Ask Slashdot: Should We Worry Microsoft Will 'Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish' Linux? (betanews.com) 265
BrianFagioli writes: While there is no proof that anything nefarious is afoot, it does feel like maybe the Windows-maker is hijacking the Linux movement a bit by serving distros in its store. I hope there is no "embrace, extend, and extinguish" shenanigans going on.
Just yesterday, we reported that Kali Linux was in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10. That was big news, but it was not particularly significant in the grand scheme, as Kali is not very well known. Today, there is some undeniably huge news -- Debian is joining SUSE, Ubuntu, and Kali in the Microsoft Store. Should the Linux community be worried?
My concern lately is that Microsoft could eventually try to make the concept of running a Linux distro natively a thing of the past. Whether or not that is the company's intention is unknown. The Windows maker gives no reason to suspect evil plans, other than past negative comments about Linux and open source. For instance, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer once called Linux "cancer" -- seriously.
Sorry Conspiracy Theorists (Score:3, Insightful)
Linux is way too fucking big and popular to be squashed. It isn't just used by the unwashed IT professional, but too many corporations depend on it for Microsoft to be able to hurt the project.
Re:Sorry Conspiracy Theorists (Score:5, Insightful)
More than that, Microsoft's previous extinguishing of competitive products were all closed-source for-profit corporations. How do you extinguish something that is free, open, and worked on by thousands of volunteers?
It's one thing to deprive a competitor of revenue until they collapse under the weight of their own expenses. It's quite another to try to erase an idea from the Internet. Open software is here for good, and Linux with it.
Embracing a Cancer? (Score:4, Insightful)
Microsoft once (and from their perspective quite accurately) described Linux as a cancer, eating their business. Now as a last resort, they may try to embrace the cancer. Don't think that works as a long term strategy.
Re:Embracing a Cancer? (Score:5, Insightful)
Steve Ballmer said that in 2001. He's no longer with the company, and MS has no obligation to adhere to his philosophy with respect to FOSS.
Indeed, they have turned completely away from that philosophy and have open sourced several of their current products.
I doubt they will ever open their entire stack. They want to keep at least some major components of money makers closed (e.g. they open-sourced Roslyn but have not fully opened Visual Studio). They rely less and less on the consumer versions of Windows for income, so I predict MS will start to open some of those components. We may never see much of Office open-sourced.
Indeed. Also the reasons to use Linux in a lot of places is because it is a well-designed, versatile, flexible, reliable and secure and open OS. That it is free is a bonus. Windows just cannot compete in most of these regards. It does not even run (well) on other CPU architectures other than AMD64 and forget about putting it on mainframes or very small IoT devices.
However the problem that MS has is not that Linux is so strong. Linux is just state-of-the-art in many respects and even a little behind in some.
You know nothing of Windows Nanoserver it seems.
Does anybody really know anything about it? And isn't that the problem? [petri.com]
"Don't think that works as a long term strategy."
Why not? If you can't beat them, join them. Hooks into and inter-operability with into Linux makes perfect sense. If the enterprise can avoid converting existing Linux and Windows servers and manage both relatively seamlessly, without expensive retraining, it will protect MS server marketshare and maybe even increase it.
Worked for Apple (Score:2)
It seems to have worked pretty well for Apple (i.e. OSX & BSD).
How do you extinguish something that is free, open, and worked on by thousands of volunteers?
Also, in terms of the "extend" step, their extensions also have to be released under the GPL. So they can embrace and extend, but then we can all use their extensions. I don't see room for extinguishing.
how about. It is just too much trouble to keep a current version of SUSE on the app store ( you know testing and validation and all) so we will make sure that the 25% of SUSE users who use windows are always at least 2 years behind. Clausing them frustration so they curse SUSE and cause it reputation harm AND causing the SUSE community to become bloated with people being hammered with questions about legacy software and compatibility.
Re:Sorry Conspiracy Theorists (Score:5, Insightful)
Also being that Linux Subsystem on Windows, isn't turned on by default and takes effort to get it going, with it acting more like a Linux distribution in a virtual box. I don't see this as Part of the EEE strategy. It is more of a plug a hole so people just don't uninstall windows to use Linux primarily strategy.
Linux has been doing fine without Microsoft, it isn't like Lotus 123, or Word Perfect which business required Microsoft to play nice with them. Linux being its own OS, can run just fine without Microsoft. Microsoft needs LSW more then Linux needs it.
