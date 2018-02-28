Facebook Rolls Out Job Posts To Become the Blue-Collar LinkedIn (techcrunch.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: LinkedIn wasn't built for low-skilled job seekers, so Facebook is barging in. Today Facebook is rolling out job posts to 40 more countries to make itself more meaningful to people's lives while laying the foundation for a lucrative business. Businesses will be able to post job openings to a Jobs tab on their Page, Jobs dashboard, Facebook Marketplace, and the News Feed that they can promote with ads. Meanwhile, job seekers can discover openings, auto-fill applications with their Facebook profile information, edit and submit their application, and communicate via Messenger to schedule interviews.
Somehow this feels like a bad idea (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm not sure but this doesn't seem like a good idea. I imagine most folks would prefer to keep their fun social life away from their work social life. Usually getting the two mixed up might not pass as the smartest move.
Well, it's probably better than making LinkedIn even worse by filling it with McJob listings.
Currently, blue collar and entry level job listings are on Craigslist, not LinkedIn.
That’s my thought too. Facebook is trying to kill Craigslist again. They have the Facebook Marketplace and now going after the core of Craigslist revenue.
But if Craigslist is gone, where will I read ads by “hot young women looking for older men”? Or ads for “willing to give up sold-out concert ticket for 1/2 hour of....”
I'm not sure but this doesn't seem like a good idea. I imagine most folks would prefer to keep their trolling, rabid political arguments, drunk posts, and family drama away from their pretending to enjoy the company of those they work with.. Usually getting the two mixed up might not pass as the smartest move.
FTFY
But OTOH the complete lower classes hang out there.
Political beliefs (Score:4, Informative)
People like to post their political opinions on facebook. Could this be the formalization of opinion based hiring?
In America (Score:3)
Informally, it's already here. I don't know where Trump people are finding jobs these days. I don't know anybody who hires them.
In America, obviously. Check out the economy.
Considering the tons of job offers that James Damore got, I'm not worried about them. I am worried about a society where people are not hired for their skills but for their connections, I prefer US to not end up like Italy.
Informally, it's already here. I don't know where Trump people are finding jobs these days. I don't know anybody who hires them.
Reminds me of the famous lady who "didn't know" anybody who voted for Nixon.
Like Craigslist (Score:3)
The only reason to draw the LinkedIn comparison is because it has an attractive valuation.
Facebook is desperate to find more users (Score:2)
Look at it from their point of view. Conservatives hate them because FB bans them for no reason. The left blames them for OMGRUSSIAFAKENEWSSTOLETHEELECTION. Kids won't use FB because they think their parents use it and all their friends are on Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram. Their parents don't actually use FB because they only wanted to use it to see if their kids were up to no good. Retired people don't actually use any social media. There are few troll/meme groups left, but FB hates them and is trying t
It's true, FB became lame, I never post on FB, I browsed it from time to time to see what's new for my extended family around the world, but it's all ads everywhere now, it's annoying. My kids (15 to 33) don't use it anymore and it's been months they went on it, they use Instagram instead.
But I use Messenger a lot as about my only IM.
This will do nicely... (Score:4, Funny)
... to document exactly when Facebook jumped the shark.
On a similar note, LinkedIn jumped the shark shortly after falling under Microsoft's control and it began turning it into something Facebook-like. Ever notice how the default selection for your LI feed is "Top" posts (i.e., "popular")? Oh, you can change that to "Recent" but you cannot make that your default setting.
IMHO, LI stopped being a great place for finding jobs several years ago. But it's not bad if you don't mind your feed being inundated with useless crap that's somehow "Trending in Information T
Where is the line? (Score:3)
Where is the line between a blue collar job and a white collar job now a days?
It isn't pay, as many Blue collar jobs may pay just as well if not higher then some white collar jobs.
It isn't education, as Some blue collar jobs requires more training and education then some white collar jobs.
It isn't physical activity, as a blue collar job may require you to just sit in front of a machine all day watching and correcting for faults, while a white collar job sits in front of a different machine finding and correcting faults.
There really isn't as much of a difference today. It is just the old stereotypes that stick around.
Re: (Score:3)
There are a lot of hourly jobs that are considered White Collar.
Yes, they're called consultants.
But then again, we're basically a lot like prostitutes anyway.
The question where does IT jobs fit in?
I can be working in an Office Setting, then you may see me in a cherry picker testing a network connection in the ceiling, or in a manufacturing location or construction site, where I will need to look at the situation in real time.
I have been in situations where I start the day in the office, then somethings falls apart and here I am in my dress shirt, under a dusty desk, or hanging on the rafters having to fix something.
Re: Where is the line? (Score:3)
Its blue collar if you click and drool and run around putting out fires you started and white collar if you script everything and maintain a resiliant system based best practices and comprehensive monitoring.
Autonomy doesn't seem to match up either.
A job such as construction may require you to think on your feet, and work at your schedule. While a white collar job may be operationalized where you have to do the job that one way.
The using of the passive qualifiers is the point of the argument, There are many exceptions to the rules 49% is still an exception, however it is really big to be notices, that the rule isn't that good.
Globalization (Score:2)
Do they really think that's clever? (Score:2)
Do you want to be known as the "Craigslist for the working-poor"?
Blue Collar? (Score:2)
Is someone with an MA in Sociology applying for a job at Starbucks still considered "blue collar?"
Skills (Score:2)
If you equate white-collar with skills and blue-collar with no skills, you're sadly mistaken. Look up the definition of skill [wikipedia.org].
