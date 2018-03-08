Can the Most Contentious Piece of the Web Form the Basis of a New Standard? Inside Google's Plan To Make the Whole Web as Fast as AMP (theverge.com) 30
Dieter Bohn, writing for The Verge: In a blog post today, Google is announcing that it's formally embarking on a project to convince the group in charge of web standards to adopt technology inspired by its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework. In theory, it would mean that virtually any webpage could gain the same benefits as AMP: near-instantaneous loading, distribution on multiple platforms, and (critically) more prominent placement on Google properties. This is important, a little tricky to understand, and critical to how the web and Google interact in the future. In many ways, Google's success or failure in this endeavor will play a major role in shaping how the web works on your phone.
[...] By creating AMP, Google blithely walked right into the center of a thicket comprised of developers concerned about the future of the web. Publishers are worried about ceding too much control of their distribution to gigantic tech companies, and all of the above are worried that Google is not so much a steward of the web but rather its nefarious puppet master. The whole situation is slightly frustrating to David Besbris, VP of search engineering at Google. Earlier this week, I went to Mountain View to talk with Besbris and Malte Ubl, engineering lead for AMP. "This is honestly a fairly altruistic project from our perspective," says Besbris. "It wasn't like we invented AMP because we wanted to control everything, like people assume," he says. Instead, he argues, go back and look at how dire the state of the mobile web was a few years ago, before AMP's inception.
[...] By creating AMP, Google blithely walked right into the center of a thicket comprised of developers concerned about the future of the web. Publishers are worried about ceding too much control of their distribution to gigantic tech companies, and all of the above are worried that Google is not so much a steward of the web but rather its nefarious puppet master. The whole situation is slightly frustrating to David Besbris, VP of search engineering at Google. Earlier this week, I went to Mountain View to talk with Besbris and Malte Ubl, engineering lead for AMP. "This is honestly a fairly altruistic project from our perspective," says Besbris. "It wasn't like we invented AMP because we wanted to control everything, like people assume," he says. Instead, he argues, go back and look at how dire the state of the mobile web was a few years ago, before AMP's inception.
Ironic? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
If Google heavily de-prioritized search rankings based on loading times, then fast loading, likely ad-free content will show up on the first couple of pages. I doubt that is in Google's best interest.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't fast-loading minimalist advertising kind of the center of Google's revenue stream?
Of course, favoring such pages might well drive more companies into competition with them in that market niche.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't fast-loading minimalist advertising kind of the center of Google's revenue stream?
No, it isn't.
Good idea (Score:2)
Ad block and script block (Score:1)
Ad block + script block, instant 2-3X web page loading increase. It's all the useless content and invasive ads they put that slows everything down.
Re: (Score:1)
You don't need a lot of scripts that web pages load. Facebook connect, google ads, etc. Allow the scripts that are needed, block the ones that aren't.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
For non-rooted Android, here is a solution.
https://blokada.org/index.html [blokada.org]
Uses popular host files with a VPN to block everything.
AMP is horrible (Score:2, Insightful)
I disliked AMP so much that I stopped using Google search on my phone, and switched to DuckDuckGo. The last thing we need is more of this crap interfering with the browser paradigm.
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't agree more.
I also switched to DDG on my phone due to dislike of the AMP UI, since there is no way to tell google not to serve you AMP pages.
Re: (Score:2)
Hello, Google. Goodbye, email. (Score:3)
Some things are really boring in and of themselves, but don't change because they fill a necessary niche.
Article is worth a read:
https://beta.techcrunch.com/20... [techcrunch.com]
Does this mean... (Score:2)
AMP was the last straw for me (Score:2)
What do you mean I can't turn it off? Sure I can.
DuckDuckGo became my default browser on mobile. Before long, I switched to it on desktop as well, ditching Chrome for Firefox in the same step. And my primary email is now at ProtonMail. The Gmail account I've had since the year Gmail was announced is slowly withering away, getting fewer and fewer emails that actually matter. Before long I'll completely switch over and "delete" the Gmail account's contents (which I know they'll keep archived, as well as the d
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
For Google Benefit (Score:2)
Don't Work on AMP (Score:2)
I don't think this is a good idea. As someone that owns a software company [noventum.us], I tell my clients when they have terrible ideas that we shouldn't do them. If they insist, without a good explanation, there are other people that are happy to work on stupid crap with disastrous long term consequences.
I have zero desire to work on accelerated mobile pages, and I think the performance benefits associated with them are far outweighed by the crappy solution of bizarre existing standards, caching problems, and all the