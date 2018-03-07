Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Privacy Social Networks Your Rights Online

Facebook's VPN Service Onavo Protect Collects Personal Data -- Even When It's Switched Off (medium.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
Security researcher Will Strafach took a look at Onavo Protect, a newly released VPN service from Facebook: I found that Onavo Protect uses a Packet Tunnel Provider app extension, which should consistently run for as long as the VPN is connected, in order to periodically send the following data to Facebook (graph.facebook.com) as the user goes about their day:
When user's mobile device screen is turned on and turned off.
Total daily Wi-Fi data usage in bytes (Even when VPN is turned off).
Total daily cellular data usage in bytes (Even when VPN is turned off).
Periodic beacon containing an "uptime" to indicate how long the VPN has been connected.

  • Farcebook (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    It gets worse by the day

  • Is this supposed to be a joke? (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday March 07, 2018 @09:09AM (#56221381)

    VPN from Facebook? Of course they're going to collect data!

    I'd go as far as calling it a VFN instead, there's probably nothing private about it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      You've GOTTA trust your VPN. What choice is there? That said, pick a VPN you can trust. It might be worth that $40/yr not to pipe shit through FB.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well consumer affairs should get involved. There is no P in private, if they get a tracable data back. Do not use the word private. use Shared (VSN) Group(VGN) or Compromised (VCN).
      Pulling this trick is just as bad as VW - reality is not the same as advertised.

      In the meantime can some clever soul modify the outgoing packets to say you have been conencted 56 hours in the past 4 hours and other bad numbers to thorougly mess up their reporting.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        reality is not the same as advertised

        That's a lesson I'm learning over and over again. Pretty sure this isn't the life I signed up for, but it looks like I'll be sticking with it. I was told there would be cake.

  • This is, after all, a company based on selling users meta-data in various forms. VPN's were a threat to that collection.
  • People are clueless. They don't get it: unless you have the applications source code you have NO IDEA what the software is doing. It could be sending your credit card number to hackers. It could be sending your photos to the FBI. It could be doing nothing at all. Stop using closed source software and you won't have these issues.

    • Re: Clueless (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Maelwryth ( 982896 ) on Wednesday March 07, 2018 @09:24AM (#56221443)
      Even with 100% open source people wouldn't read it all. People don't even read privacy policies or EULA's. What we need is either ethics in business or laws to deal with it. I prefer laws.

      • With 100% open source, most people won't read it all. But a few will. That makes it tough to keep any dirty work under wraps. Look at this article. Facebook's VPN is closed source, but the packets it sends can't be hidden from a determined user. Does the average user packet sniff what it does? Of course not. But somebody does, and the cat's out of the bag.

    • People are clueless.

      "“No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.” -- H. L. Mencken

      It could be sending your photos to the FBI. It could be doing nothing at all.

      The former head of the FBI ran a private FBI within the FBI to collect dirt on folks he wanted to . . . "influence".

      By the time of his death Hoover’s scandalous private and personal files numbered in the thousands, including 883 senators, 722 congressmen, 12 Supreme Court judges and hundreds of celebrities.

      When Zuckerberg becomes President of US, he won't need the help of the FBI . . . he will have all he needs from Facebook and their pals in privacy crime.

      Stop using closed source software and you won't have these issues.

      Try explaining that to people who are clueless . . . I gave up a long time ago. When I did try to explain that Facebook's business

  • if you thought a VPN from Facebook would be a good idea, what were they expecting? And who the heck would want to ever use this? FB employees?

  • Facebook does Facebook things!

    Film at eleven.

  • Are you surprised? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Tell me, who the hell is surprised by any of this?

    Facebook exists to collect your data and monetize it. This was always about giving them as much information about you as possible.

    Fuck Facebook, and fuck anybody who works for Facebook .. these people deserve the same treatment .. publish the name, address, banking information, name of children and spouses.

    Let's see how these assholes like the surveillance society.

    Facebook is a company of assholes.

  • Switched off != Powered off (Score:3)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Wednesday March 07, 2018 @09:48AM (#56221523)

    That sort of shenanigan (and the desire to lower my electricity bill) is why I have a physical switch to remove the power to the devices I don't trust. That include PCs with wake-on-lan and shady BIOS code from Intel and whatnot.

    With the power off, the only way for a device to phone home is to have its own battery and an internal 3G modem. Not impossible but not very likely, since sneaky manufacturers probably rely on people pushing the fake power-off button.

    As for cellphones, since it's getting hard to find devices with removable batteries, I transport mine in a metal lunchbox. Yes I'm paranoid, but I'm proven right more and more everyday...

  • I quit FB a year ago, and never looked back. Not just stopped using it, I actually closed the account out. "Deleted", but technically more like suspended in the FB database someplace. In any case, it's gone, and out of public view including off the radar of my Friends list.

    I still keep in touch IRL with a few of them, but do yourself, and humanity a favor, GET RID OF THE ACCOUNT!

  • Facebook, known paragon of personal privacy, tracking you in a vpn?

    Seriously, what dumbass was shocked by this? I would expect the only reason to use a facebook branded VPN would be so your information is collected.

