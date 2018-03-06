Kali Linux For WSL Now Available in the Windows Store (microsoft.com) 31
You can now download and install Kali Linux via the Windows Store. From a blog post on MSDN: Our community expressed great interest in bringing Kali Linux to WSL in response to a blog post on Kali Linux on WSL. We are happy to officially introduce Kali Linux on WSL.
There are plenty of distributions targeted at "People who want to learn and use Linux". This one is targeted at a different group of users. And that's OK.
What is WSL? From Google, it seems to be the World Surf League.
An indication that you don't read Slashdot enough.
https://slashdot.org/index2.pl... [slashdot.org]
Why would anyone use Kali over just using Debian and adding the packages they need? Is it some kind of 1337 H/\X0R cred thing?
Now where's Fedora!?
WSL doesn't currently support raw sockets, so you can't really do a pen-test from WSL. This feels like script kiddie pandering.
Well, that seems pointless to me. For most of the tools in Kali you need to power of the Linux Kernel to directly control hardware like the wifi card. e.g. Kali/aireplay isn't very useful if you can put the interface into promiscuous mode.
A ten-armed god with her hands on everything.
No thanks. I'm already not running systemd for similar reasons.