Windows Phone 8.1 Users Are Having Trouble Downloading Apps From the Store (neowin.net) 46

Posted by msmash from the downfall-continues dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: While Microsoft ended mainstream support for Windows Phone 8.1 more than six months ago, there are some users that still utilize the platform as their daily driver. Although the company's overall mobile initiative isn't faring too well either, most users on older platforms are still there because they prefer it over the competition or weren't offered an upgrade path to Windows 10 Mobile. However, it now appears that Windows Phone 8.1 users are facing some unforeseen problems with the Store - and no, it isn't regarding the dearth of apps. According to reports, people on the platform have been unable to download apps from the Store since yesterday. Hundreds of people over in Windows phone Facebook groups, Reddit, and Microsoft support forums are complaining that they are being hit with error code 80070020 when attempting to download apps from the Store using their Windows Phone 8.1 devices. We have confirmed the presence of the issue on our devices too.

  • Win Phone 8.1 users are delusional (Score:3)

    by anthony_greer ( 2623521 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @10:02AM (#56210085)

    Give up the ghost already folks, Windows Phone IS A DEAD PLATFORM! As a Win Phone 7, 8 and even 10 user early in each products life cycle, I see why people like it so much, I really preferred it to android or iOS but I simply could not get the tools I need to get stuff done. It is sad that we have a duopoly but that is what it is.

    • Duopolies inevitably result in any market that requires both developer and end user support. Microsoft was well aware of this, but thought they could money their way into being the third in the economic rule of three that applies to most other markets {this was their words, by the way.) Combine that with the fact that Microsoft kills its developer platforms all the time, and you didn't need to be an expert to figure out where this was headed.

    • Maybe they're well aware of it, but hey - got a phone, it still works, why spend money before you really have to?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      It's a dead platform because you couldn't get the tools you needed to get stuff done? Well than you for your decision, King Greer. Since my Windows Phone does everything I need, do I have to give it up, too? May I keep using it, even though you've designated it to be a "DEAD PLATFORM"?

      • It's a dead platform because you couldn't get the tools you needed to get stuff done? Well than you for your decision, King Greer. Since my Windows Phone does everything I need, do I have to give it up, too? May I keep using it, even though you've designated it to be a "DEAD PLATFORM"?

        No it's a dead platform because fewer and fewer new apps are being made for it as noted even by MS [mirror.co.uk]. It's a dead platform because current app developers are abandoning Windows Phone to focus on Android and iPhone which the vast majority of their customers are using. It's a dead platform because MS said it will no longer focus on new features or hardware [twitter.com] but will still provide security updates and patches. If you want to keep using your phone, go ahead. But the day is coming soon where you won't be able to ge

      • I can roll my own for some things but if my bank or broker or online service or whatever other entity I do business with doesn't provide an app there nothing I can do about it.

  • It's just an experiment. (Score:3)

    by OpenSourced ( 323149 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @10:03AM (#56210093) Journal

    Windows Phone users are considered an endangered species, and a careful experiment is taking place, where a selective stress is induced in the fragile ecosystem, to watch the reaction of the elusive beasts.

  • I have no real gripe against Windows Phones.
    But in the market you needed to be rather stupid or just a risk taker to get one when they were out.
    There were the following issues.
    1. Android and Apple had/have a solid place as #1 and #2 in popular Cell phone market. Apple Selling more Units (full phones and OS) while Android is the most widely distributed. (Hence Google pulled a Microsoft). Microsoft Windows Phones were a distant #3 for a while.

    2. Microsoft has historically sucked at interopability. Being very

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bazorg ( 911295 )

      If you have a Windows Phone, you should be considered lucky that you had it as long as you did. But it is now going into legacy mode, and getting updates will be hard to do. As Microsoft is ramping down its support.

      With some luck, malware developers will overlook these devices and they will work in 2 years more or less as they work now.

      The camera on a Lumia 925 is good enough, the maps are good enough, the browser is good enough. When these older devices fail, there will be plenty of alternatives, with or without Microsoft making them. If they decide to make a portable Xbox device, maybe they can get their hands on a profitable slice of the mobile market, or at least defend what they have from the not-mobile Xbox befo

  • You might be reading along thinking "Eh it's another old phone platform, people should move on already" but remember that Windows Phone 8.1 came out in 2014. That was four years ago.

    The iPhone 5S also came out in 2014, and is still being fully supported by Apple. Even older iPhones that didn't get iOS 11 are working fine and can still download apps. With Android phones it depends on the company, but the Play Store is still working for everyone as far as I know.

    How can you trust a company that drops old prod

    • Premium hardware versus software product. Apple doesn't support the version of iOS that come out on the 5S with much of anything. You can upgrade it to the latest, or mostly suffer without software support. On the other hand, for the phones with the option to upgrade to Windows phone 10, you still get a modicum of support, admittedly, not very much beyond bare minimums. Look at Google, they don't support 4 year old software, and nor do they or most manufacturers support 4 year plus old phones. If you wa

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by l20502 ( 4813775 )
        Android might not receive many security updates, but old versions of the Play store still work just fine, the only issue is that many apps are too bloated for the CPU/storage of the older phones to handle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      How can you trust a company that drops old products so completely, so quickly?

      Because Microsoft rarely does this, especially when compared against other companies in the consumer electronics industry. Windows 8 was a dud, so they gave everybody the new version of their software in order to move on, at no cost. Their other platforms are generally supported, much, much longer than other players in the industry support their respective platforms. We're still happily using Windows 7, and will for at least

      • Because Microsoft rarely does this, especially when compared against other companies in the consumer electronics industry

        Do you remember the previous phone attempt by MS called the Kin [wikipedia.org] that didn't last 3 months? If we stick to phones specifically, Windows Phone 7 [wikipedia.org] lasted 3 years; however, some Windows Phones on 7 could not be upgraded to 8 so MS definitely abandoned those consumer. With Windows 8 and then 8.1, the same thing happened where consumers couldn't update their phones to newer versions. While you can say Apple does the same thing, you'd be stretching the truth as up until this year, the iPhone 5 got 4 new versions of

  • All 3 customers? (Score:3)

    by davebarnes ( 158106 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @10:32AM (#56210227)

    Can't these 3 people just buy new phones?

  • Both of them?

  • It's too bad that you got yourself a phone with a dead platform, but move over, it's not going anywhere.
    I jumped ship back in the Lumia 1020 days because I knew this ship was going to sink.

  • 'error code 80070020' is produced by several Windows operating systems. It's afflicted some Windows Phone 10 users before.

    Most solutions were either rechecking the associated Microsoft account, verifying system date/time were correct and for location, and system updates for Windows Update, which won't help phone users.

    Always a chance this is final implementation of EOL for 8.1 users.

  • That sounds about right.
  • Remember this news when Microsoft first launched Windows Phone by staging a mock funeral for the iPhone [businessinsider.com]?

