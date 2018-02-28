YouTube's New Moderators Mistakenly Pull Right-Wing Channels (bloomberg.com) 204
In December, said it would assign more than 10,000 people to moderate content in an attempt to curb its child exploitation problem. Today, Bloomberg reports that those new moderators mistakenly removed several videos and some channels from right-wing, pro-gun video producers and outlets in the midst of a nationwide debate on gun control. From the report: Some YouTube channels recently complained about their accounts being pulled entirely. On Wednesday, the Outline highlighted accounts, including Titus Frost, that were banned from the video site. Frost tweeted on Wednesday that a survivor of the shooting, David Hogg, is an actor. Jerome Corsi of right-wing conspiracy website Infowars said on Tuesday that YouTube had taken down one of his videos and disabled his live stream. Shutting entire channels would have marked a sweeping policy change for YouTube, which typically only removes channels in extreme circumstances and focuses most disciplinary action on specific videos. But YouTube said some content was taken down by mistake. The site didn't address specific cases and it's unclear if it meant to take action on the accounts of Frost and Corsi. "As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," a YouTube spokeswoman wrote in an email. "We're continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We'll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."
They also banned the Moon Man videos as "hate speech." The time is ripe for someone to replace YouTube. Especially on top of the demonetization scam as of late.
About pulling right-wing channels. Just mistaken about which ones.
Are you completely crazy? You act like the airguns are like powder burners. Maybe yo want to confiscate the paintball guns also?
And you talk about disarming the people so the government will make swat teams go away? Yo are stupid.
Yes, if there were zero guns there would be zero shootings, but that's impossible to achieve at this point. A gun ban ("buy back") wouldn't remove all guns, and hard criminals would snuggle in illegal guns from out of the country; this robs the 99.99% of Americans who are lawfull gun owners the ability to defend themselves when law enforcement are unable, or as we saw recently (to the best of my knowledge as if this post), unwilling to help.
Removing guns will not work and we need a different solution to so
I kind of agree with your message, but it seems you underestimate the bandwidth requirements of video streaming.
Seriously, just
... setup your own website, ... then stream YOUR videos to YOUR hearts content.
Part of the point is to reach an audience outside the echo chamber. Most of them are looking at services like Google/YouTube, for searching and hosted content.
If it/they are not being a fair player, making "the masses" aware that they need to look beyond is a prerequisite for getting them to do so. Thus griping like that in TFA.
Related arguments apply to demonitizing. Getting any infrastructure in place for alt
You can do that, but you'll get a fraction of the audience. Youtube is more than just a place to store videos - it's also a place people find them.
Which is FUCKING HILARIOUS.
Because someone DID JUST THAT.
Voat.
And you know what happened? They got DDoS'd for weeks (if not months). And when THAT didn't stop it? They posted child porn, and then called their ISP and said "Look, you're hosting a child porn website."
Yeah. All of those people who say "Start your own" are straight up liars. They don't want you to move... they want to "deplatform" you. A literal term, coined by the left. Once the PLATFORM changes? _They go after the next platform._
They don't ev
Re:Stop utilizing 3rd parties (Score:4, Insightful)
Or look at Daily Stormer. They had their own website and it was pulled. They got another website and that was pulled. Their domain name has been seized.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Now I don't like Andrew Anglin one bit but the argument 'if you don't like how Google run their platform, get your own' is dishonest. If all the tech companies discriminate in the same way what you've got is something much more analogous to the pre civil rights era were all businesses in an area refused to serve black people than a normal free market where you can always get service somewhere.
Now historically there's certain amount of irony here. Andrew Anglin is a white supremacist who'd have supported the right of all businesses in an area to discriminate against a race to the point that race could not get service. However he opposes that happening to him. Meanwhile the left now claims to have always opposed discrimination on the grounds of race. That's not quite accurate though - the KKK was a Democrat organisation opposed by the Republicans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Although there was little organizational structure above the local level, similar groups rose across the South and adopted the same name and methods. Klan groups spread throughout the South as an insurgent movement promoting resistance and white supremacy during the Reconstruction Era. For example, Confederate veteran John W. Morton founded a chapter in Nashville, Tennessee. As a secret vigilante group, the Klan targeted freedmen and their allies; it sought to restore white supremacy by threats and violence, including murder, against black and white Republicans. In 1870 and 1871, the federal government passed the Enforcement Acts, which were intended to prosecute and suppress Klan crimes.
