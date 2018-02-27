US House Passes Bill To Penalize Websites For Sex Trafficking (trust.org) 55
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Thomson Reuters Foundation News: The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, chipping away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry. The bill's passage marks one of the most concrete actions in recent years from the U.S. Congress to tighten regulation of internet firms, which have drawn heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties over the past year due to an array of concerns regarding the size and influence of their platforms. The House passed the measure 388-25. It still needs to pass the U.S. Senate, where similar legislation has already gained substantial support, and then be signed by President Donald Trump before it can become law.
Several major internet companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc, had been reluctant to support any congressional effort to dent what is known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a decades-old law that protects them from liability for the activities of their users. But facing political pressure, the internet industry slowly warmed to a proposal that gained traction in the Senate last year, and eventually endorsed it after it gained sizable bipartisan support. The legislation is a result of years of law-enforcement lobbying for a crackdown on the online classified site backpage.com, which is used for sex advertising. It would make it easier for states and sex-trafficking victims to sue social media networks, advertisers and others that fail to keep exploitative material off their platforms.
Several major internet companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc, had been reluctant to support any congressional effort to dent what is known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a decades-old law that protects them from liability for the activities of their users. But facing political pressure, the internet industry slowly warmed to a proposal that gained traction in the Senate last year, and eventually endorsed it after it gained sizable bipartisan support. The legislation is a result of years of law-enforcement lobbying for a crackdown on the online classified site backpage.com, which is used for sex advertising. It would make it easier for states and sex-trafficking victims to sue social media networks, advertisers and others that fail to keep exploitative material off their platforms.
Gee, that's too bad (Score:2, Insightful)
I guess the 1st Amendment will never have the same appeal as the 2nd
Re: (Score:2)
Sex trafficking is not a 1st Amendment issue. Backpage was using the CDA to shield itself from being prosecuted for running a underage prostitution ring.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
The Senate bill, and a similar one in the House, were inspired by the numerous court victories won by Backpage.com, an online classified ads site that hosts massive advertising for prostitution, including an unknown percentage of children being trafficked by adult pimps. Backpage has successfully cited the Communications Decency Act, which protects websites from liability for posts by third parties, to evade both criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits. As attorney general of California, Harris launched a criminal case against Backpage for prostitution, and it was thrown out by a judge who cited the Communications Decency Act.
The Senate's subcommittee on investigations sparked congressional action when it found that Backpage was editing ads to remove references to underage prostitutes, but allowing the ads to remain online. Then, in July, The Washington Post revealed that Backpage was actively soliciting ads from prostitutes on other websites, and creating new ads for those prostitutes so that they could post on Backpage with just one click.
Some members of Congress called for the Justice Department to investigate Backpage for seemingly creating illegal content, not just hosting it. And some opponents of the new bill cited The Post story as evidence that Backpage could be prosecuted under the existing law, with no need to amend the law and possibly open up unforeseen areas of civil and criminal liability.
After the bill was introduced, tech lobbyists worked Capitol Hill trying to drum up opposition. Google issued a statement saying the proposed bill "would be a disaster" and "would actually hinder the fight against sex trafficking." The bill amends both the Decency Act and a federal sex-trafficking statute.
But members of the tech community worked with Senate Commerce Committee staff to tweak the language of the bill, which is scheduled for markup Wednesday. One of the keys was the definition of "participation in a venture" in the anti-sex-trafficking statute, which courts have found did not include Internet sites hosting illegal content. The proposed bill originally defined participation as "knowing conduct, by an individual or entity, by any means, that assists, supports or facilitates a violation" of sex trafficking laws.
Internet companies thought the phrase "by any means" had the potential to be broadly interpreted when analyzing a website's actions. The newly amended bill changes the definition of participation to simply "knowingly assisting, supporting, or facilitating a violation" of sex trafficking laws, Senate staff members said.
The changes to the bill also amend the standard by which state prosecutors can seek to charge or sue websites, requiring them to meet the federal standard, including the new definition above, rather than those established by state law, which can vary widely.
