Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Windows Microsoft Operating Systems Software Build

Windows 10 Is Finally Adding Tabs To File Explorer (bleepingcomputer.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
Microsoft has released insider preview build 17618 that includes tabs in File Explorer as part of its Sets feature. Bleeping Computer reports: Windows 10 Sets is an upcoming feature where you can group documents and apps into one tabbed window that are related to the particular task at hand. This feature was released for testing to a small controlled group of insiders in Insider Preview Build 17063 and was subsequently removed after the test. With build 17618, Sets are back and with it come tabs in File Explorer. You can now open different folders in the same File Explorer window with each one having their own tabs. This way one File Explorer window can have a tab for the pictures folder, a tab for the documents folder, and a tab for your documents, which you can easily switch between. If you look closely, though, the Sets feature does more than just allow you to have different tabs for different folders, but also allows you to add applications as a tab in File Explorer. According to Microsoft, in addition to File Explorer, Notepad, Command Prompt, and Powershell are also getting tabbed support.

Windows 10 Is Finally Adding Tabs To File Explorer More | Reply

Windows 10 Is Finally Adding Tabs To File Explorer

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Imagination is more important than knowledge. -- Albert Einstein

Close