The first Klan had mixed results in terms of achieving its objectives. It seriously weakened the black political establishment through its use of assassinations and threats of violence; it drove some people out of politics. On the other hand, it caused a sharp backlash, with passage of federal laws that historian Eric Foner says were a success in terms of "restoring order, reinvigorating the morale of Southern Republicans, and enabling blacks to exercise their rights as citizens". Historian George C. Rable argues that the Klan was a political failure and therefore was discarded by the Democratic leaders of the South. He says:
the Klan declined in strength in part because of internal weaknesses; its lack of central organization and the failure of its leaders to control criminal elements and sadists. More fundamentally, it declined because it failed to achieve its central objective -- the overthrow of Republican state governments in the South.
After the Klan was suppressed, similar insurgent paramilitary groups arose that were explicitly directed at suppressing Republican voting and turning Republicans out of office: the White League, which started in Louisiana in 1874; and the Red Shirts, which started in Mississippi and developed chapters in the Carolinas. For instance, the Red Shirts are credited with helping elect Wade Hampton as governor in South Carolina. They were described as acting as the military arm of the Democratic Party and are attributed with helping white Democrats regain control of state legislatures throughout the South. In addition, there were thousands of Confederate veterans in what were called rifle clubs.
Jim Crow laws were a response to the Republican imposed reconstruction era regime.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. Enacted by white Democratic-dominated state legislatures in the late 19th century after the Reconstruction period, these laws continued to be enforced until 1965. They mandated racial segregation in all public facilities in the states of the former Confederate States of America, starting in 1896 with a "separate but equal" status for African Americans in railroad cars. Public education had essentially been segregated since its establishment in most of the South after the Civil War. This principle was extended to public facilities and transportation, including segregated cars on interstate trains and, later, buses. Facilities for African Americans were consistently inferior and underfunded compared to those which were then available to white Americans; sometimes they did not exist at all. This body of law institutionalized a number of economic, educational, and social disadvantages. Segregation by law existed mainly in the Southern states, while Northern segregation was generally a matter of fact--patterns of housing segregation enforced by private covenants, bank lending practices, and job discrimination, including discriminatory labor union practices. "Jim Crow" was a pejorative expression referring to a minstrel song called "Jump Jim Crow" by a performer appearing in blackface.
Then civil rights happened. More Republicans than Democrats supported it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
However at some point something strange happened. The Democrats claimed they'd *always* been the party who'd opposed Jim Crow and the KKK and the Republicans had *always* been the ones who'd supported them. There's wonderfully dishonest bit of animation in Bowling for Columbine where KKK members pull off their hoods and become the NRA. It's animated South Park style and edited in after an interview with Trey Parker and Matt Stone so it looks like they believe it too. Even though they don't and the anti Klan act was signed into law by Ulysses S Grant, future NRA President.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The Enforcement Act of 1871 (17 Stat. 13), also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1871, Force Act of 1871, Ku Klux Klan Act, Third Enforcement Act, or Third Ku Klux Klan Act, is an Act of the United States Congress which empowered the President to suspend the writ of habeas corpus to combat the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and other white supremacy organizations. The act was passed by the 42nd United States Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on April 20, 1871. The act was the last of three Enforcement Acts passed by the United States Congress from 1870 to 1871 during the Reconstruction Era to combat attacks upon the suffrage rights of African Americans. The statute has been subject to only minor changes since then, but has been the subject of voluminous interpretation by courts.
Still suddenly the government has a duty to intervene when a class of people are being discriminated against. The Democrats claimed they'd always been in favour of that and the Republicans had always opposed it, because they were evil racists.
However now when Conservatives get kicked off Youtube they say 'Ha, ha snowflake. Don't like how one tech company treats you. Get your own site." Neglecting the fact that all the companies offering websites are have the exact same bias and can collude to deny service. As the Daily Stormer's experience shows.
