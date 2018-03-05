Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Social Networks

Facebook Asks Users: Should We Allow Men To Ask Children For Sexual Images? (theguardian.com) 181

Posted by msmash from the no-hope dept.
Alex Hern, writing for The Guardian: Facebook has admitted it was a "mistake" to ask users whether paedophiles requesting sexual pictures from children should be allowed on its website. On Sunday, the social network ran a survey for some users asking how they thought the company should handle grooming behaviour. "There are a wide range of topics and behaviours that appear on Facebook," one question began. "In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook's policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures." The options available to respondents ranged from "this content should not be allowed on Facebook, and no one should be able to see it" to "this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it." A second question asked who should decide the rules around whether or not the adult man should be allowed to ask for such pictures on Facebook. Options available included "Facebook users decide the rules by voting and tell Facebook" and "Facebook decides the rules on its own."

Facebook Asks Users: Should We Allow Men To Ask Children For Sexual Images? More | Reply

Facebook Asks Users: Should We Allow Men To Ask Children For Sexual Images?

Comments Filter:
  • For those who answered "this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it" to that specific question, they immediately saw Chris Hansen pop up on the "people you may know" list.

    • Re: (Score:2, Redundant)

      by dbialac ( 320955 )
      And it's sexist. There are plenty of female pedophiles.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Not flamebait! Just look at all the Female Teacher Sleeps With Student articles that are out there.... And it isn't just women sleeping with highschool boys; there have been incidents where women have been sleeping with highschool girls as well.

        • Not flamebait! Just look at all the Female Teacher Sleeps With Student articles that are out there....

          Geez, WHERE were all these teachers back when "I" was in school?!?!

          I mean, the ones we're seeing on TV are *HOT* too!!!

          Frankly, I dunno how they're getting caught....I mean, what boy in his right mind would be turning in his hot chick teacher that he's banging???

          Man, if that has been me back in JH or HS....I'd been a hero amongst my peers....

          Man...kids don't know how good they have it today....

          • "I'd been a hero amongst my peers"... and you don't understand how they're getting caught?

            • "I'd been a hero amongst my peers"... and you don't understand how they're getting caught?

              Well, none of my friends back in the day would have snitched me out either....

              REmember, friends help you move..

              .REAL friends help you move bodies....

        • Not flamebait! Just look at all the Female Teacher Sleeps With Student articles that are out there

          These incidents are considered "news" because they are so rare.

          Also, an adult having sex with a 17 year old is not "pedophilia", since, biologically, a 17 year old is an adult. If you look at real pedophilia, about 2% of men are sexually attracted to prepubescent children. Women sexually attracted to prepubescent boys are almost nonexistent.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by dcw3 ( 649211 )

            I can't seem to find stats on the percentage of female pedophiles. But I'd argue that the number is likely under reported because the boys don't care/complain.

            As for the age, I'd agree that 17 isn't it, but then what age is? I don't think we're discussing statutory rape cases here, but the ages vary from state to state in the US in regards to how old you need to be to legally consent.

            • For the strict definition of "pedophilia," it'd be before puberty, so around 10-11 or younger.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by DarkOx ( 621550 )

              The answer is: "It varies" and so as a matter of setting public policy picking a number like 16 being the age of consent, makes all kinds of sense. Some people develop much sooner other puberty onset might not be much before 16, but by 16 barring really abnormal otherwise obvious health conditions pretty much everyone will be physically speaking ready for sex.

              Now as far as mental and social maturity that varies a lot too. There are plenty of 16 year olds who are capable of navigating most adult situations

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Cederic ( 9623 )

            Non-existent?
            https://www.theguardian.com/so... [theguardian.com] disagrees with you, and that doesn't take into account the very high percentage of women that like to play with the penis of male babies when they change a nappy.

            Just because the justice system is inherently and excessively sexist doesn't mean that women don't commit crimes.

      • Indeed. I only came to this entry to see if anyone else had made this same observation.

        LK

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        And it's sexist. There are plenty of female pedophiles.

        It doesn't matter.... statistics could probably tell them which kind of situation is likely to be a more common issue.

        I think surveying users should be fine, BUT regardless of the survey results, this is illegal behavior, and Facebook needs to report it to law enforcement and attempt to mitigate the damage if it occurs.

    • It's hilarious that Chris Hansen's show was cancelled after he was caught fooling around with a coworker 32 years younger than himself.

  • Yea, should not be allowed, WTF?

    [John]

  • No Facebook (Score:3)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:37AM (#56210575)

    Actual crimes should not be allowed on Facebook.
    Is it that hard to get?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Actual crimes should not be allowed on Facebook.
      Is it that hard to get?

