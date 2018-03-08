Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Bay Area Cities Consider Rideshare Tax On Uber, Lyft (arstechnica.com) 60

Posted by BeauHD from the nickel-and-dime dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A local city council member is beginning to float the idea of taxing ridehailing companies like Uber and Lyft as a possible way to raise millions of dollars and help pay for local public transportation and infrastructure improvements. If the effort is successful, Oakland could become the first city in California -- Uber and Lyft's home state -- to impose such a tax. However, it's not clear whether Oakland or any other city in the Golden State has the authority to do so under current state rules. Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan told the East Bay Express that she wants the city council to put forward a ballot measure that would tax such rides. A similar proposal in nearby San Francisco, projecting a fee of $0.20 to $1 per ride, would allow the city to collect an estimated $12.5 to $62.5 million annually. However, an October 2017 city analysis noted that San Francisco "cannot initiate locally without state authorizing legislation" and that the fee "may disproportionately impact lower-income households."

  • Tax them as taxis (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Thursday March 08, 2018 @04:55PM (#56229879)
    Why not just regulate and tax them as taxi services... since they *are* taxi services? I understand times change, but Uber and Lyft are really no different than taxis, other than the drivers get paid shit.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by BlueStrat ( 756137 )

      Why not just regulate and tax them as taxi services... since they *are* taxi services?

      Maybe because those very same government taxes, laws, ordinances, and regulations, along with the way they are implemented and enforced, are the exact reason WHY taxis suck such a huge bag of dicks that things like Uber and Lyft have risen despite laws and regulations against them in order to fulfill the population's need for quality and affordable individual on-call transportation that taxi services and mass transit in the US utterly fail at providing?

      Strat

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DogDude ( 805747 )
        The US has failed to provide mass transit because it's not funded. People in the US don't want to pay for mass transit, and by and large, they don't. I think that people should fund mass transit. But that's neither here nor there.

        You're right. The laws haven't kept up with technology. So companies should be allowed to flagrantly violate the laws?
        • Also I might add the companies that expect their employees to get to work every day should be chipping in as well, more than they do.

        • The US has failed to provide mass transit because it's not funded. People in the US don't want to pay for mass transit, and by and large, they don't. I think that people should fund mass transit. But that's neither here nor there.

          People are not willing to fund mass transit in many if not most areas of the US because of the barriers raised firstly in the form of the enormous size of the US (you can travel over 3,000 miles and never leave the country!!), secondly the way cities, towns, and villages spread because they are laid out with the idea that people will have personal transportation, and thirdly many people don't wish to live crowded together in close proximity to others. The practicality and costs of implementation and ongoing

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by DogDude ( 805747 )
            The practicality and costs of implementation and ongoing costs versus ridership/fares of mass transit systems under such conditions becomes prohibitive, impractical, and uneconomic.

            And again, this statement is not a fact, but an opinion held by a lot of Americans. That's why we don't have mass transit.

            The US could easily afford to do it. Instead, people would rather spend (waste) our money on endless wars and an ever growing military.

        • You're right. The laws haven't kept up with technology. So companies should be allowed to flagrantly violate the laws?

          Rather than impose laws and fees on the new model that is working, why not LIFT the laws and fees on regular taxis, and allow them to compete and see who wins?

          Instead of dragging down a model that seems to be working and is superior....why not allow the others to build themselves UP?

          That's a win for everyone.

    • Which means you have to book in advance - no street hailing - but totally matches the Uber ride style. It seems to work for us.

    • Taxi drivers are paid less [propertycasualty360.com] than uber drivers, especially in San Francisco, the area in question (Uber drivers make about $23.87/hour, compared to $12.96 for taxi drivers).

      Part of that is the regulations, so I guess you want poor people to earn even less money by making sure Uber drivers are paid as poorly. Please justify your inherently asshole position to the rest of the world.

      • People don't like when others skirt the law for profit. It's not being an asshole to the uber drivers so much as empathy for the taxi drivers.

        • People don't like when others skirt the law for profit.

          Wow, what world do YOU live in? People kind of LOVE THAT.

          It's not being an asshole to the uber drivers so much as empathy for the taxi drivers.

          Why would you have sympathy for assholes?

          It's not like taxi drivers own the license they are working under. Some rich dude who never has to drive anywhere owns that. He just hires surly cheap drivers to operate the license..

          I do not feel sorry for any of them - not the rich guy with the license, not the explo

      • You have to cite your reference if you're going to claim Uber drivers make $23.87 an hour. Unless you mean before insurance, wear and tear and maintenance to the vehicle that only comes after a few years.

        • You have to cite your reference if you're going to claim Uber drivers make $23.87 an hour.

          You mean like the fucking LINK THAT I POSTED that links to the study that provides that number?

          You mean THAT reference? Oh! Do you even internet bro?

          Retard.

  • This is nuts; unless you are proposing to tax all private car usage, this is encouraging people to stay in THEIR cars.

  • minimum wage & employment laws. People died for the 40 hour work week. The 'gig' economy chips away at those protections with a pickaxe. Also, what good does it do to tax them if the money goes right out the door in low income benefits? I'm not saying we pull the benefits, I'm saying we don't let them pay like crap.

    • minimum wage & employment laws. People died for the 40 hour work week. The 'gig' economy chips away at those protections with a pickaxe. Also, what good does it do to tax them if the money goes right out the door in low income benefits? I'm not saying we pull the benefits, I'm saying we don't let them pay like crap.

      People should have a choice of whether they want to be a W2 employee or a 1099 contractor.

      Are you against the individual having a say in their mode of employment, or way to pick up side mon

  • Lets make ridesharing less profitable to drivers who aren't even clearing minimum wage while destroying the capital value of the most expensive thing they own, while making those rides more expensive for people who ride in them. So the government has more money to blow.

    Woo hoo!

  • [ X ] If it moves, tax it, O Voracious Spenders To Buy Votes

    If you have a better explanation, let me know. I used a poetic O because srius stuff.

  • Instead of finding ways to support the hiring of locals by helping Uber/Lyft expand, they'd rather tax them out of existence in an effort to spend millions on mass transit systems which nobody will use even if, by some miracle, they're ever actually built.