And it's not just the Stormer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The domain blocking by Internet providers has raised questions regarding the implications of domain registrants policing the Internet. The August 21 cancellation of The Rebel Media's registration on 24 hours notice was compared to that of The Daily Stormer, as both had provided coverage sympathetic to Charlottesville protesters.
Now I'm no fan of Ezra Levant. One thing he is not is a Nazi though - he's Jewish. Still kicking sites isn't determined by whether or not they are Nazis but whether they dissent from the left's preferred narrative.
And, as in the Jim Crow days, the issue is not if one business refuses service it's whether those business collude with each other so that none of them offer you service. Which is happening.
A lot of Silicon Valley companies have convinced themselves that they run some sort of civic space where all "viewpoints" must be tolerated long past the point where cops in a public square would have been busting heads.
It's a private company in an unregulated market. None of your tax dollars go to it, your First Amendment rights do not trump their own, and alternatives to them are available. It's their right and in their interests to maintain a proper signal-to-noise ratio. Believ
If only you pay yourself, you don't have to report it...
Warning, revenue projections can be REALLY flat.
I can't possibly imagine how that happened!
Well, you say that, but when Google controls the narrative and buys congresscritters, the difference between Google's censorship and federal censorship becomes meaningless.
Well, you say that, but when Google controls the narrative and buys congresscritters, the difference between Google's censorship and federal censorship becomes meaningless.
That works both ways. Congresscritters (and governments in Europe) are increasingly leaning on social media behemoths to curb hate speech and "fake news". Which is more than a little bit scary. What is "fake"? Recently some EU task force [euvsdisinfo.eu] accused a couple of newspapers and websites of spreading fake news. In a few cases they retracted the accusation, but not until the websites themselves pointed out the articles in question were wholly factual, and threatened legal action. I really don't want that sort
Google et al that owns youtube is a public corporation. While it may set the rules for how its site is used, that does not place it beyond long overdue anti-trust examination.
Big Tech needs to stop the tortious interference or Congress is going to pass anti-censorship laws
Alex Jones is big enough he could start his own YouTube, google, Facebook and twitter. Why conservatives keep giving liberals that hate them money by staying on their platforms is beyond me. If I were him I'd announce my own apps and invite all the other conservative leaders with large groups of followers. You call me a snowflake, but then ask me to subscribe. That doesn't make sense.
"Big Tech needs to stop the tortious interference or Congress is going to pass anti-censorship laws"
It's only censorship when the government does it.
You wouldn't want a law that forbids you to do something about me putting a Bernie billboard in your front-yard, wouldn't you?
Incompetence (Score:5, Insightful)
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.
However, this isn't the first time youtube has screwed up like this.
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
Re:Incompetence (Score:4, Insightful)
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
No one said "on a whim" but, from the summary, there are more than 10,000 people newly assigned to moderate. Are you seriously expecting them to all be experts who never make mistakes? Since the videos/channels were reinstated, it looks like they've implemented some sort of review or appeals process. This is an improvement over how things used to be.
It doesn't even sound like much of a mistake, the article says that the mentioned channels were pretty much all conspiracy theorist / fake news people. It's just a couple of videos that Youtube reinstated.
a big bunch of hobby channels got removed.
they were just removing stuff because their job is removing stuff, pretty much. I reckon they had put them on a quota.
Are you seriously expecting them to all be experts who never make mistakes?
Oh, so the problem is with MY expectations, of course THEY HAD TO DO SOMETHING, they couldn't have just let free discourse take shape, that's crazy.
pretty much all conspiracy theorist / fake news people
Oh good, just as long as it's PRETTY MUCH just everyone Google doesn't like for only the reason they CLAIMED, I guess I should place more trust in them and give them a longer leash before I object!
Humanity is in the midst of a speciation event.
Humans who buy the authoritarian bullshit vs. real people. Pick your side, only one can win.
Re:Incompetence (Score:4, Interesting)
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
Who the Hell would apply for a job as a YouTube political correctness moderator anyway? Well, folks who can't argue their political standpoints, and must resort to censorship, when the intellectual backing of their own convictions fail, and silencing their opponent by force is their only option.
