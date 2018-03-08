Windows 10 Is Finally Adding Tabs To File Explorer (bleepingcomputer.com) 86
Microsoft has released insider preview build 17618 that includes tabs in File Explorer as part of its Sets feature. Bleeping Computer reports: Windows 10 Sets is an upcoming feature where you can group documents and apps into one tabbed window that are related to the particular task at hand. This feature was released for testing to a small controlled group of insiders in Insider Preview Build 17063 and was subsequently removed after the test. With build 17618, Sets are back and with it come tabs in File Explorer. You can now open different folders in the same File Explorer window with each one having their own tabs. This way one File Explorer window can have a tab for the pictures folder, a tab for the documents folder, and a tab for your documents, which you can easily switch between. If you look closely, though, the Sets feature does more than just allow you to have different tabs for different folders, but also allows you to add applications as a tab in File Explorer. According to Microsoft, in addition to File Explorer, Notepad, Command Prompt, and Powershell are also getting tabbed support.
Nomad.NET (Score:2, Interesting)
Nomad.NET is a way better file manager.
Also, it doesn't spy on you, steal your bandwidth or serve you ads like Microsoft's garbage does.
http://www.nomad-net.info/ [nomad-net.info]
Re: (Score:2)
Have you tried Total Commander Ultima Prime?
I can't live without it.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you tried Total Commander Ultima Prime? I can't live without it.
Do you have the Incredible Magnificent Platinum Dictator version?
Just a reminder: (Score:2, Troll)
Microsoft doesn't innovate, they copy.
Re: (Score:2)
Who exactly is Microsoft copying here?
Re:Just a reminder: (Score:5, Interesting)
Also, web browsers, which are at least theoretically the same thing.
This is not the same thing at all.
If you look at their video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
You can see that they can have completely different applications in the tabs. In one tab you can have a word processor, in another a command prompt and in another a web browser, all in the same window.
Sure, it is obviously inspired by browsers, but this improves upon that by having more than just browsers together.
Neither my mac or my linux box can do that. There is innovation here.
Re: Just a reminder: (Score:2)
Re: Just a reminder: (Score:3)
Re:Just a reminder: (Score:4, Insightful)
ALL innovation is copying.
Most involves making a new combination of previously existing constructions or works.
Even the iPhone copied features from previous phones and PDAs, it just refined them and made them cool.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft doesn't innovate, they copy.
Tabbed interfaces are just another version of MDI (Multiple Document Interface) windows. Microsoft's file manager from Window 3.1 days used MDI, so I guess they are just copying themselves.
Re: Just a reminder: (Score:2)
How about fucking FOLDER SIZES microsoft? (Score:4, Interesting)
Every other file manager has it.
Re: (Score:2)
And now we won't have to install one more program just to have it. I don't know what you're thinking, but this is good news for users.
Re: (Score:3)
And now we won't have to install one more program just to have it. I don't know what you're thinking, but this is good news for users.
Remember though, each Windows update also destroys functionality from at least one program as well, so its a wash.
Re: (Score:3)
Every other file manager has it.
Nah, that would just further expose the fact that Windows Explorer is fundamentally broken and isn't even aware enough to handle the various links in NTFS properly.
For example, in Windows Vista and 7, you've got the dreaded WinSxS folder, which stands for "Windows Side by Side". This folder basically stores copies of every version of every library/etc. that's been installed on your system. It grows in size forever. Don't worry, though - MS says it's just REPORTING that large size, but not actually USING
Re: How about fucking FOLDER SIZES microsoft? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
If you enable t
Re:How about fucking FOLDER SIZES microsoft? (Score:4, Interesting)
Well the problem with folder sizes is that to take the size of the folder you have to take the sizes of all the files in the folder. The more files there are, the more work this takes, and then you're doing a lot of disk I/O just to list a folder listing for folder sizes which you might not even want. It make sense for them to be hidden in the properties dialog where you have to intentionally open it to see the folder size.
One obvious solution is to cache the sizes and update them whenever a file changes, so they are always ready the go. This is great except it just takes one time for an OS which does not support folder sizes (eg pre-Windows 10, or older versions of Windows 10) accessing the drive directly and your caches are not only wrong, but won't fix themselves since noticing the cache is wrong would require Windows to count all the files, which we don't want it to do. At that point you can't trust the folder sizes anyway so they're useless!
Folder sizes would be great but it seems like something that would need to be introduced as a core part of a new filesystem to ensure any OS that uses it doesn't screw up the folder sizes.
don't need tabs, tyvm... (Score:2)
what we need is control of OUR computer back. updates when WE WANT THEM, not when you insist upon slowing down our internet, consuming our precious quotas, and rebooting whenever the fuck you want.
fuck, just today, we had a pc launch the "upgrade assistant' which went and started downloading fcu while windows update was also already downloading it... attempts to remove the "assistant" were met with it magically reappearing over and over, even after reboots, and, yes, downloading the 4 fucking gigabytes itse
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Then run a Free and Open Source Software operating system.
Good luck finding a laptop warranted for compatibility with such an operating system in any major electronics or office supply chain. Good luck even mail-ordering such a laptop in 11.6" size, as the well-known options are 13" (Dell XPS Developer Edition) or 14" (smallest System76 laptop). What am I missing?
Re: (Score:3)
If you don't like it, then don't run it.
Re: (Score:2)
what we need is control of OUR computer back. updates when WE WANT THEM, not when you insist upon slowing down our internet, consuming our precious quotas, and rebooting whenever the fuck you want.
fuck, just today, we had a pc launch the "upgrade assistant' which went and started downloading fcu while windows update was also already downloading it... attempts to remove the "assistant" were met with it magically reappearing over and over, even after reboots, and, yes, downloading the 4 fucking gigabytes itself over a metered connection again with windows update's own download of the same damn thing. we had to disconnect the pc from the internet, manually download the installer to a usb drive on a different pc, and run the 'upgrade' from that removable drive instead.
we also want absolute and full transparency (i hate that term, but it applies here) on exactly what data you're gathering on us, and allowing us absolute and full control to turn that spying shit off.
