reported in US.
    I wonder what Facebook is taking in consideration to make it off or on by default.
    I'd think that in EU it'd be the last place on Earth that Facebook would force something related to privacy erosion as on by default, but we'll see how that goes for them. If they end up sued, it's their own fault.

  • Is not silently if you are notified

    but is still a tad creepy.

    The only upside is being notified of photos were you are present but not tagged.

    I choose to let it be for the time being.

    Let's see how facebook deals with the fact that i lost 38Kilos in 2011 (84 pounds)