It's just not a real job.
If anything should be eliminated by AI and automation, it's this. Removing human bias from the system would silence critics on both sides of the political spectrum.
My guess is the 10,000 people are in somewhere like India or the Philippines. (More great Silicon Valley goodness.)
It's unrealistic to expect people from many parts of the world to comprehend much less uphold basic freedoms which are implicitly understood and taken for granted in Western European countries.
It's one thing to have them attempt to handle your customer support call, another when they're entrusted with responsibility over something which is lacking in their own culture.
Who the Hell would apply for a job as a YouTube political correctness moderator anyway?
People who like money?
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.
You have that completely backwards in the context of government and big business.
Ignore context and history
Everything is okay, mistakes happen, don't try to find out why, just stop complaining
Who cares, they were nut jobs, we did nature a favor by euthanizing their discourse, trust me, I'm GOD, I'm right, but don't ask me to describe my philosophy or reasoning, you are a but a simple mortal
It's their private property they can do what they want, it's irrelevant that the platform is a public place
Rules are rules
The Shire needs to be scoured.
"Mistakenly" yeah right
Re:Incompetence (Score:4, Insightful)
Repeated instances of "incompetence" start to form a trend-line towards malice. The number of right wing/conservative demonetization, strikes, deletions, limited state, and channel termination is becoming vast. All the while ignoring channels on the left.
Currently, all the redpill/MGTOW channels have been hit hard with many channels being outright terminated and not returning evidently.
Youtube has brought forth a heavy hand, and it's not a question of how much incompetence there is, but a question of how much they can get away with at any one time.
Here's what Pat Condell had to say about the recent spat of censorship. [youtube.com]
Currently, all the redpill/MGTOW channels have been hit hard with many channels being outright terminated and not returning evidently.
The dumb thing is that most people in my experience don't find MGTOW/Red Pill a particular compelling viewpoint - they've always seemed to me to be a mirror of the radical feminists and just as bonkers. Both groups are telling young people not to have long term relationships with the opposite sex, and that comes across as something you believe before you've had any good relationships and quietly discard later.
Still ban them and it seems like they'll acquire a cachet that they wouldn't have acquired from the
What about all the left leaning channels that were hit with flagging, de-monetization, removals and bans?
How can you say that YouTube ignored left leaning channels when so many of them were hit hard by the AI ban-hammer?
Meanwhile YouTube is dominated by far right redpill/alt-right/anti-feminist channels. People like Sargon, Armoured Skeptic, Bearing, TL;DR, The Golden One, Paul Joseph Watson... How many interviews with Richard Spencer are up there? Interviewing a self-proclaimed Nazi seems to be the latest
Attribute to malice:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/27/google-youtube-southern-poverty-law-center-censorship/
obviously untrained
There is a staggeringly huge gap between an "obviously untrained" employee, and what you seem to be after: the "theoretically perfect" employee. Key part there is the theoretical. This is a process where humans judge. They will never be perfect, and mistakes do not make them "obviously untrained".
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Can you really say that firearms are not a problem for children in the US?
Not NEARLY as much of a problem (in terms of injuries and deaths) as, say, cars. So why do we have YouTube wiping out channels that demonstrate things like safe gun handling at the range, while leaving up channels that highlight reckless driving? Because the people doing it are doing it for political reasons, period.
Nah, whats 17 dead kids compared to your right to be a fucking moron with a gun.
Reality is, these mass school shooting virtually only happen in the US because of a stupid 200 year old rule that simply doesnt work in the modern world.
I am no less free if I dont own a gun, and all the other excuses boil down to tiny dick ammosexual bullshit.
Nah, whats 17 dead kids compared to your right to be a fucking moron with a gun.
You're right, what's 17 dead kids compared to our right to bear arms? Nothing. The right to bear arms is more important than a few lives.
Besides, if we ban guns it would just be easier to get them. Drugs are ban and I can get illegal drugs much easier than getting a doctor's prescription.