Michael Beckerman, president of the Internet Association, which counts Google, Twitter and Microsoft among its members, said in a statement that "Important changes made to SESTA will grant victims the ability to secure the justice they deserve, allow internet platforms to continue their work combating human trafficking, and protect good actors in the ecosystem."
Beckerman said the association was looking "forward to working with the House and Senate as SESTA moves through the legislative process to ensure that our members are able to continue their work to fight exploitation."
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and other members of the Commerce Committee welcomed the endorsement from the Internet Association. "I'm pleased we've reached an agreement," Portman said in a statement. "We've reached an agreement to further clarify the intent of the bill and advance this important legislation."
John Simpson of Consumer Watchdog, which has tracked how big Internet companies have aggressively fought changes to the Communications Decency Act, said: "We're quite happy they came on board. We wish they'd done it sooner." He said the grilling that executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google absorbed last week during hearings over Russian interference in last year's election may have pushed the association into endorsing the bill.
"I think that's what pushed the Internet Association into saying, 'Okay, we better get on board,' " Simpson said.
Not every Internet group is fully on board. NetChoice, another Internet trade group that has brought lawsuits against state laws imposing sales tax mandates and privacy restrictions, used former congressman Chris Cox, who co-wrote the Communications Decency Act, to testify in the House last month that there were better ways to address the problem.
Steve DelBianco, president of NetChoice, said Monday that it was "good to see the progress made from collaborative efforts on all sides," but that the group still favored using existing laws to go after online traffickers, as Cox advocated. "Federal prosecutors are apparently having trouble bringing sex traffickers to justice - even though they're explicitly unhindered by Section 230" of the Communications Decency Act, DelBianco said. "We need stronger legal remedies than just amending" the anti-sex-trafficking statute, he added.
Re: (Score:3)
https://reason.com/blog/ [reason.com]
Re:Gee, that's too bad (Score:4, Interesting)
Was Backpage actually running an underage prostitution ring or were third parties running underage prostitution rings and using Backpage as a place to post ads?
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
A contractor for the controversial classifieds website Backpage.com has been aggressively soliciting and creating sex-related ads, despite Backpage's repeated insistence that it had no role in the content of ads posted on its site, according to a trove of newly discovered documents.
The documents show that Backpage hired a company in the Philippines to lure advertisers -- and customers seeking sex -- from sites run by its competitors. The spreadsheets, emails, audio files and employee manuals were revealed in an unrelated legal dispute and provided to The Washington Post.
Workers in the Philippine call center scoured the Internet for newly listed sex ads, then contacted the people who posted them and offered a free ad on Backpage.com, the documents show. The contractor's workers even created each new ad so it could be activated with one click.
Workers also created phony sex ads, offering to "Let a young babe show you the way" or "Little angel seeks daddy," adding photos of barely clad women and explicit sex patter, the documents show. The workers posted the ads on competitors' websites. Then, when a potential customer expressed interest, an email directed that person to Backpage.com, where they would find authentic ads, spreadsheets used to track the process show.
They were certainly making aggressive moves to break into the underage prostitute ad market. And when people complained they said it was 'third party content' and used the CDA as a shield
For years, Backpage executives have adamantly denied claims made by members of Congress, state attorneys general, law enforcement and sex-abuse victims that the site has facilitated prostitution and child sex trafficking. Backpage argues it is a passive carrier of "third-party content" and has no control of sex-related ads posted by pimps, prostitutes and even organized trafficking rings. The company contends it removes clearly illegal ads and refers violators to the police.
The discovery could be a turning point in the years-long campaign by anti-human trafficking groups, and Congress, to persuade Backpage to stop hosting prostitution ads, which many teenage girls have claimed were used to sell them for sexual exploitation. Lawsuits and criminal prosecutions of Backpage in the United States have nearly all failed because Backpage cites in its defense the federal Communications Decency Act, which grants immunity to websites that merely host or screen content posted by others.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Those are very good points. We should expect to see many "think of the children" demands. tied to any such laws.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing you quoted in that reply says anything about "running an underage prostitution ring" so that claim remains unfounded.
Ok how about "they made aggressive moves to break into the underage prostitute ad market". Are happy with that wording?