It is more of a plug a hole so people just don't uninstall windows to use Linux primarily strategy.
This. My workplace requires that I use Windows. When I had the choice I ran Linux. But with the Subsystem for Linux I'm not sure I would use Linux as my primary. I get the best of both worlds this way.
There are ways to get the best of both worlds with Linux and Virtualization windows, or Wine. It really depends on which system you do your pirmary work, and which system, you are good with running in a slower mode.
There are ways to get the best of both worlds with Linux and Virtualization windows, or Wine. It really depends on which system you do your pirmary work, and which system, you are good with running in a slower mode.
And if you can confirm that the software necessary for work will, in fact, run correctly in Wine. Unfortunately, the only way I could do that for all of the pieces of software my job requires is to try running it in Wine myself, because some of it's in-house niche software.
This is exactly what I did but only backwards. We where required to have Windows on the hardware but most of my work was with linux. So i just ran linux in a VM for work and used windows for outlook.
Those of us who have been using desktop Linux for many years, in my case, 100% since 2010, and as much as possible, since 1994, would dispute your assertion that Linux on the desktop is a joke. I used/supported Windows for 20 years as a sysadmin, and after seeing what turd_in_the_punchbowl Windows 10 is, I wouldn't go back to using Windows for ANY reason..
Indeed. Personally I use either cygwin or a full VM if I want to run something Linux on Windows.
It could totally happen! (Score:5, Funny)
Any moment now Google, Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon might switch all their servers to "Windows Enterprise" edition.
I can't even read my own stuff without giggling.
Linux is way too fucking big and popular to be squashed. It isn't just used by the unwashed IT professional, but too many corporations depend on it for Microsoft to be able to hurt the project.
You obviously have forgotten Microsoft's funding of SCO's lawsuits.
I second that. For example, many banks use Linux as replacement for Solaris and other Unix servers. They will not be moving these servers to Windows anytime soon because that would not even work.
Horses for Courses (Score:2)
Linux is way too fucking big and popular to be squashed.
Nothing is too big or popular to be relatively quickly replaced by a superior successor. However, to do this you need something new which out performs the software it replaces. Just look at how quickly Blackberry crashed and burned under the onslaught from iPhone and Andriod.
This is why Linux has nothing to fear from Microsoft. MS have tried and failed to get Windows into the mobile device market because the OS is too big, clunky and resource intensive to run well on a small device. Similarly, their inr
The reason it can't threaten Windows is insurmountable momentum in the desktop software ecosystem, not due to technological deficit through lack of leadership.
In terms of developing for an OS and using an OS, I would *easily* take a modern linux distro over Windows. In terms of software support, well that's why I'm stuck with Windows, and why business makes me write software for Windows.
year of no updates is bad (unless you have live ke (Score:2)
year of no updates is bad (unless you have live kernel patching)
The Halloween emails were 20 years ago (Score:2)
No one is still there from those days. At some point, you need to move on.
Go away.
I think the one with an actual account should stay. But that's just me.
Microsoft is all about revenue. Making Linux work on Azure is child's play, and they know how many instances of exactly what work there, and on corporate networks, not to mention developer's instances.
They spent a boatload on making Docker work on Windows servers. Does that capitulate the very concept of containers? Nope. The two versions of containers, Windows and everything else, are two branches. What it shows is that Microsoft knew/knows its myriad platforms were no longer making money, and the chaos of
interesting point.. (Score:3)
I'm thinking about hardware compatibility. This is sometimes spotty for Linux on mobile hardware (power usage, graphics switching, sleep, etc, etc). If running WSL is good enough for most, will there be as much impetus to resolve these issues? If not, will the state of running Linux natively suffer? Seems possible.
What GUI toolkit for WSL? (Score:2)
If running WSL is good enough for most, will there be as much impetus to resolve these issues?
I don't see how "running WSL is good enough for most," as WSL bundles neither an X server nor a Wayland server. The free version of Xming hasn't been updated in over a decade. Another concept that I've read about is allowing a Qt or GTK+ application running in WSL to use the DLLs from Qt or GTK+ for Win32 to display its GUI, but I don't see what sort of proxying would allow that.
running linux natively has always suffered, tbh. there's just an option now.
the truth hurts, but Microsoft will ultimately prove rms correct. for a home or work machine, i care about the unix-like (i.e. GNU) toolchain much more than i care about the linux kernel per se. the linux kernel is useful in server settings, but that's not what WSL is targeting anyway for the most part.
