Kali Linux For WSL Now Available in the Windows Store (microsoft.com) 53
You can now download and install Kali Linux via the Windows Store. From a blog post on MSDN: Our community expressed great interest in bringing Kali Linux to WSL in response to a blog post on Kali Linux on WSL. We are happy to officially introduce Kali Linux on WSL.
There are plenty of distributions targeted at "People who want to learn and use Linux". This one is targeted at a different group of users. And that's OK.
Why care? Because this is step 1 of 3.
Step 1: Embrace.
Just two more to go.
I recommend The Scorpion and the Frog for further reading.
What is WSL? From Google, it seems to be the World Surf League.
for those wondering what it is (Score:4, Informative)
>> except as I typed my magnum opus windows rebooted to install updates...
Speak to the team responsible for pushing your Windows Updates. There are options to nag you to reboot the machine many times before it is force rebooted. There is no *technical* reason they should be rebooting out from under you unless you've ignored and snoozed and deferred a bunch of times.
cobbling a well supported and powerful standalone Linux distribution together with the haggard proprietary burro of Microsoft Windows serves no immediate purpose other than bragging rights.
And getting around the IT department blocking anything that isn't a Windows machine.
If your response to the above comment is along the lines of "That's stupid! Get better IT people!", I don't get consulted on the hiring of executives, nor get veto power over the C_Os issuing edicts.
But building a house on such shaky foundations is still questionable.
Who uses Kali Linux? (Score:2)
Why would anyone use Kali over just using Debian and adding the packages they need? Is it some kind of 1337 H/\X0R cred thing?
Re:Who uses Kali Linux? (Score:4, Informative)
Kali is very quiet. When you fire up Wireshark or TCPDump you don't have to go turn a bunch of things off to get to a noiseless trace.
I wish I had mod points for this AC:
>> "Kali Linux is a Debian-derived Linux distribution designed for digital forensics and penetration testing."
>
>Kali Linux (previously known as BackTrack) has nothing to do with MSDN other than someone at Microsoft mentioning it now for the first time after 5 years of development that had nothing to do with Microsoft. It continues to be maintained by Offensive Security, an organization with no ties to Microsoft other than teaching people how to break Micro
Now where's Fedora!?
WSL doesn't currently support raw sockets, so you can't really do a pen-test from WSL. This feels like script kiddie pandering.
Well, that seems pointless to me. For most of the tools in Kali you need to power of the Linux Kernel to directly control hardware like the wifi card. e.g. Kali/aireplay isn't very useful if you can put the interface into promiscuous mode.