      Apparently it is, yes.

      Facebook being a US company, following US laws, is a HUGE complaining point made all the time by the rest of the world.
      While this particular may not be the best example of that, it is still an example.

      While receiving such imagery is illegal in most countries, requesting it isn't as consistently illegal.

      Both are illegal in the US where Facebook is based, but the EU has demanded a very insanely huge amount of money from Facebook in the way of fines for doing exactly this, or more specifi

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        Automatically blocking both would once again prompt EU nations to complain. Some where asking for such imagery isn't a crime, and many others where even an automated word-pattern-block is a crime to perform on a private "direct" message.

        So let them complain. There MIGHT be complaints, but complaining is as far as it'll go. FB can block messages for violating TOS whether they're violating laws or not.

    • Re:No Facebook (Score:5, Insightful)

      by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @12:00PM (#56210763) Journal
      In this case, it actually is. If someone posts something in a public place saying 'hey, any underage girls / boys want to send me naked pictures?' then it's pretty easy to take down the post. But presumably pedophiles are not doing that, they're sending direct messages. Is it therefore acceptable for Facebook to inspect every direct message (i.e. no end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp anymore) and block anything illegal? Should they just disable end-to-end encryption for under-18s and block illegal content? Can they even legally do that, without running afoul of various minor-protection laws in different jurisdictions? Should they then warn you that you're talking to an under-18 (and would this help pedophiles identify targets)?

  • Huh? (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:38AM (#56210581) Homepage Journal

    I thought this would have already decided by federal law? It doesn't seem like it is even up to Facebook or its userbase.

    • I thought this would have already decided by federal law? It doesn't seem like it is even up to Facebook or its userbase.

      Facebook's customers are international and, unfortunately, pedophilia is not universally banned.

      What's not legal in the US may be perfectly allowed, and even considered normal, in other parts of the world.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        What's not legal in the US may be perfectly allowed, and even considered normal, in other parts of the world.

        I have no problem with enforcing US pedophilia standards on all FB users regardless of the laws where they're located. Just because it may be legal doesn't mean FB has to allow it.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Plugh ( 27537 )

          He's getting rather old, but he's a good mouse.

          Nice sig! I don't know why I call him Gerold

  • I disagree, it is a great question. They can more closely monitor the perverts who answered "this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it."
    • I can understand the 'and I wouldn't mind seeing it' bit: If pedophiles are going to be asking children for naked pictures, then doing so where other adults can see gives more of an opportunity to explain to the child why it's a really bad idea to cooperate and to forward the request to law enforcement. I'd much rather would-be child molesters used Facebook to talk to children than something like Signal or Telegram.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dcw3 ( 649211 )

        So, how do you plan to deal with that child when Mr. Perv offers to pay them, or give them something that mommy and daddy won't? Sure, teach your kids, but sheesh, don't give them access or you'll be asking for trouble.

  • How did this happen? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by H3lldr0p ( 40304 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:40AM (#56210601) Homepage

    Seriously. How? How did anyone at any level of the company think this was a good idea for long enough that it made it out into public view?

    Talk about being asleep at the wheel. How many in management are now going to claim ignorance when confronted with this?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      It's a terrible company run by terrible people because it can be. The product that they sell is given to them for free by billions of really, really dumb people. Any company that makes money this easily isn't necessarily going to be run by the best and brightest because it's simple not necessary. I would imagine that even the Trump family couldn't fuck up Facebook if anybody were insane enough to let them run it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        I'm not sure it's fair to label every Facebook user as dumb. I think a lot of people use it more or less reasonably and that the base concept (minus timeline manipulation, ads, fake news, personal information selling, etc) isn't unreasonable.

        I think most people just don't realize how badly Facebook trolls/manipulates them, especially people who were relatively early adopters and may be biased by "early" Facebook memories when it was a much less manipulative platform.

        My hope is that Facebook can't figure ou

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Trump family could probably buy your family's entire lifetime income going back several generations. Who really is the fuckup 'cause it's not them. Jealous much?

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          Work on your English, comrade.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      I don't understand the surprise. Do you think Facebook management goes to church on sundays and PTA meetings at their kids' school?

      In the UK, families apparently let their daughters be passed around by groups of foreign men, with the knowledge and tolerance of the police. Facebook might not be that progressive yet, but maybe they're working on it.

      When did Facebook ever actually do the right thing? If they started doing the right thing, wouldn't that be the surprise?

