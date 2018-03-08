Windows 10 Is Finally Adding Tabs To File Explorer (bleepingcomputer.com) 19
Microsoft has released insider preview build 17618 that includes tabs in File Explorer as part of its Sets feature. Bleeping Computer reports: Windows 10 Sets is an upcoming feature where you can group documents and apps into one tabbed window that are related to the particular task at hand. This feature was released for testing to a small controlled group of insiders in Insider Preview Build 17063 and was subsequently removed after the test. With build 17618, Sets are back and with it come tabs in File Explorer. You can now open different folders in the same File Explorer window with each one having their own tabs. This way one File Explorer window can have a tab for the pictures folder, a tab for the documents folder, and a tab for your documents, which you can easily switch between. If you look closely, though, the Sets feature does more than just allow you to have different tabs for different folders, but also allows you to add applications as a tab in File Explorer. According to Microsoft, in addition to File Explorer, Notepad, Command Prompt, and Powershell are also getting tabbed support.
Have you tried Total Commander Ultima Prime?
I can't live without it.
Microsoft doesn't innovate, they copy.
Every other file manager has it.
And now we won't have to install one more program just to have it. I don't know what you're thinking, but this is good news for users.
what we need is control of OUR computer back. updates when WE WANT THEM, not when you insist upon slowing down our internet, consuming our precious quotas, and rebooting whenever the fuck you want.
fuck, just today, we had a pc launch the "upgrade assistant' which went and started downloading fcu while windows update was also already downloading it... attempts to remove the "assistant" were met with it magically reappearing over and over, even after reboots, and, yes, downloading the 4 fucking gigabytes itse
If you don't like it, then don't run it.
Why are the tabs at the TOP of the window in the title bar? That's a HORRIBLE design.
Why are the tabs at the TOP of the window in the title bar? That's a HORRIBLE design.
Yes, and you'll learn to like it, Citizen. Next you'll be asking us to make it configurable, you ungrateful user!
Welcome to 2005 or thereabouts, we hope you enjoy your stay.
It's going to take more than tabs to make it useful. I don't know if it's the Windows 10 file structure or the file manager but it has become very difficult to find anything on my drive since "upgrading" to Windows 10. Stuff seems to get randomly stashed in any of numerous Documents Folders.