Because car were not constructed to kill (Score:4, Insightful)
Every attempt at having a minimum , heck like car tracking ownership or having non discriminatory permit/training is met by a "they want to get uuuuur guuuunns" lobby of the NRA which says "no" to EVERYTHING. As long as you let those fuckers block everything with a "no", even something as simple as allowing : 1) tracking ownership electronically 2) enforce having a real training with permit like a car (that does not infringe the general population right of ownership IMO if it stops you getting one because you are too fucked up to pass the permit, as long as the exams is not the stupid 4h training the NRA offer anybody can pass with the finger in the nose) 3) allow again the CDC to study gun violence and/or solution , then the situation will get fucked up. Look up the statistics : while gun violence dropped in the last 3 decades, mass shooting actually rose. Sharply. That should tell you something right there.
Re: Because car were not constructed to kill (Score:1)
You are not understanding that your beliefs are bases on emotion not logic. You say cars have a useful purpose. So do guns. However, just as You could eliminate guns and have a functioning society, you could also eliminate all cars and have a perfectly functioning society through the use of bicycles. That society would be much healthier and happier. You could keep the roads open and have lanes dedicated towards ambulances and semi trucks. If you give up your car, I will give up my gun. Guns serv
Re: (Score:2)
Driving a car is a privilege not a right and certainly not a constitutional right. Constitutional rights should not be infringed...Period. If you want to infringe on someone's constitutional right whether it's the 1st or 2nd amendment or any other right enshrined by the constitution then change the constitution. Also cooking or using a swimming pool are not constitutional rights.
Why should the Center for Disease Control study violence That is not an infectious disease. and why specifically "gun viole
and certainly not a constitutional right
You know that it wasn't part of the constitutional right until an amendment was put in place right? Constitutions get amended, they are not cast in iron. Hiding behind a piece of paper for every debate is childish.
Why should the Center for Disease Control study violence
Because it's even more childish to hide behind a single word in a title for your argument. The CDC's primary role is improving health and security of Americans. This includes studying what impacts their health. If you don't understand how your population is dying then you can't help improve this s
Re:Because car were not constructed to kill (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, NATO standardized on the smaller 5.56 mm round because in testing they discovered it would tumble, imparting more energy to the flesh and causing larger woulds. The M1 Garand (standard issue U.S. rifle in WWII) used
.30-'06 rounds (7.62mm) which were so powerful they would punch right through a person. Good for a kill shot, but it tended to be all-or-nothing. Either you killed the target, or you just created a straight hole which could be bandaged up.
The 5.56 mm rounds were better at creating injuries - lower kill rate but higher rate of incapacitating the target. And strategically it's better to wound enemy soldiers than to kill them. If you kill them, the enemy just ignores the bodies. If they're wounded, the enemy has to tie up resources recovering and evacuating the wounded, and additional resources for hospitalization and medical care.
So no, the primary purpose of guns is not to kill more efficiently. That's a fantasy concocted by people trying to think of the worst possible rationale for something they dislike. The purpose of guns is to intimidate - make people fear the consequences of noncompliance with the person holding the gun. That's why sometimes police with guns can defuse a situation without ever firing a shot. If you believe the killing theory, then such a resolution should be impossible because the gun was never fired and thus had no opportunity to kill anyone.
Intimidation is actually the main purpose of most weapons. Have you ever wondered why "decimate" is a synonym for utterly destroying, but it actually means killing just 1 in 10? Because killing isn't actually the purpose of weapons and war. It's intimidation. And killing 1 in 10 people in an opposing army was usually sufficient to cause the remaining 9 to rout and flee. Nukes are a good example - they worked to keep the U.S. from meddling with the Soviet Union, China, and Cuba, and vice versa, even though they were never used. Ukraine lacking them (they disarmed after assurances from the West that we'd protect them from invasion) is what allowed Russia to waltz in and grab Crimea.
Oh my. If you lived any reasonable distance outside of a city in the 18th century and didn't have a rifle, your family starved. It was the primary means of putting meat on the table. Part of the reason the U.S. won the Revolutionary War was because a significant fraction of the milita were sharpshooters skilled with using rifles (muskets with rifling [wikipedia.org] to spin-stabilize the bullet increasing accuracy) for hunting. The British still followed the "line everyone up and fire a volley at once" strategy, which works great against an enemy doing the same thing back at you. Not so well against sharpshooters hiding in the woods picking you off one by one from a distance.