    • No one said "let's have early teens sending sexual pics on our platform". They said:
      - Does facebook want to pay for the large number of employees to read through everyone's messages?
      - Is it morally right for facebook to be reading everyone one of your private messages? I'm sure an ai already does, but should this would mean an actual person sifting through every one of your messages.
      - If facebook hires people to read your messages are they legally liable now if they don't report other crimes communicated
    • It happened to set up the follow up questions about what the response should be. That's relevant and valuable information for Facebook. The one question, er, in question, was not the only one asked, it was merely exposition.

  • But it is ok for women. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by lucaiaco ( 2652295 ) on Monday March 05, 2018 @11:44AM (#56210633)
    The implicature is that if an adult woman asks for an explicit picture of a boy or a girl it is OK.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      I came to say the same thing. Reminds me that it is ok that some lesbian place could refuse me because of my gender.
      ASnd talking about being PC. Two Black people (That is what they are called in Belgium) where talking today how they disliked a certain group of Africans due to the way theu spoke English. I just said aloud that if I would say the same thing I would be called a racist.
      Being a (white) foreigner and they are (black) Belgians you should see their faces when I say I hate foreigners. The confusion

    • Research the phrase "protected class", which appears to comprise about 75% of the US population.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      The implicature is that if an adult "woman" asks for an explicit picture of a boy or a girl it is OK.

      FTFY.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      1. "implicature" is not a word.
      2. You probably meant to use the word "implication", but even that word doesn't make sense in this context.

    • Not really. This is an example of a loaded question that's mean to get a specific response.

      To your point, people do tend to find adult women pursuing underage boys to be less offensive than adult men pursuing underage girls, so phrasing the question with the genders reversed would probably result in a fewer people saying it was offensive.

      The person who wrote the question most likely chose what they felt was the most offensive example in order to sway people toward giving the response that it is not accepta

  • Ask survey questions whose answers you already know. Get cover for policies you were going to make anyway, if you haven't already.

    I'm not saying it's good or bad, I'm just saying I think this is what FB is doing.

  • You don't need permission to do the right thing. However you should inform others that you are doing such actions, to help prevent mistakes from being made.

    • Congratulations on buying into Christian morality. I have no problems with saying it is wrong - but for those who aren't Christian will struggle to condemn the behaviour, given than most societies had an age of consent of 14 or less (cf Socrates' Athens)...

      • Actually it is more Modern Western Culture morality, then christian morality. The Age of Consent has historically been in flux. However it normally trends to older then younger. Especially as science points to developmental issues, in the brain showing that younger children are not good at decision making. Also to note in cultures with a younger consent age, people were put together for political and strategic reasons, not because of Love or sexual preference. And such marriages at a young age often reco

        • The move to raise the Age of Consent in the 19th century in the UK and parts of the US came from a concern by Christians to prevent 12-15 year old prostitutes.

      • It's funny that you condemn non-Christian morality on the basis on ancient Greece having an age of consent equivalent to modern Italy and Germany (14), when it's most likely Mary was likely the same age as marriage and child bearing was back then, i.e. even younger- 12, and often to *much* older men-- Joseph was older by decades-- (in practice, where premarital sex was common there were no restrictions whatsoever regarding age before ~1200AD, where the first laws varied from 6 to 12). Funny, 12 was also the

        • The Christian argument is more subtle - the primary reason to oppose such images is 'objectification'; there isn't a Christian position on Age of Consent per se, the Christian objection is to fornication. IF the local culture is supportive and constructive about younger brides, then from first principles Christianity doesn't have a big objection. The raising of the Age of Consent in the UK and parts of the USA in the 19th century was a measure aimed at child prostitution.

  • It's kind of funny watching this vast social media platform, which has grown up without any moral guidance whatsoever, stumble all over itself trying to find some sort of social conscience at this late stage.

    It's like one of those feral kids who grows up locked in their parents' basement and then is released at age 23, a 200 lb baby who has never played with other children. I imagine Facebook will eventually figure this stuff out, but only if they can be motivated out of fear for its existence. I don't th

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Facebook pulled a home movie I made because the soundtrack used an itunes song (Which I bought) and was sharing with my immediate family. They claimed it was a copyright violation. It wasn't. It was fair use. But nevermind. Then later that day I read (on slashdot) that they stood by their decision to keep a beheading video. (Approx: November 2013 timeframe) So, they'll immediately pull a video where IP rights are at stake, but they keep a video where a real human being is loosing his life. With judg

  • If you have to even think about it there is a problem.

