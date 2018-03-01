EU Warns Tech Giants To Remove Terror Content in 1 Hour -- or Else (bloomberg.com) 51
The European Union issued internet giants an ultimatum to remove illegal online terrorist content within an hour, or risk facing new EU-wide laws. From a report: The European Commission on Thursday issued a set of recommendations for companies and EU nations that apply to all forms of illegal internet material, "from terrorist content, incitement to hatred and violence, child sexual abuse material, counterfeit products and copyright infringement. Considering that terrorist content is most harmful in the first hours of its appearance online, all companies should remove such content within one hour from its referral as a general rule.â The commission last year called upon social media companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google owner Alphabet, to develop a common set of tools to detect, block and remove terrorist propaganda and hate speech. Thursday's recommendations aim to "further step up" the work already done by governments and push firms to "redouble their efforts to take illegal content off the web more quickly and efficiently."
alone (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just stick a penny in the fusebox.
Re: alone (Score:1)
It's OK for now, I just put another 50p in the meter.
Does anyone have an idea what's gone wrong with this site over the past week?
Yay! Slashdot is back! (Score:4, Funny)
Slashdot's Back? (Score:3)
Ask for the impossible. As long as it's the law, they'll just have to do it...somehow...
Re: (Score:2)
Review everything, via ML if that works, otherwise by humans.
Re: (Score:3)
Obviously, if this becomes law, the only way to comply is to automatically take down any reported content without review. My only hope is that they take them down just i
Re: (Score:2)
automatically take down any reported content without review.
Unless it's not flagged/reported. Then they're in violation of the law if no one reports it with an hour.
Seems like a Scam from the EU (Score:1)
That might be tough (Score:1)
That's going to be hard for the big tech companies to do, but one site I know of has pioneered an advanced solution to the problem by simply not letting anything get posted. Only time will tell if this strategy pays off.
Not as hard for Google as the small guy (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever seen terrorist posts on small blogs or forums? There's no reason if only a handful of people see it and flag it right away. That said, if a forum doesn't have a flag function it's time to add it.
It Goes Without Saying (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Your precious first amendment doesn't apply in the EU.
Re: (Score:2)
Article 19.
Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
In any case, freedom of speech is an idea and it does not cease to exist when it's not codified in law.
One of these things... (Score:1)
""from terrorist content, incitement to hatred and violence, child sexual abuse material, counterfeit products and copyright infringement."
... is not like the other!
Copyright infringement? Fucking seriously? Get bent RIAA.
Re: (Score:3)
WTF Slashdot. (Score:4, Insightful)
As a Slashdot reader since ~2001, this is just unacceptable.
On days I was on the internet I think I've checked them at least once a day. Even if it was just to scan headlines.
After deleting Facebook and trying to migrate away from Reddit I've been commenting daily. That is until the problems started.
https://meta.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
I actually had high hopes for the new ownership. I liked a lot of changes and whiplash actually engaged the community.
But this is just unacceptable. Slashdot is how I survived 9/11 when CNN couldn't handle the traffic. Slashdot defined 'slashdotting' long before "going viral" was a thing. I think Coral Cache was created just for Slashdotting.
While the comments have shifted a bit more right (politically) than I did. And the owners shifted left. (Leading to entertaining comments). And while it's not exactly the same type of news like it used to be. The moderation format and the ability to just plain hide low rated comments mean it's still one of the best places on the internet to have any sort of discussion.
And I can't ever remember this sort of outage. Or the plethora of 5xx errors I was getting before the outage started.
My guess is all the young guns don't know Perl like the old ones and something broke. But of all sites on the internet Slashdot is the one that should be able to handle anything.
I know the DevOps exists to scale from a few hundred hits an hour to a few thousand a second.
/0100010001010011
Define Illegal (Score:1)
I can buy some life threatening ones that fit within the 10 commandments, but handbags!
But then Oh, Tinder legal, thou shall not covert.
Condenses down to:- This is the committees wish list of crimes and perceived wrongs, notably without priorities or jurisdictional reach.
The Brits bitch about the rise of VPN's by people over 18. Somehow I don't see any Saudi TV channels being taken offline, while various Asian countries know the difference between civil(handbags and untested alleged copyright) and nasty cri
Re: (Score:2)
So... (Score:2)
Though they'll remind people to follow the law because it's the law after all, go out of your way, though we won't punish you if you don't... but it's the law. Unless they think Facebook, Twitter, et al are going to manually check everythi
The Internet (Score:2)
Everyone I disagree with is a terrorist (Score:2)
Will they be taking down the CIA and other US government propaganda sites that actual
No (Score:1)
Regarding terrorists, the public should hear and see what they have to say so that they can be informed.
Copyright; fuck you. I'll share with friends and friends alike, if you don't like it, suck my dick.
Child sex abuse; disgusting, but hiding it from the internet doesn't prevent it. Do your fucking jobs as investigators and detectives if you want to prevent it. This doesn't mean taking my crypto away either.
EU. (Score:2)
The EU might be a tad out of line. Just what is online terrorist speech. Much political content in the United States could be classified as online terrorist speech.
Perhaps the EU should create its own internet.
hate speech my ass (Score:1)
Hate speech has been expanded to telling facts/truths that anyone* finds offensive. These companies should resist this or leave their countries.. Force them to setup their own postmodern firewalls to keep people from accessing the foreign services.
You know what I find offensive, speech from fucking governments who steal 40-50% of the income from everyone.
If a terrorist invokes his right to be forgotten? (Score:2)
If this were to happen, then how would the Eurocrats know that he's a terrorist?