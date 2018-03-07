Snap Is Laying Off Around 100 Engineers 50
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Snap is laying off about 100 engineers -- nearly 10 percent of the team -- CNBC has learned. The company has seen smaller rounds of layoffs in recent months in its marketing, recruiting and content divisions. These layoffs would be Snap's largest yet and the first to hit the company's engineers. The company last month rolled out the redesign of its pioneering photo messaging app. The redesign separated publisher content from content posted by friends and connections. Snap reported roughly 3,000 employees as of the December quarter and said in its first annual filing that it expected "headcount growth to continue for the foreseeable future."
How the fuck did they ever have 100 engineers in the first place? Not to belittle their efforts, but you'd think that even the awesomest, most futuristic, most complicated messaging app in the history of civilization would have about
.. three engineers, maybe?
How complicated can it be?
Indeed. I am always amazed when I learn the headcount of these businesses built around an app that looks like it was slapped together in a few hours.
Maybe that bloated headcount has something to do with their financial troubles.
no, that's just the carrot they use to attract their product
You think that's bad, look at google. Their product is just a form with a single field.
Ba dum ching!
Their product is just a form with a single field.
No, you are their product . . . which they track and sell collected data . . .
It turns out that even simple things are complicated when you drill down to all of the details.
When someone asks a question like this, I like to point to the Slack decision flow to decide whether or not to show a notification. Seems simple on the surface, right? If the user is in the channel and they get a message then notify. But in reality it's considerably more complicated:
https://twitter.com/mathowie/s... [twitter.com]
Now multiply this across every feature and it turns out that even a simple chat app is complicated.
Who names a productivity software, "Slack"
If you've seen the inane conversations that go on in a typical company's slack channels, you'd know that it's an appropriate name
That is an absolutely ridiculous chart. The user can customize their experience so finely that it seems impossible to get the desired result. Per-device preferences, per-channel preferences, both with different levels of settings and actions. DND and DND overrides, user presence online or not, subscribed to thread messages, etc.
I'm not a user of Slack but if that's how the app handles notifications, I shudder to think about how one could possibly understand how to use the software effectively.
I'm not a user of Slack but if that's how the app handles notifications, I shudder to think about how one could possibly understand how to use the software effectively.
You don't have to use all of the options - just use the ones you need.
Exactly my question....
"Snap reported roughly 3,000 employees as of the December quarter"
What in the world could they be doing to need 3,000 people?? WTF?
What do they do?! (Score:2)
I know it's a silly question, but what are those 3,000 employees doing?
Why would you need more than like six people to build the Snapchat app?
6 people to implement. 2994 people to figure out how to monetize your fake business model.
No they're not. (Score:1, Insightful)
They are laying off programmers. Snap doesn't have any engineers.
They are laying off programmers. Snap doesn't have any engineers.
You must be from Oregon.
I'm a boring parent, which one is Snap, again? (Score:2)
I'm guessing it's something about roasting people, as in "Aw, Snap"? Or is it iot fasteners for your pants?
Whatever (Score:2)
Why is a useless company making a useless app laying off people Slashdot news ? Yesterday, toddlers at our local kindergarten decided to no longer scribble on drawing paper. This news makes exactly the same amount of difference to the world.
The subtle news in this article is social media is struggling because it's marketing model, just delivers diluted marketing that sells nothing. When their claims of results are checked for actual sales, that means Google and Facebook, their real customers the advertisers are finding they are shit. Soon the demand will go to Google for full time banners, else they can go fuck themselves with the diluted advertising model that sells nothing except fucking paying for ads, adwords. Proof in the last US election
