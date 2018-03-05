Facebook Asks Users: Should We Allow Men To Ask Children For Sexual Images? (theguardian.com) 181
Alex Hern, writing for The Guardian: Facebook has admitted it was a "mistake" to ask users whether paedophiles requesting sexual pictures from children should be allowed on its website. On Sunday, the social network ran a survey for some users asking how they thought the company should handle grooming behaviour. "There are a wide range of topics and behaviours that appear on Facebook," one question began. "In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook's policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures." The options available to respondents ranged from "this content should not be allowed on Facebook, and no one should be able to see it" to "this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it." A second question asked who should decide the rules around whether or not the adult man should be allowed to ask for such pictures on Facebook. Options available included "Facebook users decide the rules by voting and tell Facebook" and "Facebook decides the rules on its own."
Not flamebait! Just look at all the Female Teacher Sleeps With Student articles that are out there.... And it isn't just women sleeping with highschool boys; there have been incidents where women have been sleeping with highschool girls as well.
These incidents are considered "news" because they are so rare.
Also, an adult having sex with a 17 year old is not "pedophilia", since, biologically, a 17 year old is an adult. If you look at real pedophilia, about 2% of men are sexually attracted to prepubescent children. Women sexually attracted to prepubescent boys are almost nonexistent.
I can't seem to find stats on the percentage of female pedophiles. But I'd argue that the number is likely under reported because the boys don't care/complain.
As for the age, I'd agree that 17 isn't it, but then what age is? I don't think we're discussing statutory rape cases here, but the ages vary from state to state in the US in regards to how old you need to be to legally consent.
The answer is: "It varies" and so as a matter of setting public policy picking a number like 16 being the age of consent, makes all kinds of sense. Some people develop much sooner other puberty onset might not be much before 16, but by 16 barring really abnormal otherwise obvious health conditions pretty much everyone will be physically speaking ready for sex.
Now as far as mental and social maturity that varies a lot too. There are plenty of 16 year olds who are capable of navigating most adult situations
If we're talking about the distinction between pedophiles and "normal" people, the appearance of sexual maturity would be the relevant factor.
I had to look up Tanner stages, but given the large variety between people's looks, I'd say Tanner IV or higher is where sexual attraction to the person is normal. And some people reach that stage way before 18.
The age limit of 18 still makes sense as a clear boundary. But even trying to suppress a discussion of what is appropriate makes no sense and is exactly what t
Non-existent?
https://www.theguardian.com/so... [theguardian.com] disagrees with you, and that doesn't take into account the very high percentage of women that like to play with the penis of male babies when they change a nappy.
Just because the justice system is inherently and excessively sexist doesn't mean that women don't commit crimes.
I literally puked to death at your inability to grasp that "sleep with" literally has two meanings.
If you literally puked to death, you would not have been able to post your message.
Indeed. I only came to this entry to see if anyone else had made this same observation.
And it's sexist. There are plenty of female pedophiles.
It doesn't matter.... statistics could probably tell them which kind of situation is likely to be a more common issue.
I think surveying users should be fine, BUT regardless of the survey results, this is illegal behavior, and Facebook needs to report it to law enforcement and attempt to mitigate the damage if it occurs.
Yes really.
Yea, should not be allowed, WTF?
No Facebook (Score:3)
Actual crimes should not be allowed on Facebook.
Is it that hard to get?
Apparently it is, yes.
Facebook being a US company, following US laws, is a HUGE complaining point made all the time by the rest of the world.
While this particular may not be the best example of that, it is still an example.
While receiving such imagery is illegal in most countries, requesting it isn't as consistently illegal.
Both are illegal in the US where Facebook is based, but the EU has demanded a very insanely huge amount of money from Facebook in the way of fines for doing exactly this, or more specifi
Automatically blocking both would once again prompt EU nations to complain. Some where asking for such imagery isn't a crime, and many others where even an automated word-pattern-block is a crime to perform on a private "direct" message.
So let them complain. There MIGHT be complaints, but complaining is as far as it'll go. FB can block messages for violating TOS whether they're violating laws or not.
a 14 year old is breaking the terms of service of the facebook website. There have been many instances where it has been argued that this is a form of computer hacking, which is a serious crime, with potential high punishment, including long time in prison.
