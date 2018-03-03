Amazon Will Soon Stop Selling Google's 'Nest' Smart Home Products (theverge.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: Nest products won't be sold by Amazon.com any longer once current stock runs out, according to a report from Business Insider. Amazon last year declined to offer some of Nest's newer products like the Nest Cam IQ and latest-generation smart thermostat. After weeks of simply ignoring the products and being unresponsive to Nest, Amazon informed the company of its decision by phone late in the year and said the directive "came from the top," something Nest took to mean it had been handed down by CEO Jeff Bezos. There has been no direct confirmation of this, however.
As a result, Nest has decided to halt further restocks at Amazon once remaining product inventory is exhausted. It's unclear whether third-party sellers will continue selling Nest gadgets, but Amazon itself will not. In removing itself from Amazon, Nest's reasoning is that the powerful retailer should be selling its entire product family or nothing at all.
The Verge calls it a "dumb, anti-consumer feud."
Just like appletv (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just like appletv in 2015
https://apple.slashdot.org/sto... [slashdot.org]
So the issue is that Amazon hasn’t developed a video app for the Nest thermostat but is trying to pretend it’s Nest’s fault?
Seems suspicous. (Score:1)
Is it just because Nest's business plan competes with the plan for their own Echo devices, or is there something they've found out about Nest that we should all know? (I mean something other than the blatant disregard for customer privacy and safety of which we were already aware.)
Is there an explanation for the outage? (Score:1)
Was it a shakedown? Did slashdot pay any ransom?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Is there an explanation for the outage? (Score:2)
Yes.
They broke up Bell (Score:2)
Why not Amazon?
Re: (Score:2)
Why just Amazon? Breaking up Google would also be a positive.
I feel bad when giant corps squeeze out innovative upstarts. I'm not upset when two giant corporations start duking it out. It usually is a better result for the consumer than when they're planning nice.
Another war of the corporate cancers. *YAWN* (Score:2)
Does anyone think it will be better for us if Amazon ultimately crushes the google? Or if the google crushes Amazon? Or if Apple swallows both of them?
I think they should adjust the tax system in favor of increased choice and more freedom. The corporate taxes on profits should be progressive based on market share. You can even divide it up based on each part of the business, but the basic idea that any company that becomes too dominant would find it advantageous and effectively MORE profitable to divide its
Amazon bought Ring (Score:2)
So theyâ(TM)re removing a competing product line.