(And if you're curious, no I don't own a gun. I don't even like them, and have never shot one aside from a BB gun. I just took the time to educate myself about the issue before drawing conclusions.)
Re: (Score:3)
So no, the primary purpose of guns is not to kill more efficiently. That's a fantasy concocted by people trying to think of the worst possible rationale for something they dislike.
What you're basically saying above is that the primary purpose of guns is to maim more efficiently. That's not really much better you know. It's also massively ignorant, and you're referring to one particular 20th century invention as "all guns".
The purpose of guns is to intimidate - make people fear the consequences of noncomplia
Re: (Score:3)
Guns were designed to kill, cars were designed to carry people safely. Cars are registered. Drivers are licensed. Yet cars kill far more people every year than guns.
Then there is this:
"they want to get uuuuur guuuunns"
You just went into a rant mocking people that think someone might want to take their guns away and then explain in detail on how you want to do exactly that. You can claim that you did not in fact say you want to take my guns, only that I'd need a permit, have all my guns tracked electronically, and strict enforcement. We
Cars are used far more than guns (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Can you really say that firearms are not a problem for children in the US?
Yes. While homocide is the 2nd leading cause of death for 15-24 yr olds, 3/4ths of that is gang violence, [qualityhealth.com] so they are partially responsible for their own homocide by choosing to become involved with a gang. And number of homocide deaths is almost tied with number of suicide deaths, [cdc.gov] which means teens and equality as likely to choose suicide as they are likely to be killed.
Either way we are talking about a few thousand a year compared to tens of millions of children so I can honestly say yes, firearms are
Re: (Score:2)
Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
Mistakenly?
Meanwhile, on Facebook (Score:1, Troll)
Facebook rolled out its new algorithm in January.
Due to the algorithm, Trump's total engagement dropped by about half, while the engagements of left-wing people such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren stayed largely the same [breitbart.com].
I don't mind healthy competition between political viewpoints, but why does "oops, we're having some trouble with the algorithm" always seem to be in favor of the left?
Re:Meanwhile, on Facebook (Score:4, Interesting)
From looking, Sanders started at about 800K and ended up at about 300, about the same proportion as Trump.
There's really no comparison, because Trump's numbers were so much higher to begin with. Maybe Trump just acquired more casual onlookers than the other candidates.
Yeah, I'm not buying it.
What a Day We're Havin' (Score:3, Insightful)
We fired an engineer for being aware of basic biology and psychology
You misspelled "simplstic". Damore's conclusions were unfounded in actual science. Being aware of a few schoolboy level concepts doesn't justify it.
You misspelled "simplstic".
And so did I!
His conclusion was basically "If we accept that women and men have differences in the environments they, on average, flourish best in, then perhaps we should provide different environments to different people!"
Sure it's simplistic... but so is "water is wet" and that rule of thumb still got us pretty far.
On the other hand, modern SJWs have to bend over backwards once or twice (a sight to see. It would be approproiate for variete!) to mold science to their worldview.
I think Damore was on point with his basic
we constantly curate the front page and trending vidlist to exclude viewpoints we don't like
Nope.
The front page is by default full of popular but bland videos, determined by things like the ratio of up/down votes. If you create an account it starts to customize it for you. For example, I get both left leaning and some really extreme far right stuff recommended to me, because it knows I'm interested in politics and recommends both videos similar to the ones I've liked and counter-arguments/responses to those videos.
If you have evidence of a conspiracy then post it, but since YouTube has also killed
Yes. (Score:2)
I'm nearly falling out of my chair right now laughing as I type this: behold the newest porn genre: Right-Wing Porn! It can't be transphobic or homophobic or islamophobic if the actor/actress of the necessary background is the one telling you to build the wall, keep a lid on refugees from backward countries, and respect the Bill of Rights.
