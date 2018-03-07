Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 'S Mode' (bleepingcomputer.com) 76
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft head honcho Joe Belfiore confirmed today that Windows 10 S won't be a separate Windows version anymore and that Microsoft will ship an "S Mode" with Windows 10 starting 2019. "Next year 10S will be a "mode" of existing versions, not a distinct version," Belfiore said today on Twitter.
What kind of news is this? WHAT IS THIS "S MODE"?? (Score:5, Insightful)
You know, you need to actually explain what the heck what you're writing means. S mode my....
Re: (Score:1)
why is this comment not modded up? I mean, seriously, someone posted to the wrong place and is asking for help.This comment highlites that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Given the rest of the article summary, presumably student. Which probably means that it's more difficult for students to make changes to the computer, and may prevent Microsoft corporate decisions through automatic updates to inadvertently change things that school admins have purposely set.
Re:What kind of news is this? WHAT IS THIS "S MODE (Score:5, Informative)
In brilliant marketing fashion, the "S" stands for nothing at all, according to Microsoft. All it signifies is that the version of Windows you're using can only run Universal Windows Platform apps, making it largely useless for anyone who wants to use their computer for much more than e-mail and web surfing. Oh, and no web surfing with any browser except Edge. Whee.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
so it's the Shittier mode?
Re: (Score:2)
lol
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
That is highly inaccurate.
It gives administrators the right to lock down machines and remove any possibility of running into problems with legacy compatibility issues.
For virtually all office and education uses, Windows S mode is totally sufficient. It's also a boon for Grandma, who all too often agrees to install some crapware from a popup. It makes life a lot easier, and in reality will force developers to abandon legacy Windows code. Honestly, in my opinion, Microsoft has sacrificed too much appeasing
Older Surface tablets ran in S mode (Score:2)
[S mode] should have been available since Windows 8 at the very least. This probably would have resulted in more software available on the Store.
Surface RT and Surface 2 tablets ran the Windows RT operating system, which was locked into what is now called S mode. They couldn't run third-party Win32 desktop apps even if recompiled for ARM.
Re: (Score:1)
As long as they refuse to allow me to decide when my OS will update and reboot, I'll stick with my Windows 8.1 machine, and before long I'm pretty much just going to run Windows in a VM on a Linux machine.
Sorry, it's my fucking machine, I'll decide if I want your update right now or at all. I have a long standing policy which says I refuse to take a day-1 patch from any vendor, most especially Microsoft.
Fuck Microsoft and
Secure (Score:3, Interesting)
S is supposed to be for Secure. Microsoft's walled garden mode. They think it'll be a big hit. The funny part...
They are consistently out of touch with people actually wan
Re: (Score:3)
From TFA
Windows 10 S is eerily similar to Chrome OS. Windows 10 S —now Windows 10 "S Mode"— limits users to installing apps only available on the Windows Store. This is exactly how the lightweight Chrome OS works, which also limits users to installing apps from Google's Chrome Web Store and Play Store only.
But yeah. The F in TFS is verging on FuckedUp
Re: (Score:2)
So the slow speed, of an over engineered OS combined with the limited functionality of a mobile Cloud OS.
That reminds me of Microsoft
.NET implementation
The speed of Java with the Platform Independence of making it in Visual Basic.
Re: (Score:2)
"10S will be a "mode" of existing versions, not a distinct version"
As far as I can tell, this isn't even marketing gibberish. This sounds like a person who doesn't understand computers at all, trying to BS something technical sounding.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone buying a Chromebook would disagree with you (since ChromeOS will only allow programs from Chrome store or Google Play).
It appears that Microsoft is trying to take back some of the market share that Chromebooks have taken (in the education market). Windows S mode is better than ChromeOS though since it is just a Windows mode that can be set by the administrator. If you don't want this mode then you still have access to a normal mode Windows (e.g. Home, Pro, Enterprise).