There has only been one Judge in the US that said breaking the terms of service is not equal to hacking, in other situations is was settled.
Nope. Facebook requires kids to be 13 or older, unless they are in a jurisdiction that imposes additional restrictions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:No Facebook (Score:5, Insightful)
Look, this not just plain robbery or murder, this is a crime that has SEX in it!!! Don't you know it makes it much more severe?
Devils Advocate here. Why is it wrong to ask that? Is it wrong to ask "hey anyone on here want to rob a bank?" or "anyone on here want to commit tax fraud?" or "anyone on here want to kill someone?"? Assuming yes, well, at least you're consistent, but I would argue that it should never be wrong to ask a question, no matter the question.
The obvious thing you are missing is the underage status.
Huh? (Score:3)
I thought this would have already decided by federal law? It doesn't seem like it is even up to Facebook or its userbase.
Re: (Score:3)
Facebook's customers are international and, unfortunately, pedophilia is not universally banned.
What's not legal in the US may be perfectly allowed, and even considered normal, in other parts of the world.
Re: (Score:3)
What's not legal in the US may be perfectly allowed, and even considered normal, in other parts of the world.
I have no problem with enforcing US pedophilia standards on all FB users regardless of the laws where they're located. Just because it may be legal doesn't mean FB has to allow it.
Re: (Score:2)
At the end of the day, nobody wants laws which don't apply to them because some moralizing douchbag "has no problem" doing so.
FB can censor just about anything they want for just about any reason. Live somewhere that allows public stonings? Fine, but FB doesn't have to let you use their tools to schedule one. Say FB wants to take a stand against smoking. Nothing's stopping them from disallowing pics of people with cigarettes. Live somewhere where it's just fine to ask a 14 year-old for nudes? Fuck you and the horse you rode in on; FB doesn't have to play ball. Where are you that a private company has to allow any and all activity
Pedo Bear Bait (Score:2)
So, how do you plan to deal with that child when Mr. Perv offers to pay them, or give them something that mommy and daddy won't? Sure, teach your kids, but sheesh, don't give them access or you'll be asking for trouble.
How did this happen? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously. How? How did anyone at any level of the company think this was a good idea for long enough that it made it out into public view?
Talk about being asleep at the wheel. How many in management are now going to claim ignorance when confronted with this?
I'm not sure it's fair to label every Facebook user as dumb. I think a lot of people use it more or less reasonably and that the base concept (minus timeline manipulation, ads, fake news, personal information selling, etc) isn't unreasonable.
I think most people just don't realize how badly Facebook trolls/manipulates them, especially people who were relatively early adopters and may be biased by "early" Facebook memories when it was a much less manipulative platform.
Trump family could probably buy your family's entire lifetime income going back several generations. Who really is the fuckup 'cause it's not them. Jealous much?
I don't understand the surprise. Do you think Facebook management goes to church on sundays and PTA meetings at their kids' school?
In the UK, families apparently let their daughters be passed around by groups of foreign men, with the knowledge and tolerance of the police. Facebook might not be that progressive yet, but maybe they're working on it.
When did Facebook ever actually do the right thing? If they started doing the right thing, wouldn't that be the surprise?
- Does facebook want to pay for the large number of employees to read through everyone's messages?
- Is it morally right for facebook to be reading everyone one of your private messages? I'm sure an ai already does, but should this would mean an actual person sifting through every one of your messages.
- If facebook hires people to read your messages are they legally liable now if they don't report other crimes communicated
What the actual fuck? (Score:1)
Seriously?
But it is ok for women. (Score:4, Insightful)
Research the phrase "protected class", which appears to comprise about 75% of the US population.
The implicature is that if an adult "woman" asks for an explicit picture of a boy or a girl it is OK.
FTFY.
2. You probably meant to use the word "implication", but even that word doesn't make sense in this context.
Not really. This is an example of a loaded question that's mean to get a specific response.