    • Given that most historic societies had ages of consent or 14 or less, this can be argued to be a classic piece of Western cultural imperialism. As a conservative Christian, I can argue that my faith makes the matter clear - asking ANYONE for a sexually explicit picture over the internet is clearly wrong according to Christian morality. What's your reason - other than 'everyone agrees it's wrong' (except they don't...).

      • I agree. So why do so many conservative Christians get caught participating in such deviant behavior? The list is endless.

        • Overall there's no evidence that Christians are more sexually deviant - but inevitably given that we actually take morality seriously and people prefer to avoid the topic, we rightly get accused of hypocrisy when we do get caught. And Rome's insistence of clerical celibacy and their cover up of child abuse has been a disaster. But overall:

          'It's far more fun to point your finger than recognise your own failings'...

  • The world is not America, where kids can buy guns but they can't have sex or drink beer. Other countries have much lower ages of consent, at or below 14 years of age.

  • While this question is not interesting for 14, it is interesting for 16, where different countries have different laws.

    • You might be surprised to know how shockingly low the ages of consent are in some countries.

      • Are there any countries that are not complete shitholes where the age of consent is lower than 16?

        • Of course. A few examples:

          - Japan, South Korea, Argentina: 13
          - Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal, much of South America, China: 14
          - France, Sweden, Denmark, Greece: 15

          Quite often, there are some qualifications to this (e.g. if you are much older, you may still get into trouble), but generally, this at least allows youths to have consensual sex without fear of criminal retribution (e.g. from parents that don't approve of the relationship complaining to the police). What use is it to society to punish a 15-

          • In Israel, where I live, a 14 year old is allowed to have sex with someone less than 19. I am talking about something completely without qualifications. Note that the question was talking about an adult and a 14 year old, not about a teeanger and a 14 year old.

             

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dcw3 ( 649211 )

          Define shithole.

          That said...this is just North & Central America, there are many more.
          Mexico (as low as 12 in some parts)
          Aruba 15
          Canada...it's 16 now, but was 14 until 2008
          Honduras 14
          St Maarten 15

      • You might be surprised how shockingly low the age of puberty actually is.

        The onset of puberty varies among individuals. Puberty usually occurs in girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while in boys it generally occurs later, between the ages of 12 and 16. In some African-American girls, puberty begins earlier, at about age 9, meaning that puberty occurs from ages 9 to 14.

        The same people that were making out with people their same age when they were 10, grew up to be adults and are now wringing their hands at all that "dirty teenage sex" that's happening and they just can't believe it!

  • This smells very " motte and bailey [rationalwiki.org]" to me, if being played in reverse.

    1. Vanishingly few people will be okay with adults grooming adolescents for sex on Facebook, so I would presume that overwhelming answer will be that this sort of behavior should be disallowed on the platform.
    2. Facebook implements additional controls on behavior in other areas, as well, like they always do.
    3. When there's public backlash, they'll fire back with "the users asked for it," citing this poll and tying whatever additional restrictions
  • "It's none of your goddamn business what people put in their private messages. Anything else falls under the 4th amendment. Get a court order."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      It's their TOS, and as a member, they don't need a court order to read your messages.

  • How to solve a problem:
    1. Identify the problem
    2. Gather facts
    3. Discuss how bad the problem is
    4. Think of various solutions
    5. Evaluate each solution based on cost and side effects

    Unless the topic is race, sex, any oppressed group or the environment. Then just stop at 1, allow everyone's opinions to have equal merit (if they agree with you) and scream for punishment. We have had these problems for a very long time. There is a reason we haven't solved them and most of the blame goes to the people
  • Where was the option "this is a federal crime" just say no ;)
  • Facebook doesn't have enough time to check for that.

    They have to make sure people have the correct political views.

    They help a lot with that kind of thing.
  • ...that made me wish it was April 1st.
  • Everybody is jumping on the "Should not be allowed" option, but are missing the fact that skimming this kind of stuff means more monitoring of "private" conversations.

    How would they catch people asking minors for nudes? How frequently are they scraping IM conversations right now as it is? Would the filtering only be placed on conversations of accounts who have identified themselves as under 18? What about people that lied about their age online?

    While I certainly don't condone people trying to get n

  • "In thinking about an ideal world where you could set Facebook's policies, how would you handle the following: a private message in which an adult man asks a 14-year-old girl for sexual pictures."

    In any sensible world, that is handled the same way it was handled for the telephone system: communications providers don't listen in on private conversations without a court order. We used to impose severe penalties for that kind of eavesdropping.

    And, thank you, Facebook for being at least so open about it. Peopl

Slashdot Top Deals

The longer the title, the less important the job.

Close