As far as the underage thing consider
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the majority of child sex trafficking cases referred to NCMEC involve ads on Backpage. Backpage says that it blocks about a million ads per month, mostly suspected of child sex trafficking or prostitution. Of those, they report around 400 ads a month to NCMEC which in turn notify law enforcement. Content submitted to Backpage is surveyed by an automated scan for terms related to prostitution. At least one member of a team of over 100 people also oversees each entry before it is posted.
Backpage has had continued issues with credit card processors, who were under pressure from law enforcement to cease working with companies that allegedly allow or encourage illegal prostitution. In 2015 Backpage lost all credit card processing agreements, leaving Bitcoin as the remaining option for paid ads.
In an amicus curiae brief, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the efforts of Backpage are inadequate and their reporting lacked in several areas. They say Backpage does not report all ads that have been flagged as being underage, does not report when someone tries to advertise children under 18 years of age, and does not respond to requests of parents to have ads of their trafficked children removed. They also say Backpage "encourage[s] dissemination of child sex trafficking content on its website". They say Backpage is much slower in removing ads that advertise children than ads placed by authorities aimed at trapping traffickers, guides traffickers in creating false pages for underage children, instructs traffickers and buyers on how to pay anonymously, and makes it easier to make adult posts than other posts. They said "To all intents and purposes, Backpage has instituted no effective procedures to prevent child sex trafficking ads from being created on its site." They say that they do not use obvious techniques to identify traffickers, such as using the same phone number, email address or credit card of a known trafficker, or reusing the same picture of known victim of human trafficking.
They were clearly turning a blind eye to people advertising underage prostitutes, rather like Pirate Bay did to people posting torrents that violate copyright.
Re: (Score:2)
If you look at the site: they turn a blind eye to prostitution hosted at www.backpage.com. Picking and choosing which prostitutes are under-age, lying about their age, or are undercover police is a burden for any website which would be a legal nightmare to undertake. There are many others that have carefully turned a blind eye to such traffic: Craigslist used to do so, and withdrew from the business after a notable murder of a prostitute found on craigslist. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] for more de
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Note: teenagers are not children as in "pedophilia" so there's already some seriously loaded wording by describing underage post-pubescent adolescents this way.
Someone quibbling about the distinction between ephebophiles [youtube.com] and pedophilia seems to be inevitable in these sorts of discussions.
I wonder why...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's because you want to blur the lines so that your paraphilia seems to be less obviously exploitative and wrong with a view to legalising it.
Look at what you've done in this thread. Backpage was aggressively soliciting business from people who run ads for child prostitutes and you quibbled that that wasn't the same as 'running a child prostitution ring'.
Now you're making the standard pedo apologist quibble that 'ephebophiles are not the same as pedophiles'. Presumably because ephebophiles want to
Re: (Score:2)
Having sex with anyone under the age of consent is wrong and illegal. It doesn't matter whether they're 1 year under the AOC or 5 years.
And to extrapolate, it also doesn't matter whether they're 1 hour, 1 minute, 1 second, 1 millisecond,
..., 1 zeptosecond, ...
OTOH, to someone who blithely conflates "wrong" with "illegal", maybe you actually believe this.
How about you just away from the kids?
Re: (Score:2)
What about this?
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
A contractor for the controversial classifieds website Backpage.com has been aggressively soliciting and creating sex-related ads, despite Backpage's repeated insistence that it had no role in the content of ads posted on its site, according to a trove of newly discovered documents.
The documents show that Backpage hired a company in the Philippines to lure advertisers -- and customers seeking sex -- from sites run by its competitors. The spreadsheets, emails, audio files and employee manuals were revealed in an unrelated legal dispute and provided to The Washington Post.
Workers in the Philippine call center scoured the Internet for newly listed sex ads, then contacted the people who posted them and offered a free ad on Backpage.com, the documents show. The contractor's workers even created each new ad so it could be activated with one click.
Workers also created phony sex ads, offering to "Let a young babe show you the way" or "Little angel seeks daddy," adding photos of barely clad women and explicit sex patter, the documents show. The workers posted the ads on competitors' websites. Then, when a potential customer expressed interest, an email directed that person to Backpage.com, where they would find authentic ads, spreadsheets used to track the process show.