To your point, people do tend to find adult women pursuing underage boys to be less offensive than adult men pursuing underage girls, so phrasing the question with the genders reversed would probably result in a fewer people saying it was offensive.
The person who wrote the question most likely chose what they felt was the most offensive example in order to sway people toward giving the response that it is not accepta
Sounds like CYA? (Score:2)
Ask survey questions whose answers you already know. Get cover for policies you were going to make anyway, if you haven't already.
I'm not saying it's good or bad, I'm just saying I think this is what FB is doing.
You don't need to ask permission to do good. (Score:2)
You don't need permission to do the right thing. However you should inform others that you are doing such actions, to help prevent mistakes from being made.
"To do Good" (Score:1)
Congratulations on buying into Christian morality. I have no problems with saying it is wrong - but for those who aren't Christian will struggle to condemn the behaviour, given than most societies had an age of consent of 14 or less (cf Socrates' Athens)...
Re: (Score:2)
Actually it is more Modern Western Culture morality, then christian morality. The Age of Consent has historically been in flux. However it normally trends to older then younger. Especially as science points to developmental issues, in the brain showing that younger children are not good at decision making. Also to note in cultures with a younger consent age, people were put together for political and strategic reasons, not because of Love or sexual preference. And such marriages at a young age often reco
Hmm... (Score:2)
The move to raise the Age of Consent in the 19th century in the UK and parts of the US came from a concern by Christians to prevent 12-15 year old prostitutes.
Good spot (Score:2)
The Christian argument is more subtle - the primary reason to oppose such images is 'objectification'; there isn't a Christian position on Age of Consent per se, the Christian objection is to fornication. IF the local culture is supportive and constructive about younger brides, then from first principles Christianity doesn't have a big objection. The raising of the Age of Consent in the UK and parts of the USA in the 19th century was a measure aimed at child prostitution.
Hastert Rule (Score:2)
It's kind of funny watching this vast social media platform, which has grown up without any moral guidance whatsoever, stumble all over itself trying to find some sort of social conscience at this late stage.
It's like one of those feral kids who grows up locked in their parents' basement and then is released at age 23, a 200 lb baby who has never played with other children. I imagine Facebook will eventually figure this stuff out, but only if they can be motivated out of fear for its existence. I don't th
How about NO! (Score:2)
If you have to even think about it there is a problem.
Why no thinking? (Score:2)
Given that most historic societies had ages of consent or 14 or less, this can be argued to be a classic piece of Western cultural imperialism. As a conservative Christian, I can argue that my faith makes the matter clear - asking ANYONE for a sexually explicit picture over the internet is clearly wrong according to Christian morality. What's your reason - other than 'everyone agrees it's wrong' (except they don't...).
We are just visible for it (Score:3)
Overall there's no evidence that Christians are more sexually deviant - but inevitably given that we actually take morality seriously and people prefer to avoid the topic, we rightly get accused of hypocrisy when we do get caught. And Rome's insistence of clerical celibacy and their cover up of child abuse has been a disaster. But overall:
'It's far more fun to point your finger than recognise your own failings'...
Age of consent is less than 14 (Score:2)
The world is not America, where kids can buy guns but they can't have sex or drink beer. Other countries have much lower ages of consent, at or below 14 years of age.
Re: (Score:2)
Since we are being pedantic: America is two continents, not a continent.
Shhh (Score:3)
Americans don't believe the rest of the world exists - you might give them a nasty surprise
Re: (Score:2)
Europeans don't want Americans to exist....until they threaten to withdraw from NATO or enact trade tariffs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Too bad they did not ask for 16 (Score:2)
While this question is not interesting for 14, it is interesting for 16, where different countries have different laws.
Re: (Score:2)
Are there any countries that are not complete shitholes where the age of consent is lower than 16?