Re: (Score:3)
A Chromebook, is more of a mobile device in a Laptop frame. Today when someone buys a Personal Computing Device, they have options now, for a cheap chrome book or a tablet. Good for most peoples daily activities. Or to get a Full fledged PC/Laptop where they are expecting to be able to do more with the expensive hardware.
Re: (Score:2)
So what should someone buy if he wants the size and weight of a Chromebook but the ability to run applications whose developer has not found time to rewrite them from the ground up in JavaScript as a Progressive Web Application? I want something I can use offline while riding transit and carry in a bag that doesn't scream "this is a laptop; come steal it", and I'm willing to sacrifice raw speed, but I don't want to be restricted to PWAs nor run the risk of someone wiping the drive by turning it on and press
Re: What kind of news is this? WHAT IS THIS "S MOD (Score:1)
I bought a 2 in 1 Dell laptop at Walmart recently. The hinge rotates all the way back to put it in tablet mode. I almost always use it as a regular laptop. It's as light as a Chromebook but runs real Windows 10 so everything pretty much works. It was about $350. I've upgraded it to 8gb abd a 1tb drive.
Re: (Score:1)
it's a locked down version of windows 10 that only runs stuff from the 'store'..
first it was a separate version of windows
next it is now a setting in windows...
in the future it will BECOME the windows... this is microsoft's goal. they don't want you installing shit on your own. they want a piece of the action, whether it's their 30% cut from sales or just the stats, telemetry, and tracking of a 'free' download from the 'store'.
Re: (Score:2)
'S' in Japanese means 'sadist'.
Like 'M' means 'masochist'.
So I presume it's a sadist mode or something.
Re: (Score:2)
It is amazing how the OP and linked article provide absolutely no information on what S mode is!
Re: (Score:2)
this is actually an apt and correct description.
having a computer with all the bloat of win10, but limited to the functionality of a chromebook (ie a tablet) with edge as the only browser.
Wonder how this will continue... (Score:3)
First, Windows S, which locks out all programs except Windows Store ones, is offered. Then merged with the mainstream OS. I have a feeling that it may wind up becoming the default, then "non-S" mode eventually becoming a chargable extra, or even deleted sooner or later.
Maybe I need a better tinfoil hat. For some purposes, "S-mode" can be useful, but I wonder if it really can protect against Trojans or malware.
Re: (Score:1)
Valve saw the writing on the wall. [steampowered.com] People called Tim Sweeney paranoid. [pcgamer.com] Who's laughing now?
Re: (Score:3)
"WARNING: Both installation methods will erase all content on the target computer"
Not only did Valve see the writing but they hired the most incompetent people to make an incompetent OS installer.
Re: (Score:2)
It may seem that way, but it's actually the opposite.
Some MS laptops (Smurface Book?) were being shipped with a crippled version of Windows (10S) by default, upgradeable to full Win 10 Pro at no charge.
I suspect that MS discovered that nobody wanted 10S by default, so they're shipping everything with full Win 10 and relegating the locked-down version to a "mode" that can be enabled, but is normally disabled. No reinstall required.
This is actually a good sign, that MS is no longer pushing crippleware by def
Got a new laptop at work... (Score:1)
I was offered a new laptop last month to replace my aging Lenovo ThinkPad...but I declined, thinking that any new machine would have Windows 10 on it, and I just didnt want to deal with that OS! A few weeks later, I noticed my spacebar and number "2" key were failing on the keyboard, so I let IT know that, yes, I would like a new laptop. It arrived yesterday...a shiny new Lenovo T460s...and to my surprise and ever lasting gratefulness to our IT department, it still has Windows 7 on it! At least I can put
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The S is for sucks. [hrwiki.org]
Closed Ecosystem (Score:2)
Where to draw the line for background info? (Score:2)
Understanding is not in a vacuum. Are readers expected to understand what an "operating system" is? If so, are they expected to understand what "Windows 10" is? If so, why specifically is the line drawn between "Windows 10" and "Windows 10 S"?