If running WSL is good enough for most, will there be as much impetus to resolve these issues?
People not wanting to deal with Windows. It costs money, requires that you give up control, has privacy issues, etc. People aren't going to buy and run Windows just so they can run Linux.
Why does your compiler need to constantly run kernel system calls? That's what makes Linux on Windows slower than native. This sounds more like your compiler is broken. A compiler is probably one of a few exceptions that would run at almost the same speed as native. Unless there's something else weird with this arrangement like being limited to a single core.
uh, yeah, the anonymous coward just made that shit up. ignore him.
Linux on Windows is an emulation layer
No, WSL is a native implementation of the Linux kernel interface. It is not an emulator.
The major performance issues that remain are with I/O. Otherwise it's actually pretty good, in some cases equal to or even slightly better than bare-metal Ubuntu performance.
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com]
Just like wine is a native implementation of the windows calls
:)
sheesh, the paranoia is strong with this one (Score:3, Interesting)
If Microsoft makes applications and file formats that only work on windows, everyone screams "monopoly" and "antitrust"
If Microsoft does the complete opposite, makes applications for linux and even makes linux applications work on windows, people scream "Embrace, Extend and Extinguish".
Seriously, is there something that Microsoft can do that won't be perceived as evil?
Provide a native Linux version of Visual Studio 2017. It doesn't have to be free.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Provide a native Linux version of Visual Studio 2017. It doesn't have to be free.
They ported visual studio to mac.
.net core for linux and made it work really well.
They added linux, android, mac and iOS targets for visual studio.
They created
They made asp.net core which works on linux and apache.
They created visual studio core which runs on linux and is one of the best text editors out there.
Clearly even if they ported visual studio to linux, people will still say it is evil.
It seems people are incapable of being objective when it comes to Microsoft.
I wonder why...
Can I apt install libandroid yet? (Score:2)
There is a native version of MS Office for Android (which is Linux).
That'd be fine under two conditions:
1. Microsoft makes Office for Android available in repositories other than Google's.
2. Some major desktop Linux distribution packages a set of libraries based on AOSP for running Android applications that a user can install through the package manager the way the user installs GTK+, Qt, Wine, Mono, or any other set of libraries. Might the Treble HAL [android.com] make item 2 easier?
wanting to stay with libreoffice just means you have Stockholm Syndrome. a bigger pile of steaming dogshit i have never seen. it's a poorly managed open source project trying, very badly, to imitate a moving target. utterly unusable.
Re:sheesh, the paranoia is strong with this one (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, I mean, they have a track record of doing both of those things. So no, they can't really escape distrust and cynicism no matter what they do. Their only out is to slowly regain trust - which I think they are doing. But they dug their hole - don't feel bad that they need to work hard to scratch back out.
No.
I think it is because they weren't around when Microsoft actually done an Embrace, Extend and Extinguish.
Tools like Lotus 123 (Spreadsheet), Word Perfect (Word Processor), Fox Pro (Database Language), Which were big names that kept MS-DOS and the PC Compatible going. These tools were needed for Microsoft success. So they had embraced them, Working closely with them to make sure they could take new features the OS provided (and for Fox Pro, Microsoft even purchased it, and kept it up to date for about a dec
Seriously, is there something that Microsoft can do that won't be perceived as evil?
No.
Personally Microsoft has faded to near total irrelevancy for me. I get an occasional question, but I just tell people to Google it.
Linux Mint, and LibreOffice get everything done that I need to do. It would be nice if Outlook were available, but Thunderbird with the Lightening calendar add on is damn close.
MS is evil. So no. However, not everything they do is evil, so a discussion is merited.
Err...die and give the remains to the employees and shareholders?
I haven't seen them start yet.
And what would that start look like? obviously making apps for linux and making linux apps work on windows is not it.
People complain if they close up, people complain if they open up. Is objectivity completely out the window (pun intended) here?
I haven't seen them start yet.
And what would that start look like? obviously making apps for linux and making linux apps work on windows is not it.
People complain if they close up, people complain if they open up. Is objectivity completely out the window (pun intended) here?
I suspect that it would look like quitting their bad behavior, which they've not done yet, and having the reports like the Cortana security hole routinely include the note that either the patch is out or due out in a couple days.
