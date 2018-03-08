Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Mozilla Firefox

Firefox Quantum Leader Takes Over All Mozilla Products (cnet.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
CNET reports: Mozilla launched the faster Quantum version of its Firefox browser last fall in a bid to restore the nonprofit's reach and influence. Now, the leader of that effort has been promoted to oversee all Mozilla products. Mark Mayo, formerly senior vice president of Firefox, is now Mozilla's chief product officer, CNET has learned. That means he's taking over more projects, including the Pocket tool and mobile app. Pocket lets people save websites they'd like to revisit, but Mozilla also plans to use the resulting data to help recommend interesting or useful sites to Firefox users. In addition, Mozilla has promoted Denelle Dixon, formerly head of business and legal work, to chief operations officer. She's overseen an effort to diversify Mozilla revenue sources, including through the Pocket acquisition in February 2017.

Firefox Quantum Leader Takes Over All Mozilla Products More | Reply

Firefox Quantum Leader Takes Over All Mozilla Products

Comments Filter:

  • Old add ons (Score:1, Redundant)

    by DarkRookie ( 5030953 )
    Is he going to bring back the old add ons
    If not, who cares.
    I guess his family, but its a pretty small number.

  • Can only improve (Score:3, Interesting)

    by nwf ( 25607 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @04:50PM (#56229843)

    Seriously, their management can only get better. I finally had to abandon FF on my development PC because just so slow and buggy anymore. Launching FF on my relatively new PC will solid state drive takes 10 seconds. Chrome is instantaneous.

    Inspecting elements on the page is painfully slow in FF and instant in Chrome. Both suck in regard to memory usage, though.

    I really do hope they can right the ship and be relevant again, but they've lost ground. We really need competition in the browser market. Safari was once competitive, but as a heavy user on my Mac, it's sort of become the IE of browsers. Pages often don't render correctly, the freezes, etc. But it's still faster than FF.

    Unfortunately, developing a good browser is almost as difficult as writing an operating system anymore, because it basically is one.

  • Mozilla can't afford the bots? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @05:47PM (#56230229)

    I still remember when castrated version of firefox came out, for about a month every single story about mozilla had a bunch of accounts that had the exact same marketing talking points they kept spamming. How it's so fast, and how these users migrated back to firefox from chrome because of it and how happy they are with the outcome.

    A few months after, seems that the astroturfing bots are no longer on contract. Threads about "oh so fast new firefox quantum and how I migrated from chrome to it and am so happy" are all but dead, with maybe a couple of actual users who actually use it.

    On the even more sad side, I still haven't picked what browser to migrate to after ESR gets the quantum castration too.

  • A Real Netscape Navigator? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bill_mcgonigle ( 4333 ) * on Thursday March 08, 2018 @05:56PM (#56230287) Homepage Journal

    So this is a guy at Mozilla who can actually navigate the politics there are get shit done? Great, I say, about effing time.

    If Electrolysis had happened fifteen years ago when users were asking for it and Mozilla was getting $350M/yr. from Google, Chrome would never have handed it its ass. I know, a billion here a billion there doesn't go as far as you'd like, and process isolation is so much more than a billion dollar project. /s

    Mozilla claims to care about user privacy, but through mismanagement actually handed the dominant market share position to Google, which makes its revenues by piercing the very veil of privacy that Mozilla claimed to value.

    Quantum is the best thing Mozilla has done in years, so let's see what happens. I'd love to have the Mozilla (.org) back that spun off from Netscape.

    • Mozilla claims to care about user privacy, but through mismanagement actually handed the dominant market share position to Google, which makes its revenues by piercing the very veil of privacy that Mozilla claimed to value.

      It seems to me that users bear responsibility here, and there's not much Mozilla could have done. Any user who wants to complain about proprietary software not respecting their privacy but chooses non-free software can't be taken terribly seriously on their claim of desiring privacy. Perh

  • Thunderbird (Score:3)

    by imidan ( 559239 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @06:52PM (#56230627)
    Just please don't fuck up Thunderbird. It could probably use a few updates here and there, but it's been basically done and stable for years now, I've got my plugins that just keep on working right, and most importantly I can send and receive mail using SMTP, POP, and IMAP. I worry about the day they decide to "improve" Thunderbird with a major overhaul.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Having to install ancient versions of Thunderbird to import other mail clients like Outlook or Eudora sucks; I don't understand why they can't get those working again but I'd strongly prefer to see Thunderbird get much better migration from other clients over a Quantum makeover. I can't push people over to Thunderbird as easily when I have to do their migration work for them.

  • Mozilla suite (Score:3)

    by malditaenvidia ( 4015209 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @08:30PM (#56231151)
    Can we have the mozilla suite back, please? This "lightweight" firebird/fox side project clearly was a terrible idea. Or at least revive the old Opera.
    • The Mozilla suite never went away. It became SeaMonkey [seamonkey-project.org], an "all-in-one internet application suite". The old Mozilla suite is still here, using right now the Firefox 52.6 ESR core/platform, so it is mostly up-to-date.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Of course if you just want the old Firefox and think Quantum sucks dead dogs balls and who fucking cares how fast it sucks them, there is always https://www.waterfoxproject.or... [waterfoxproject.org]. After fighting with mulefox (stubborn lot) for months it was such a relief to switch to waterfox.

        Ahh the pleasures of FOSS and the freedom of choice it provides. How stubborn am I about my tabs being below the address bar, end of time maties, end of fucking time ;D.

  • So, for disclosure, i use PaleMoon, Waterfox, FF-ESR, FFQ, for various browsing activities. Yes, i have chromium, chrome, opera and even several IE browsers (in virtual boxxen) for testing purposes; hell i even have the arcane wonder songbird fork nightingale (i think it is still the best music library for most use cases - except for the slimp3/squeezebox scenario)... But i digress. I see quite a bit of trouble brewing in and around the browser; and while I'm not bothered by the task of using various brow

Slashdot Top Deals

"Protozoa are small, and bacteria are small, but viruses are smaller than the both put together."

Close