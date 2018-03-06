Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Kali Linux For WSL Now Available in the Windows Store (microsoft.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
You can now download and install Kali Linux via the Windows Store. From a blog post on MSDN: Our community expressed great interest in bringing Kali Linux to WSL in response to a blog post on Kali Linux on WSL. We are happy to officially introduce Kali Linux on WSL.

  • WSL?? (Score:3)

    by ebcdic ( 39948 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @09:21AM (#56216141)

    What is WSL? From Google, it seems to be the World Surf League.

  • for those wondering what it is (Score:4, Informative)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @09:25AM (#56216159) Homepage
    Kali Linux is a Debian-derived Linux distribution designed for digital forensics and penetration testing. Arguably, anyone who needed Kali linux would be intelligent enough to install it on its own workstation. cobbling a well supported and powerful standalone Linux distribution together with the haggard proprietary burro of Microsoft Windows serves no immediate purpose other than bragging rights. At best its a desperate plea from Redmond to get professionals to treat the windows store seriously. At worst, its the same chair-flinging all-hands-on-deck histrionics we've come to expect from a company thats typically 2-4 years too late to the party but inexplicably keeps hucking resources at their version of an already established technology until quietly shuffling it under the rug ten years later after multiple dismal quarterly performances that were floated along by x-box life support cash and the ever predictable licensing fees from major corporate customers.

    • cobbling a well supported and powerful standalone Linux distribution together with the haggard proprietary burro of Microsoft Windows serves no immediate purpose other than bragging rights.

      And getting around the IT department blocking anything that isn't a Windows machine.

      If your response to the above comment is along the lines of "That's stupid! Get better IT people!", I don't get consulted on the hiring of executives, nor get veto power over the C_Os issuing edicts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      Nonono, Kali might be console based but it is Linux on a Desktop.
      But building a house on such shaky foundations is still questionable.

  • Why would anyone use Kali over just using Debian and adding the packages they need? Is it some kind of 1337 H/\X0R cred thing?

  • Now where's Fedora!?

  • What's the point? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    WSL doesn't currently support raw sockets, so you can't really do a pen-test from WSL. This feels like script kiddie pandering.

  • Well, that seems pointless to me. For most of the tools in Kali you need to power of the Linux Kernel to directly control hardware like the wifi card. e.g. Kali/aireplay isn't very useful if you can put the interface into promiscuous mode.

  • Kali (Score:2)

    by PPH ( 736903 )

    A ten-armed god with her hands on everything.

    No thanks. I'm already not running systemd for similar reasons.

  • You must be wearing a black hoodie at all times.
  • Why the hell would I bother using some faux-Linux subsystem that runs under Windows? Isn't it just (excuse the unintentional pun) window-dressing at that point, making you feel falsely safe and cozy in your linux-wallpapered room inside the Microsoft prison? Won't there still be 'telemetry' (read as: spyware) and the usual Microsoft hegemony regardless?

  • This is so far removed from this site's original concept...