Opening or closing up has nothing much to do with anything here. That's like thinking that giving kids candy makes up for your ongoing habit of setting homeless people on fire.
It would look like not forcing installation of spyware on users, for one.
What does that have to do with EEE linux?
No, absolutely not (Score:2, Informative)
Re:No, absolutely not (Score:4, Funny)
I have debian stable running a mate DE. (and with compiz-fusion cuz eye candy). I can hover the mouse pointer over the network applet in my top panel and get my ip. Or i can click the network icon in the notification area in the same panel and get all sorts of info, all graphical. Or jeeze I can fire up an xterm and use the effin keyboard. Linux distros are not a one-size-fits-all answer where the default presentation is what you're stuck with.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, yes, FU-bubtu and systemd. The cancers Linux actually has. But the good news is that both can actually be avoided.
Re: (Score:2)
But unlike when Windows makes a poor GUI decision [cough, Windows 8, cough], you aren't stuck with it. Every "feature" you mention is addressed by someone who shares your distaste. Don't like Debian's decision to go with systemd? People forked it and made Devuan. Don't like Ubuntu's choice in GUI? Use Mint or Kubuntu.
By the way, I use FreeBSD because it has no-worries support for ZFS, but I don't think it makes a great desktop unix. And to be honest, I find myself making Linux VMs inside of FreeBSD's bhyve
I never used Gnome-Shell before, but damned, is that a pile of pure shite. Pretty shit, but shit nevertheless.
If i had mod points I would give you one for this alone
Or do you mean graphical like in the little appy thingy I can see on the panel on my KDE desktop, where I find a list of network connections?
I see Connection Info in Xubuntu (Score:2)
Ubuntu's configuration of GNOME may be at fault. My PC runs Xubuntu 16.04, and when I click Indicator Plugin's network widget in the Xfce panel, one of the last items on the menu is "Connection Information". Choosing it opens a window with a tab for the WLAN and a page for the wired connection.
What Microsoft store? (Score:2)
Come to think of it, except for Office these days, "who is Microsoft"? There really isn't any reason to run M$ OS's anymore. Even the last good reason to have Microsoft servers (for AD) is slipping away as identity providers have up'ed their game.
...said the person with no installed base of Winders only programs.
MSLD (Score:2)
I don't suspect that presently, but it has definitely occurred to me as possible. In order for that to become reality, I predict a preliminary step would be for Microsoft to release their own Linux distribution, then to do what they can to increase its adoption (give it preferential treatment in the Store over other WSL-based distro packages, perhaps begin installing it by default with a convenient "WSL" installation screen that downplays options, etc.). Once people become familiar or accustomed to this "
Think they'd do better with their own distribution for Azure. After all, they did do a lot of kernel code 5-10 years ago to make Linux run better in their virtualization environments...
Don't be silly (Score:2)
For all the posturing, I'm pretty sure they just don't grok the whole Linux thing.
And anyway, Red Hat already have a huge head start.
> And anyway, Red Hat already have a huge head start.
Redhat and MS are partners now, so they are working together to ruin Linux as we know it - or used to know it.
Running Linux "natively"? What does that mean? (Score:2)
...the concept of running a Linux distro natively a thing of the past.
I hate to break it to you, but I've got hundreds of linux boxes running––– As VMs. In my case they happen to be running on Fedora and RHEL hypervisors. And I'm the dinosaur at that. Containers are the future.
I almost never choose to run new boxes "natively" whatever that means. I guess it means on bare metal.
Re: (Score:3)
Technically, isn't using a hypervisor also running bare-metal? It's not an emulator. And it's no different for MS desktop Hyper-V. Hell, if your BIOS supports it, you can boot straight into those Hyper-V images.
Not quite. A hypervisor may give you better filesystem access to the host than having an NFS/SMB/whatever export.
What, me worry? (Score:2)
In order for the Embrace, Extend, Extinguish to happen, Microsoft would have to release a version of Linux that then gets used by most existing Linux users, enough that other distributions then give up, then Microsoft does as well.
In contrast, adding Linux to windows as an "app" is not going to do anything to the existing Linux user base.
So to answer the question...No, we do not need to worry about Microsoft damaging the future of Linux.
extend? how? (Score:5, Interesting)
How is Microsoft "extending" Linux when a bunch of Linux vendors provide their own distributions in the Linux store? Furthermore, the Microsoft subsystem for Linux does little more than what Docker on Windows already provides.