They shut down channels (Score:2, Insightful)
Personally if I were Youtube I wouldn't want to be associated with those kind of nut jobs (if they believe it) or bastards (if they don't believe it and are just passing it around to get a rise out of the nut jobs). Remember kiddies, it's not censorship if the government didn't do it. You have a right to speak, you do not have a
promoting the conspiracy theory that the kids caught up in the last school shooting were "crisis actors" and that the shooting was a "false flag" (e.g. it never really happened).
It's called censorship.
Personally if I were Youtube I wouldn't want to be associated with those kind of nut jobs (if they believe it) or bastards (if they don't believe it and are just passing it around to get a rise out of the nut jobs).
Good thing you're not YouTube.
Remember kiddies, it's not censorship if the government didn't do it. You have a right to speak, you do not have a right to make google pay for your megaphone.
Tolerating nut jobs and bastards is everyone's responsibility. It's not simply about what is and is not legal. Tolerance is the price of freedom.
The problem is when nut jobs and bastards get an inside seat when deciding national policy. Remember lots of dictators around the world started as nut jobs and/or bastards. Idiots spreading misguided rumors have caused damage; we had someone showing up armed at a pizza parlor looking for hillary's pedo ring.
We do not have to tolerate these people. We are already responsible, we just want the nut jobs and bastards to also be responsible. Do we stand by while others convince kids to eat Tide pods, or do we
Re:They shut down channels (Score:5, Interesting)
I find it odd how people will go to the argument that it's only censorship if the government does it. Is it also not illegal search and search and seizure if your neighbor or business partner, who is not the government, breaks in your door and rummages through your stuff to collect evidence?
Governments exist to secure people's rights. Against attacks by other people. And other governments. And since someone has to watch the watcher, we specifically enumerate the rights the government cannot violate in pursuit of that purpose.
Read your Declaration. The right to free speech isn't only the right against government censorship; it is a Natural Right that you have by virtue of sucking down oxygen. The government is there to make sure no one takes it from you. That includes other private actors to whom you have not ceded it. YouTube's community guidelines do not constitute an agreement to relinquish the right to make right-wing statements. If YouTube is treating it as such, that would be a breach of contract between customer and service provider.
I'll add one more thing. Again: if you don't want the government censoring you, then you've got to model respect for freedom of expression in the wider culture. Because government doesn't perpetuate itself. This is a democracy. The impressionable people watching you now (aka children) will be tomorrow's legislators and prosecutors. Not a good idea to give them the idea that free speech is not sacrosanct.
Is it also not illegal search and search and seizure if your neighbor or business partner, who is not the government, breaks in your door and rummages through your stuff to collect evidence?
No, it's not illegal search and seizure. It's theft, trespass and breaking and entering. Those are entirely different crimes.
Read your Declaration. The right to free speech isn't only the right against government censorship; it is a Natural Right that you have by virtue of sucking down oxygen.
Yeah, and you have that. Se
Read your Declaration. The right to free speech isn't only the right against government censorship; it is a Natural Right that you have by virtue of sucking down oxygen. The government is there to make sure no one takes it from you. That includes other private actors to whom you have not ceded it. YouTube's community guidelines do not constitute an agreement to relinquish the right to make right-wing statements. If YouTube is treating it as such, that would be a breach of contract between customer and service provider.
That akin to requiring the local theatre to give you a stage, the local restaurant to tolerate your offending their other customers. And does it just apply to businesses, or can I come to your house and lecture you whenever I feel like it?
The lack of explicit terms disallowing specific speech doesn't mean anything. And if you read those terms carefully, they surely include a "we can ban you for any reason we like" clause.
The key in some states is what is private but still regularly held open to the public and what a state constitution says.
i.e. what sites could be seen as "common areas".
it's not censorship if the government didn't do it
This is so incredibly stupid I wonder if you're trolling. It's still censorship. The actions are the same. The actor does not define the action. Maybe in you insane leftist sub-"reality" where double standards are the fundamental.
Google is essentially creating a state within a state and usurping the authority of congress. Aside from the fact they are owned and operated in great part by federal agencies, but hey, that's a "conspiracy theory"[1].
They operate a public space. The constitution applies, or would,
The first amendment to the US constitution:
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
With regards to restricting free speech, the constitution only places restrictions on congress. The constitution does not apply to Youtube here.
