YouTube's New Moderators Mistakenly Pull Right-Wing Channels (bloomberg.com) 85
In December, said it would assign more than 10,000 people to moderate content in an attempt to curb its child exploitation problem. Today, Bloomberg reports that those new moderators mistakenly removed several videos and some channels from right-wing, pro-gun video producers and outlets in the midst of a nationwide debate on gun control. From the report: Some YouTube channels recently complained about their accounts being pulled entirely. On Wednesday, the Outline highlighted accounts, including Titus Frost, that were banned from the video site. Frost tweeted on Wednesday that a survivor of the shooting, David Hogg, is an actor. Jerome Corsi of right-wing conspiracy website Infowars said on Tuesday that YouTube had taken down one of his videos and disabled his live stream. Shutting entire channels would have marked a sweeping policy change for YouTube, which typically only removes channels in extreme circumstances and focuses most disciplinary action on specific videos. But YouTube said some content was taken down by mistake. The site didnâ(TM)t address specific cases and itâ(TM)s unclear if it meant to take action on the accounts of Frost and Corsi. "As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," a YouTube spokeswoman wrote in an email. "Weâ(TM)re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. Weâ(TM)ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."
I kind of agree with your message, but it seems you underestimate the bandwidth requirements of video streaming.
Incompetence (Score:5, Insightful)
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.
However, this isn't the first time youtube has screwed up like this.
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
No one said "on a whim" but, from the summary, there are more than 10,000 people newly assigned to moderate. Are you seriously expecting them to all be experts who never make mistakes? Since the videos/channels were reinstated, it looks like they've implemented some sort of review or appeals process. This is an improvement over how things used to be.
It doesn't even sound like much of a mistake, the article says that the mentioned channels were pretty much all conspiracy theorist / fake news people. It's
Why are they allowing cheap idealogues to push their ego by censoring people on YouTube because it is not about content it is about advertising. Goggle's goal get you to pay to watch ads produced by people who pay to have those ads published, shallow and greedy as fuck. They push the political ideology of the executive board, as weird and sick that it is, that they have the right to dominate and control politics because only their voice counts. They started this whole lie and fake news and their revenue is
Can you really say that firearms are not a problem for children in the US?
Not NEARLY as much of a problem (in terms of injuries and deaths) as, say, cars. So why do we have YouTube wiping out channels that demonstrate things like safe gun handling at the range, while leaving up channels that highlight reckless driving? Because the people doing it are doing it for political reasons, period.
Because car were not constructed to kill (Score:2)
Why the hell are they allowing obviously untrained people the power to wipe out entire channels on a whim?
Who the Hell would apply for a job as a YouTube political correctness moderator anyway? Well, folks who can't argue their political standpoints, and must resort to censorship, when the intellectual backing of their own convictions fail, and silencing their opponent by force is their only option.
It's just not a real job.
If anything should be eliminated by AI and automation, it's this. Removing human bias from the system would silence critics on both sides of the political spectrum.
Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.
You have that completely backwards in the context of government and big business.
Ignore context and history
Everything is okay, mistakes happen, don't try to find out why, just stop complaining
Who cares, they were nut jobs, we did nature a favor by euthanizing their discourse, trust me, I'm GOD, I'm right, but don't ask me to describe my philosophy or reasoning, you are a but a simple mortal
It's their private property they can do what they want, it's irrelevant that the platform is a public place
Rules are rules
The Shire needs to be scoured.
Aren't you late for a Bund meeting?
Well, you libturds still fail to read between the lines. When will you migrate to Canada as you pledged before Hillary lost?
In that case, Trump didn't really mean it because he was actually playing 12-dimensional chess and owning the libs.
PopeRatzo railed:
Today, CNN was lying about President Trump saying that he wanted to confiscate guns without due process. More fake news. We all know our President would never ever say such a thing!
The phony quote, if you can possibly believe it, was, "I like taking the guns early...Take the guns first. Go through due process second,” They even had some CGI version of President Trump speaking these words in a supposed meeting with members of congress.
We're not going to fall for it, no sir. We're way to smart for that. YOU DON'T GET TO SLANDER OUR PRESIDENT THAT WAY, LIBS.
Oh man, alt-right reddit drama is like crack to me. Now I'll be up much too late reading that stuff. Thanks a lot. No really, thanks a lot.
Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
Mistakenly?
Meanwhile, on Facebook (Score:1, Troll)
Facebook rolled out its new algorithm in January.
Due to the algorithm, Trump's total engagement dropped by about half, while the engagements of left-wing people such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren stayed largely the same [breitbart.com].
I don't mind healthy competition between political viewpoints, but why does "oops, we're having some trouble with the algorithm" always seem to be in favor of the left?
From looking, Sanders started at about 800K and ended up at about 300, about the same proportion as Trump.
There's really no comparison, because Trump's numbers were so much higher to begin with. Maybe Trump just acquired more casual onlookers than the other candidates.
Yeah, I'm not buying it.
What a Day We're Havin' (Score:3)
I'm nearly falling out of my chair right now laughing as I type this: behold the newest porn genre: Right-Wing Porn! It can't be transphobic or homophobic or islamophobic if the actor/actress of the necessary background is the one telling you to build the wall, keep a lid on refugees from backward countries, and respect the Bill of Rights.
They shut down channels (Score:3)
Personally if I were Youtube I wouldn't want to be associated with those kind of nut jobs (if they believe it) or bastards (if they don't believe it and are just passing it around to get a rise out of the nut jobs). Remember kiddies, it's not censorship if the government didn't do it. You have a right to speak, you do not have a right to make google pay for your megaphone.
Meanwhile Youtube continue to de-rank left wing media [reddit.com] in favor of corporate media (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, etc).
promoting the conspiracy theory that the kids caught up in the last school shooting were "crisis actors" and that the shooting was a "false flag" (e.g. it never really happened).
It's called censorship.
Personally if I were Youtube I wouldn't want to be associated with those kind of nut jobs (if they believe it) or bastards (if they don't believe it and are just passing it around to get a rise out of the nut jobs).
Good thing you're not YouTube.
Remember kiddies, it's not censorship if the government didn't do it. You have a right to speak, you do not have a right to make google pay for your megaphone.
Tolerating nut jobs and bastards is everyone's responsibility. It's not simply about what is and is not legal. Tolerance is the price of freedom.
I find it odd how people will go to the argument that it's only censorship if the government does it. Is it also not illegal search and search and seizure if your neighbor or business partner, who is not the government, breaks in your door and rummages through your stuff to collect evidence?
Governments exist
Interesting that almost everytime (Score:5, Funny)
Then there is the oops, and the just a coincidence responses and over time some are brought back.
What a bogus hoot
Funny (Score:3)
They should have checked her resume. (Score:2)
Pretty accurate mistake (Score:2)
FTA:
YouTube’s new moderators, brought in to spot fake, misleading and extreme videos, stumbled in one of their first major tests, mistakenly removing some clips and channels in the midst of a nationwide debate on gun control.
On Wednesday, the Outline highlighted accounts, including Titus Frost, that were banned from the video site. Frost tweeted on Wednesday that a survivor of the shooting, David Hogg, is an actor. Jerome Corsi of right-wing conspiracy website Infowars said on Tuesday that YouTube
And nothing of value was lost... (Score:2)
The right wing has become nothing more than a terrorist front exploiting dumb Americans to kill others. It's politically worthless speech full of idiotic conspiracy theories and lies.