If they really were making a good faith effort to remove ads but didn't have enough people that would be one thing. Actively soliciting ads is quite another.
Now you'll say 'well soliciting sex ads isn't illegal'. However what they're accused of is worse than that
An investigation by a Senate subcommittee revealed earlier this year found that Backpage was editing ads to remove language indicating underage girls were available, rather than removing the ads. "Backpage has been righteously indignant throughout our investigation," said Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), a subcommittee member, "about how we were infringing on their constitutional rights, because they were a mere passthrough." She noted, however, that Backpage was not only changing ads but also was also guiding posters in how to conceal their true intentions.
"But that's nothing compared to this" new information, McCaskill said after The Post described the data. "This is about as far from passive as you can get. This is soliciting. This is, really, trickery.
.â.â. So I hope this opens the floodgates of liability for Backpage. Nobody deserves it more."
And it's not just online sex ads either - Backpage executives were accused of pimping and money laundering and involvement in the prostitution and death of a minor -
"This is the commercialization of this crime against children," said Yiota Souras, the center's general counsel. "And it's what businesses do -- they grow internationally; they have marketing plans to beat the competition and offer incentives to get more clients; they seek legal protections for their business interests. This is a traditional business model, but here the transaction too often is selling children for sex online."
In January, Backpage's top officials appeared before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Chief executive Carl Ferrer, co-founders Michael Lacey and James Larkin and general counsel McDougall all invoked their Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves and declined to answer any questions.
Ferrer, Lacey and Larkin are facing criminal charges in California for pimping and money laundering, though a court there threw out similar pimping charges last year. And among eight civil suits filed against Backpage this year is a wrongful-death action in Chicago by the mother of 16-year-old Desiree Robinson, who was slain in December after repeatedly being sold for sex on Backpage.
"Every single day, we're learning something new," said Yvonne Ambrose, Desiree's mother. "Not just what's going on with Desiree, but what's happening with Backpage, what they're doing on this site. Everybody knows they're doing it, and they're not being held accountable." Backpage has not responded to the suit, which was filed in May.
In late June, federal agents arrested the man who allegedly had been posting Backpage ads for Desiree, which described her as "Nicki," who was "new in town" and "looking for upscale Gentlemen to have a great time with." The FBI alleged that Joseph Hazley, 33, would drive her to appointments for "commercial sex" and collected some or all of the money she was paid. "I'm in a situation where I'm being pimped," Desiree wrote on Facebook days before her death. "He won't let me leave."
Hazley was charged in federal court with sex trafficking of a minor. Hazley's lawyer, Michael Schmiege, said in an interview that Hazley didn't know that Desiree was a minor and had no role in her killing.
It's like The Silk Road. The Silk
Re: (Score:2)
But if you start inconveniencing large, unaccountable tech companies, suddenly they're all constitutional scholars.
Right now the media is full of crying kiddies demanding the 2nd Amendment be abolished. And then you see when someone suggests that Section 230 of the CDA should not be a shield against prosecution for running ads for under age or trafficked prostitutes then the tone changes completely and the comment section is full of people sonorously worrying that it's the end of the 1st Amendment.
Re: (Score:2)
Right now the media is full of crying kiddies demanding the 2nd Amendment be abolished.
Sounds like you're the one crying. The 2nd amendment is already limited (no guns on planes), just like the 1st and all the rest. For the record, nobody wants to take your guns away, they just want their kids to be safe when they go to school.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I guess the #MeToo movement stops when the OP can't get any under age nookie.
And trying to poke fun at the 2nd Amendment too while you're at it. Classy.
Diaspora? (Score:2)
Diaspora might finally get some users!
How sex saved the social network!
It's funny... (Score:5, Interesting)
..how you can impose platform censorship under the name of preventing sex trafficking. Let's ignore all the rich and/or shitheads that get away with fucking kids and teens without consequence (politicians, the Catholic church, people in Hollywood, etc.) and look at what Craigslist and Backpage provide: prostitution. Is there illegal trafficking? Quite possibly, but there is also prostitution which is legal in the UK, Australia, NZ, much of Europe and a couple of counties in Nevada.