Re: (Score:2)
It's a disgrace Apple started this movement with iOS
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a disgrace Apple started this [walled garden] movement with iOS
Apple started nothing. Walled garden started in 1985 with the lockout methods in the Nintendo Entertainment System and Atari 7800 ProSystem. Even in mobile phones, BREW had lockout before iOS.
Another version of Win 10 (Score:1)
Since odd no. for Win is usually reputed to be decent quality and even no. versions crap - and we've been stuck in an even-number versions since 5 and a half years ago - Can we assume they'll skip Win 11 altogether, and in a year or two, announce another crappy malware named Windows 12?
"s" is for "stupid" (Score:2)
Right?
"We Control The Vertical, We Control... (Score:5, Insightful)
The Horizontal."
There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur or sharpen it to crystal clarity. For the next hour, sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: there is nothing wrong with your television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to – The Outer Limits
Who? (Score:2)
I thought Satya Nadella was the Microsoft Head Honcho.
"Unactivated" Edition (Score:3)
It's about time they made Windows 10 S free. All pirate copies of Windows 10 that fail to activate get to be Windows 10 S. If you have a paid license, you get Home or Pro. Anyone can download the media creation tool and install Windows 10 S without a license.
That's my prediction. Though give it 2 more years and anyone not paying for a subscription to Windows will get the "S" edition and everyone else will be downgraded.
Re: (Score:2)
Do I have to sum it up. (Score:3)
S mode is the shit mode.
I just (Score:2)
It's For Cars (Score:1)
They want to put it into cars so people can say, "did you see that S-car go?"
Enhanced S Mode? (Score:1)
Super Heuristic Integrated Technology for Windows 10.
Once upon a time in Redmond.. (Score:2)
Once upon a time in Redmond, they argued (and won) that every PC sold should have a Windows license sold with it.
( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] )
Since that time, PC sales have slowed and MS is hungry, so poof! a new "S" (Subscription) model that allows MS to bleed the unwashed masses of some low-ish amount of money per month or year to keep their PC running (always just less than buying windows outright..) What MS choses not to see is that the OS is becoming largely irrelevant in the new web/cloud wor
What it is? (Score:2)
Windows 10 S is a specific configuration of Windows 10 Pro that offers a familiar, productive Windows experience that's streamlined for security and performance. By exclusively using apps in the Microsoft Store and ensuring that you browse safely with Microsoft Edge, Windows 10 S keeps you running fast and secure day in and day out.
For more information, please refer to this page. [microsoft.com]
Looks like there are a few more differences from Pro, like only being able to join a domain hosted in Azure.
Makes sense (Score:2)
As a gross simplification, right now you have admin accounts (who can install programs) and limited accounts (who cannot.) It makes perfect sense for Microsoft to say "Hey, let's create a new user class that can only install stuff from the store." It's theoretically safe, and gives them the freedom to install without bothering an admin. And, it'll drive a lot of people to put (are the apps at this point?) software in the MS store.
My worry is that the new user class is all user classes. My secondary wor
I'd like that to be my official job title (Score:2)
I wonder if anyone, anywhere actually has the official title "head honcho"? Because that would be cool.
You're Killing Me, Smalls! (Score:2)
Hey, you want S Mode?
A smode what?
No, no, you want S Mode?
I already have Windows 10 installed. So, how can I have a smode on top of it?
You're killing me, Smalls! These are S Modes stuff, okay? Pay attention. First, you take your OS. You stick the locked down store on the OS. Then, you slowly screw the users. When the users give up, you force "upgrade" them to the new OS. Then, you lock them in. Then, you S Mode. Kind of messy, but it's profitable. Try some.
I keep forgetting there is a store (Score:1)
Once I deleted all that crap off my win10 box I never looked back. Store mode...trapped in edge... ick.
Yes, because... (Score:2)
...Microsoft can't just outright kill agonizing products, it needs to expose it and watch it die off a miserable death. Surface RT, Windows Phone, Zune, Windows Store...