Re: (Score:3)
Of course. A few examples:
- Japan, South Korea, Argentina: 13
- Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal, much of South America, China: 14
- France, Sweden, Denmark, Greece: 15
Quite often, there are some qualifications to this (e.g. if you are much older, you may still get into trouble), but generally, this at least allows youths to have consensual sex without fear of criminal retribution (e.g. from parents that don't approve of the relationship complaining to the police). What use is it to society to punish a 15-
In Israel, where I live, a 14 year old is allowed to have sex with someone less than 19. I am talking about something completely without qualifications. Note that the question was talking about an adult and a 14 year old, not about a teeanger and a 14 year old.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not from the US and have travelled multiple times to various South American countries, so please drop the insults. Just because I mention various countries under one geographic term does not mean they are not different countries. None of the other continents are as homogenous regarding the age of consent, though.
By the way, I am pretty sure you are mistaken about the 16 years in Brazil. It seems to be clearly 14 years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
According to Wikipedia, most of South America ha
Define shithole.
That said...this is just North & Central America, there are many more.
Mexico (as low as 12 in some parts)
Aruba 15
Canada...it's 16 now, but was 14 until 2008
Honduras 14
St Maarten 15
The onset of puberty varies among individuals. Puberty usually occurs in girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while in boys it generally occurs later, between the ages of 12 and 16. In some African-American girls, puberty begins earlier, at about age 9, meaning that puberty occurs from ages 9 to 14.
The same people that were making out with people their same age when they were 10, grew up to be adults and are now wringing their hands at all that "dirty teenage sex" that's happening and they just can't believe it!
Women are predators too (Score:2)
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictur... [cbsnews.com]
Mottte and Bailey (Score:1)
This smells very " motte and bailey [rationalwiki.org]" to me, if being played in reverse.
A possible answer, which I'm sure wasn't an option (Score:2)
It's their TOS, and as a member, they don't need a court order to read your messages.
Great now we can't discuss the topic (Score:2)
1. Identify the problem
2. Gather facts
3. Discuss how bad the problem is
4. Think of various solutions
5. Evaluate each solution based on cost and side effects
Unless the topic is race, sex, any oppressed group or the environment. Then just stop at 1, allow everyone's opinions to have equal merit (if they agree with you) and scream for punishment. We have had these problems for a very long time. There is a reason we haven't solved them and most of the blame goes to the people
Where was the option "this is a federal crime" (Score:1)
Not enough time (Score:1)
They have to make sure people have the correct political views.
They help a lot with that kind of thing.
The second /. article today... (Score:2)
Interesting question (Score:2)
How would they catch people asking minors for nudes? How frequently are they scraping IM conversations right now as it is? Would the filtering only be placed on conversations of accounts who have identified themselves as under 18? What about people that lied about their age online?
While I certainly don't condone people trying to get n
in an ideal world... (Score:2)
In any sensible world, that is handled the same way it was handled for the telephone system: communications providers don't listen in on private conversations without a court order. We used to impose severe penalties for that kind of eavesdropping.
And, thank you, Facebook for being at least so open about it. Peopl
Sexual exploitation of _anyone_ is a crime.
Sexual exploitation of children is a crime. Sexual exploitation of young women is practically its own porn genre.
Why are children allowed on Facebook?
Because marketing to children is profitable.
Why is this comment magically at -1? This is what FB is really asking. Is it okay for us to continuously monitor private messaging on our platform?
They just use the "think about the children" loaded question so that you knee-jerk answer "Yes," when the answer should totally be, "If you're providing a private messaging service, then that should remain private. You should comply with any valid search warrant to monitor communications, but we don't do precrime, so we can't just monitor everyone, without a writ
It is at -1 because the poster got modded down so many times that his/her posts automatically start at -1.
And they'll just go back to doing what they did before Facebook lowered the age to 13: lie about their age. Kids do that, you know.
Like their parents, aunts and uncles, etc. So now, all the pedophiles can create accounts and pretend that they are 15, then court all the children they want, and the kids' parents will be none the wiser. Why do I have a feeling this wo
No, the trolls didn't win.
The fact that they're asking the question means they're trying to cast off legal liabilities associated with gruesome possibilities.
Youth on Facebook are quite impressionable, and youth is very vulnerable to sexual misdeeds of adults. IMHO, everyone under 18 on Facebook should have a mentoring sponsor, who's active and sees everything (including private messages) of the under 18 set. It's called parenting. After 18: you graduate and you're on your own, use condoms.