Linux is the industry standard for software development, containers, server and compute applications; it has won. The Linux subsystem on Windows is Microsoft's acknowledgement of that fact. Microsoft Windows isn't going to infect Linux through the Linux subsystem, Linux is "embracing and extending" Windows, and this is just going to help make Windows-proprietary features more and more irrelevant.
My thought exactly. Linux has been embrace/extending for decades, and nobody has managed to extinguish it -- even when presented with unique challenges like Tivoization.
Microsoft's new strategy is that they just want you using their cloud -- they don't care if you use Windows while you're there. And the way they do this is by making it as easy to integrate with Azure as possible, regardless of the platform you're coding for or administering from. Integrating Ubuntu into Windows is all part of making adminis
Most of the truly great Linux software packages either have Windows versions (GIMP, Inkscape, Blender), or are OSS-variants of proprietary stuff. That leaves the last truly-powerful part of Linux as it's big selling point in Windows - the command line. I'd love to see it convert more people to *nix variant OS's, but in reality I think most will see it as a different PowerShell.
The other big argument is server applications. MS has done a great job of tying up LDAP, Kerberos, SMTP and a few other too
Indeed. And while for a time I saw the use of Linux in CS students being small, today they almost all know at least how to run a server on it. Linux has won on the server completely. It is just so much more easy to use there and the results are so much better. I also see the difference in the enterprise: Windows servers are often problematic, while Unix/Linux work pretty well. And the Unix/Linux teams usually have much more of a clue on top of that.
Slashot Commenter's Conundrum (Score:3)
Betteridge's Law of Headlines
Everything Microsoft does is EEE
Linux is safe, but the Linux desktop may not be (Score:2)
Linux itself, given its deep penetration into device and Internet infrastructure with it's lack of licensing fees is "safe" from Microsoft. But Microsoft could "tame" Linux that runs on top of the "Windows kernel" and slow or limit it in ways over time to keep it caged and within their control.
They also may just make Linux on Windows 10 spy and watch users and then turn that info to their own strategy based on what is popular on any installed Linux on top of Windows.
This combined with the difficulty of buyi
Obligatory Bad Car Analogy (Score:2)
Linux that runs on top of the "Windows kernel"
And I could put a Lamborghini body kit on a Fiero. But why would I do that if they are giving Aventadors away for free?
And I could put a Lamborghini body kit on a Fiero. But why would I do that if they are giving Aventadors away for free?
Several reasons:
Not being able to get fuel for your sports car (application compatilibity)
Not being able to use it on the roads in your area (hardware compatibility, especially in laptop sizes that System76 doesn't offer)
Not enough trunk space (no, an Android tablet can't always replace an X11/GNU/Linux laptop)
They're not interested in Linux per se (Score:5, Interesting)
Microsoft doesn't care what you run anymore...as long as you run it on their hardware and pay them every month for the rest of your life. Their strategy is to get everyone possible onto a monthly subscription, and Office 365 is the first step for most organizations. Once you have that, then you take over the company's identity management with Azure AD, first with cloud-only IDs, then synchronization and then with full-blown ADFS. This gives them a very solid foothold to move the company's computing resources into Azure, giving Microsoft the lock-in they want.
It's actually a good strategy...since they can't sell boxed products anymore, they're trying to control the entire market by controlling where you run stuff, not what you run on it. I'm guessing there might even be a day where they decide to drop Windows once the revenues from Azure and Office 365 get high enough.
More of an Opportunity Than a Threat (Score:4, Insightful)
Overall, I just don't see Linux users migrating to Windows anytime soon, especially developers, because they already have a superior experience using Linux. I constantly have coworkers convincing me that I should migrate to Windows because then I could have the "best of both worlds" but I think they have that backwards. Linux is a superior host environment for me because of the following reasons:
- It doesn't install updates without my permission
- Updates don't change my configuration values out from under me
- Updates almost never break my system
- It doesn't install or remove apps without my permission
- It has superior window management
- It doesn't constantly need to be rebooted anytime the OS or even an app is updated
- Many development tools and runtime environments run much faster in Linux
- Many distributions don't require spying on me
There are many more reasons that I don't have time to elaborate but I just don't see this providing a good opportunity for Microsoft to ensnare Linux users, developers, or APIs. If anything, I see this as an opportunity for people to learn the value of Linux and eventually migrate away from Windows.