How about just legalizing prostitution, taxing/regulating it, and then go after actual sex traffickers and pedos, without compromising freedom of speech or making it much more difficult for smaller players to enter the walled gardens of content hosting, media distribution and social networks.
Re: (Score:1)
Prostitution isn't really legal in the UK. Selling sex in private isn't a criminal offense but street walking, kerb crawling, and paying for sex if the prostitute is under age or has been subject to "exploitative conduct" (force, threats or deception) or is underage is illegal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Given that people don't tend to choose prostitution as a career probably the majority of them have been subject to force, threats or deception. So the majority of prostitution in the UK is illegal.
Sure
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Read up on this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually the Rochdale pedo ring had the first prosecutions for sex trafficking in the UK
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The British government continued its proactive law enforcement efforts to combat trafficking. The UK prohibits all forms of trafficking through the Sexual Offences Act 2003, the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2003 and the Asylum and Immigration (Treatment of Claimants, etc.) Act 2004. These prescribe penalties of a maximum of 14 years' imprisonment, although the specific punishments prescribed for sex trafficking are less severe than those prescribed for rape. The Modern Slavery Act 2015 which became law in March 2015 consolidated existing offences relating to trafficking and slavery.
In 2007, the UK government launched Pentameter II, a large-scale operation aimed at rescuing victims, disrupting trafficking networks, developing intelligence, and raising public awareness. A study conducted by the government in 2007 identified a minimum of 330 individual cases of children trafficked into the UK and, the same year, the government reported prosecutions involving at least 52 suspected trafficking offenders. Although the government reported 75 ongoing prosecutions during the previous reporting period, it convicted only ten trafficking offenders in 2007, a significant decrease from 28 convictions obtained in 2006. Sentences imposed on convicted trafficking offenders in 2007 ranged from 20 months' to 10 years' imprisonment, with an average sentence of four years. In one case in 2008 in the U.K., girls were trafficked for forced prostitution and a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison In January 2008, police arrested 25 members of Romanian organized crime organizations using Romanian children, including a baby less than a year old, as pickpockets and in begging schemes. The Rochdale sex trafficking gang, a group of predominantly British Pakistani paedophiles that preyed on under-age girls in Rochdale, were the first people in Britain to be convicted of sex trafficking, on 8 May 2012
The fact that the Modern Slavery Act was passed as recently as 2015 is pretty clear evidence that sex trafficking is seen as an issue in the UK.
Re: (Score:2)
Actual numbers from places were prostitution is legal says basically all prostitutes are doing it of their own choices with exceptions so rare that they do not really matter. Of course, were it is illegal, the politicos and the police use any kind of lie to justify this illegality (which cannot really be justified) and there the myth that a large parts of prostitutes are forced into it comes from. It is not true, unless you count economic incentives, like, you know, people working jobs for the same reason.
This is a PROSTITUTION bill, not trafficking (Score:2)
Note this bill is NOT about trafficking. There *was* a bill that dealt with trafficking. Then there was an amendment which replaced *all* of the text of the original bill. It's now about prostitution, not trafficking. An example of the current wording of the bill:
--
a defendant may be held liable, under
this subsection, where promotion or facilitation of prostitution activity
---
This is going to result in negative overreach (Score:3)
So again, if this kind of overreach isn't going to change how anyone votes it's hardly worth discussion.
Leave sex workers alone (Score:2, Troll)
I for one think it's great that sex workers have a strong advocate and role model as First Lady.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure it wasn't her first.
A backdoor way to crack down on prostitution (Score:1)
Think of the children (Score:1)
be careful (Score:2)
Today feminazis have teamed up with religious conservatives in an ongoing effort to ban prostitution. Granted the language around this measure is a little hysterical, grossly misleading, and totally insincere. But I can't say I care that much. I don't enjoy patronizing prostitutes, and in as much as I have some socially conservative feelings, I'm okay with the ban.
*Of course* it will fail, like every other attempt to ban prostitution ever. But like I said, no loss to me.
Now all the self-described Progressiv