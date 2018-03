YouTube's New Moderators Mistakenly Pull Right-Wing Channels

In December, said it would assign more than 10,000 people to moderate content in an attempt to curb its child exploitation problem. Today, Bloomberg reports that those new moderators mistakenly removed several videos and some channels from right-wing, pro-gun video producers and outlets in the midst of a nationwide debate on gun control. From the report:"As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," a YouTube spokeswoman wrote in an email. "Weâ(TM)re continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. Weâ(TM)ll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."