Comcast's Protected Browsing Is Blocking PayPal, Steam and TorrentFreak, Customers Say
Comcast's Xfinity internet customers have been reporting multiple websites, including PayPal, Steam, and TorrentFreak have been getting blocked by the ISP's "protected browsing" setting. From a report: The "protected browsing" setting is designed to "reduce the risk of accessing known sources of malware, spyware, and phishing for all devices connected to your home network." This, in general, isn't a bad thing. It's similar to Google Chrome's security settings that warn you when you have an insecure connection. But it's odd that Xfinity's security setting would be blocking perfectly harmless sites like PayPal. Multiple consumers have been reporting on Comcast's forums and elsewhere that they've been blocked while trying to access sites that many people use every day. After posting about it on the forums, one user who said they couldn't access PayPal said the problem with that particular site had been fixed. Further reading: Comcast's Protected Browsing Blocks TorrentFreak as "Suspicious" Site (TorrentFreak).
This, in general, is a bad thing (Score:2)
Why does the summary suggest this is a good idea? What's good about it exactly?
Comcast customers are to stupid to browse the internet on their own.
In markets where they have a choice of broadband ISP, sure they're that stupid. Sadly though, not all markets have that choice.
Many of comcast's customers wouldn't be comcast customers if they had another choice, but in many areas your choices are 1. Comcast or 2. No internet.
True. I have Comcast, but there are no alternatives for broadband. I generally like my service, just not the 1 terabyte cap that I've gone over the grace twice (you get two free).
As they are the only* option where I live how does that make me stupid. My apartments lease says no satellites (historic building) and they are the only game in the building. More like shafted than stupid.
Not counting cellular (more expensive and low data caps) and dial-up are not really options.
Is this on by default? (Score:2)
Do users turn this on, or is it a default setting? I'd be upset if it were forced on people. This sounds like a violation of net neutrality, which is still in place for a while longer.
The rest of the setence that you eliminated from the quote?
Sounds like they're tightening the screws lately. I'm overseas for a few months, so I'll have to try to log in and fix it by the time I get home.
Where exactly is the security section?
That makes no sense.
Re: (Score:3)
TorrentFreak is a news site about torrents.
The media industry doesn't like them because they don't publish their view.
HTTP is a source of malware (Score:2)
My 2 Cents (Score:3)
You can't blame us for the people we vote for. This is their fault, not the fault of their supporters.
Re: (Score:3)
No, if you put them in power, you're an enabler.
Paypal is harmless? (Score:4, Insightful)
Read about some of the things Paypal does. I don't think I would put them in the harmless category.
They profit off of kids gambling, when they should be gamboling.
Where is this blocked? (Score:2)
Simple solution: different DNS (Score:2)
No Problems Here (Score:3)