No.
- Satya Nadella
Re: (Score:2)
downloading the 4 fucking gigabytes itself over a metered connection
First get rid of all the old copies of bind and sendmail out there that are easily exploitable, then update all the web servers, then update all the OS's.
In context, that's not quite comparable. DNS, mail, and web servers tend to have a far higher monthly data transfer quota than PCs attached to a home network whose Internet uplink is satellite or terrestrial wireless (i.e. cellular).
You signed up for this (Score:3)
It's not necessary to have such large updates, or to reboot during updates. Microsoft explicitly and deliberately forced that upon the world, and have consequently been responsible for more wasted man-hours than really bear contemplation. This happened some decades ago, however, and it's generally widely known. So if you are choosing to run this software, you are signing up for the upgrade hassle, and various viruses, and (in the modern era) some degree of surveillance. If you are regretting that decision,
Go linux (Score:1)
Forget MS and just go linux already. I did, my wife did, my parents did, my last 2 employers did. It is easy, it does not spy on you, it will not reboot on you, it will not erase your data or hold you hostage for unwanted updates, it will not try to sell you things, it will not steal your information to sell to others, it is not in league with shady dictatorships, it is free and open and it is the future, embrace it and join the side of freedom join the side of liberty join the side of thinking and produc
ASUS T100TA still an incompatible poster child (Score:2)
I have never nor have I witnessed anyone who has had a driver issue with linux.
Then you are fortunate not to have been handed an ASUS Transformer Book T100TA. As of 2018, many things are still broken [debian.org], including suspend, screen backlight control, Bluetooth, and the internal camera. Audio and networking require proprietary firmware packages that Debian cannot include in the install image, and good luck downloading said packages without networking.
Re: Go linux (Score:2)
Re: Go linux (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry... but I searched for "linux" and found a forum, a wiki article and a bunch of operating systems related to it. So... which one could I play World of Tanks on?
The above was a bit ironic, but that's exactly how Average Joe would see your parent post.
Re: (Score:1)
Hello,
Actually games on linux which have a counterpart on windows often see performance boosts when run on linux. The key is the operating system, windows has a rather thick overhead and that interferes with game performance, linux by contrast has a very low overhead due to its nature and even when the overhead of wine is factored in produce superior frame rates. I am not really sure what windows is doing in the background but I assume it is its nature of spying and advertising along with poor programming
Re: (Score:2)
Which is more important to you though. You count and people like you count, desktop users, not the average mug punter for whom smart TV, a smart phone and maybe a tablet are enough, no desktop for them any more and if they have children a cheap notebook for school. The desktop is shrinking back to it's original market and M$ in the ultimate dick move is apparently doing everything they can to piss of the remaining likely long term users of desktops.
For you, which is more important, control of your digital
Re: (Score:1)
Uhh, it's not wise to poke the beast - there's likely a platinum super ultimate dick move in store.
Re: (Score:1)
Harsh. Did it have a single-level undo twenty years ago? Progress in action...
Re: (Score:1)
Weird new-post-parenting bug.
On the top?? (Score:3)
Why are the tabs at the TOP of the window in the title bar? That's a HORRIBLE design.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are the tabs at the TOP of the window in the title bar? That's a HORRIBLE design.
Yes, and you'll learn to like it, Citizen. Next you'll be asking us to make it configurable, you ungrateful user!
BAHAHAHA! Be original will you! (Score:1)
D Opus (Score:2)
"I've been using Directory Opus since the days of the Commodore Amiga."
Yep DOpus has been around since the days of Workbench 1.3
30 years ago
Welcome (Score:3)
Welcome to 2005 or thereabouts, we hope you enjoy your stay.
Big whoop (Score:2)
It's going to take more than tabs to make it useful. I don't know if it's the Windows 10 file structure or the file manager but it has become very difficult to find anything on my drive since "upgrading" to Windows 10. Stuff seems to get randomly stashed in any of numerous Documents Folders.
"The new sets experience" (Score:2)
They're changing NOTEPAD?! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, and that's why we now have Notepad++!
Re: (Score:1)
Harsh. Did it have a single-level undo twenty years ago? Progress in action...
(Post v2!)
-o- (Score:1)
Does it..... maintain state for that task across reboots which occur one second after you've gone afk or does that still require seventeen hours of manual recreation?
:|
Re: -o- (Score:2)
when will windows get a mc file manager (Score:2)
when a good double pane file manager with an excellent built in text editor comes to windows post an article on slashdot, because windows explorer is so 1990's
Re: (Score:2)
https://sourceforge.net/projec... [sourceforge.net]
Norton Commander, the original "commander" file manager, was originally a MS-DOS program. So mc is so "1980's".
;-)
(I'm not knocking mc, the dual pane file manager is my preferred setup.)
Tabs? Bring back XTree (Score:2)
About the last thing we need is tabs in Windows Explorer. How about Microsoft pay ZTree one beeeelion dollars for a non-exclusive license to ZTree (XTree(tm) implemented for Windows) and include that with their OSs
sPh
When we were youngsters (Score:2)
Omg guy (Score:1)
Next Version: Dual Panes (Score:2)
So much for Microsoft's original excuse of getting rid of the two paned one... It's not "object oriented" enough. You should open up (instantiate) a new explorer window for each directory you want to move things from/to. This tabbed explorer doesn't fit the "object" model, either.
How about saving the contents of Notepad (Score:1)
Something I've never, ever wanted. (Score:1)