Linux IS a cancer - from MS's POV (Score:2)
Linux (or better: open source, Linux is merely the public face of the open source movement) started as something small.
Then it started to grow, become bigger and bigger.
They tried radiotherapy (SCO) to get rid of it, but the treatment failed miserably. It was too little, too late.
The Open Source cancer had already started to spread, leaving the server world and entering the desktop world.
(by now the time line is well past the "cancer" remark but the cancerous spread continues).
It took over a larger part of
More like acknowledge, tolerate and manage (Score:3)
Microsoft has "embraced" Linux more lately but in reality it's more that they understand Linux has a place and they want to control it. What better way than have Linux running on top of a Microsoft product. Microsoft still makes some cash and allows those who want Linux to bring it in while still claiming to be a Microsoft shop. Microsoft then just sits back and determines what Linux does for those environments and then develop a replacement application for that need. Or they could in some instances simply do the old way of how Microsoft did things, acquire the product and rebrand it as Microsoft. Keep it on Linux, since they can "manage" it, and they don't have to do any major work, just let that application continue to exist rebranded...
MS is making big cash from Linux... why kill it? (Score:5, Interesting)
Microsoft is making money hand over fist from Android/Linux patents. Why would they want to kill Linux, because they get two billion dollars a year from the operating system at the minimum? Two billion may not be much compared to the 90 billion/year a year total revenue, but it is still something.
Of course, they would love to control the OS, but as it stands right now, they are better off making it interoperable than continuing to fight it, Halloween Memo style. Especially if they can start getting their management tools to work well on the platform, which brings another revenue stream.
Server only (Score:2)
Last time I looked WSL (and therefore Linux OS's) have very limited interaction with Windows. No graphics, no IPC. It's fine if you want to debug something for Linux server use, but until it integrates with Windows desktop and peripherals, there's nothing to worry about for typical desktop users.
No X11 support in Windows. So while I might be able to connect to a Windows file or web server (if one actually exists), there is no desktop support in Windows.
LOL, no (Score:2)
All of the web? (Score:2)
windows core licensing may just do that if you nee (Score:2)
windows core licensing may just do that if you need buy a min of 16 per server for all your cluster even if you need about 5%-10% of the space to be windows.
and then it's hyper-v base level running your vm with maybe Linux being black listed.
Not possible. Likely the opposite (Score:2)
So I cannot imagine that people will rest peacefully now that some hybrid mutant barnacle of running
Linux in a Microsoft future. (Score:3)
I don't think that Microsoft wants to extinguish Linux. In my opinion, the new "Microsoft Loves Linux" future looks like this:
Linux VMs running under Azure (Microsoft gets paid)
Linux running under Windows (Microsoft gets paid)
Android (Microsoft gets paid under those questionable patent threats)
Linux won't be extinguished, it will live on under Microsoft's guidance, as they get paid handsomely for it.
Pre install is what counts (Score:2)
The people that do not want to run Windows already install Linux and they have enough choice that it does not matter.
The thing that is important for Windows is pre-install. As long as Linux does not get pre-installed, it will not be a threat. People already run Windows, Mac, Android and whatever you give them. So putting Linux on their website does not matter. They copuld give a USB key with Linux with every PC that sells Windows and there would not be an issue with competition.
Again: people who want Linux
No, It is about Azure (Score:2)
Making Linux distros available is all about Azure. MS wants people to use their cloud platform, and they have acknowledged that there are more than Windows Servers on the internet.
If you look at all of their current marketing materials, they are taking the Big Tent approach to IaaS.
Try to think beyond the desktop.
For example, Linux probably runs the internet more than any other OS.
Not to mention it's one of the few distros featured heavily in a prime time TV show (Mr. Robot).
Significant influence (Score:2)
Two words for you: pulseaudio and systemd.
> I don't see how any one group or company could even have any significant influence on Linux
You don't? Really? Maybe you should move out of your cave.
Redhat took control of Linux years ago. In the enterprise space it's all Potteringware. That is entirely because of Redhat and their partner Microsoft.
Sure there are a few distros that the enterprise will not go near: like Slackware and Gentoo. But in government, and industry, all Linux marches to Redhat's beat.
I am not so sure, see the systemd debacle. But that group will not be MS and if that group overdoes it it will find itself kicked out.