So what is your point? "Rules are rules?"
Your total ignorance of the philosophy aside:
You're missing the argument that Google is usurping the authority of congress and that Google is invested in and its operations are fundamentally guided by federal agencies, which are SUPPOSED to be the servants of congress.
Basically you are falling into the side that wants to decide this issue with semantics instead of philosophy.
Is that what you really want?
This is the end result of the "big media" dropping the impartiality and taking a side, they basically killed all their credibility, which allowed the so called "fake news" to thrive.
Now it's a terrible world where idiots like Alex Jones are in an equal ground to let's say CNN in terms of trustworthiness.
The only way to get rid of it is to get rid of this politicization of the media, regain credibility and show the actual truth, even if the truth goes against their personal beliefs.
Interesting that almost everytime (Score:5, Insightful)
Then there is the oops, and the just a coincidence responses and over time some are brought back.
What a bogus hoot
just my 2 cents
But in this case it was the left that was hit first. When it was just AI looking at videos a lot got de-monetized. Then the waves of false-flag attacks from 4chan started, and a lot of left leaning channels like Contrapoints and Kevin Logan got videos removed or even entire channels taken down.
So YouTube started hiring human beings to review videos instead, and of course mistakes were made.
Funny (Score:5, Insightful)
but pulling down a channel like that only makes it worse by lending credibility and showing its worthy of attention.
Just because I clean up a dogshit from my front yard doesn't mean that everyone suddenly feels like they wanted to have a sniff of it first. Alex Jones gets no more credibility by being removed from a platform that doesn't want him than he had before.
What he does get is media attention, but certainly not credibility or any other "worth".
They should have checked her resume. (Score:3)
Pretty accurate mistake (Score:2)
FTA:
YouTube’s new moderators, brought in to spot fake, misleading and extreme videos, stumbled in one of their first major tests, mistakenly removing some clips and channels in the midst of a nationwide debate on gun control.
[..]
On Wednesday, the Outline highlighted accounts, including Titus Frost, that were banned from the video site. Frost tweeted on Wednesday that a survivor of the shooting, David Hogg, is an actor. Jerome Corsi of right-wing conspiracy website Infowars said on Tuesday that YouTube
Re: (Score:2)
ps. Has anyone else noticed
/. being slow and intermittent the last few days? I wonder if they're on the receiving of a DDOS or something.
Yep. I got 503s last night when I tried to log in.
These bans were probably done by a machine-learning computer program.
The real dangers of automation are not in job losses, but loss of the ability to live our lives in the face of monolithic corporations usurping proper governmental authority.
Humanity is in the midst of a speciation event.
On one hand, you have traditional human beings, with intelligence, wisdom, spirituality, etc.
On the other hand, you have an elite that have self-selected their genetics, culture, personality, etc. for blind, all-consuming
Suuuuuure they "mistakenly" pulled them.
BULLSHIT! (Score:2, Interesting)
What Nationwide Debate? (Score:2)
Facebook is international and, as far as I know, pretty well every country in the world is happy to have - or wished it had - effective gun controls so there's not a lot of debate.
It was just a mistake! (Score:1)
Don't hold us accountable for our actions, we have an excuse!
Aren't you late for a Bund meeting?
Well, you libturds still fail to read between the lines. When will you migrate to Canada as you pledged before Hillary lost?
PopeRatzo railed:
Today, CNN was lying about President Trump saying that he wanted to confiscate guns without due process. More fake news. We all know our President would never ever say such a thing!
The phony quote, if you can possibly believe it, was, "I like taking the guns early...Take the guns first. Go through due process second,” They even had some CGI version of President Trump speaking these words in a supposed meeting with members of congress.
We're not going to fall for it, no sir. We're way to smart for that. YOU DON'T GET TO SLANDER OUR PRESIDENT THAT WAY, LIBS.
Moderate parent +1 Funny, please
...
Re: (Score:2)
Oh man, alt-right reddit drama is like crack to me. Now I'll be up much too late reading that stuff. Thanks a lot. No really, thanks a lot.
In that case, Trump didn't really mean it because he was actually playing 12-dimensional chess and owning the libs.