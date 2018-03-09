Windows 10's Next Update Will Be Called 'Spring Creators Update' (theverge.com) 73
The Verge reports: Microsoft is planning to reuse its "Creators Update" naming for a third Windows 10 update. The software giant has strangely not yet officially named its next Windows 10 update, due next month, but it has been testing a future update that appears to reveal the spring update name. "Windows 10 Spring Creators Update" has been spotted in the latest test builds of the Redstone 5 update expected to be released later this fall. Microsoft first launched Windows 10 Creators Update last spring, followed by the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in the fall. The new Windows 10 Spring Creators Update naming was originally spotted in Microsoft blog posts last year, but this is the first time it has appeared in the operating system itself.
I am not a Creator (Score:5, Funny)
Re:I am not a Creator (Score:5, Funny)
I thought the update was meant for spring creators. If you have metal wire and a pair of pliers, you should be all set.
Maybe it's a hint about what you're supposed to do with PCs once the update has been installed -- push them down a flight of stairs and watch the results for entertainment?
Maybe it's a hint about what you're supposed to do with PCs once the update has been installed -- push them down a flight of stairs and watch the results for entertainment?
That would be the Fall Creators release.
You Create, YouTube Censors (Score:2)
So the ultimate outcome will be exceptionally high quality Cat Videos
Being that the landmass in the Southern Hemisphere is 32% and assuming that you are not in Antarctica (An other 9%). Making 23% of the available land area... Also being that most of the Southern landmass is north of the Tropic of Capricorn. Chances are while you are in late summer, now going to fall. Temperature wise, there isn't that big of a difference. Compared to use in the North Hemisphere where Northern US, Canada, Europe, Northern China, which are away from the Tropics, means we are getting a lar
What about consumers and business peeps (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm a consumer. I also work on a desktop. I'm not a creator. Is there an update for me? Because I'm starting to think Microsoft isn't serious about capturing non creator market share.
Re: What about consumers and business peeps (Score:4, Funny)
You are a creator of shareholder value
That's the nicest thing any anonymous coward has said about me. Thank you.
Yeah, Microsoft definitely needs to be concerned about losing market share with end users. Why, if this trend continues, they may fall below 80% of all desktops worldwide!
But in all seriousness, this is taking niche marketing to a new level. I mean, "Spring Creators Update"? What about people who create other things, like shock absorbers or U-joints? What's so special about folks who create springs, for crying out loud?
It's a marketing move to suck up to their users and make them feel like they are innovators who move things forward, and in support of that self-image, they need a platform suited for content creation, which phones are not.
In other words 'if you matter, then you need a computer, please put down that phone that we have zero market share in'.
Re:What about consumers and business peeps (Score:4, Interesting)
Also a consumer and use my home PC mainly for games. I tried not to install the last "Fall" update, but after avoiding it for about a month Windows dropped the illusion of choice and forced the install on me. The update destroyed my video frame rates. I waited for a follow-up Windows or Nvidia update, and I tried to troubleshoot the issue with everything I could find online about it (I wasn't the only one), but my patience ran out after about a week. I rolled back the update and everything was fine again.
So, yeah, this non-creator doesn't care what's in the update other than it better not fuck up what's already working. I will continue to ignore the suggested apps and Windows-sponsored social experiences. I will continue not using Edge. And Microsoft, yes, I play games; and I know you gather information from me to know that too. But, no, I do not want you to reinstall the Xbox app for the third time, and if you do I will uninstall/disable it again.
Is there an update for me?
Yes there is, it's called Windows 10 version 1803. It has another colloquial name but people complain about it.
As a matter of interest just what "non creator" market share is Microsoft supposed to capture? I personally am happy that Microsoft is focusing it's efforts on dicking around with toy features and apps rather than messing with the core OS, because we all know about the quality of their coding right now.
Or maybe you're just hung up on some name and don't bother actually reading release notes. Or do
"Creator" is the new "Information Worker" (Score:1)
Feature Suggestion (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
To be honest' modern windows never actually goes to sleep anymore, it does 'S0ix' and to the chagrin of linux users particularly, is causing vendors to stop supporting S3.
The plus side: applications can now run even when ostensibly off.
The downside (even for windows): Your laptop can no longer sleep for a week and still have battery to resume. You *will* be resuming from hibernation after a weekend.
This is to compete with phones, which also don't have a real 'sleep' and are always alive and don't have as h
What the hell is "Creators" update? (Score:5, Insightful)
Is this because Microsoft created Windows, and this is the update they released?
Because the name is redundant.
I'm kind of getting sick of this bullshit name "Creator's Update" that doesn't even provide any information on what they'll actually be putting in the update
Re:What the hell is "Creators" update? (Score:4, Funny)
I wouldn't be at all surprised if this was a major motivator. Within a few months of a major update, everybody has done whatever they can to ignore, disable or get their unwanted new products out of their daily sight on their computer.
It wouldn't surprise me at all if the releases weren't timed to provide big boosts in Cortana "adoption" numbers that Microsoft can push in the media to create the illusion they're a player people care about in the intelligent assistant space, along with whatever new me-too f
That's what it does to my VM's as well. Performs an auto-update, uninstalls all the other browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Opera) and all other applications. I've probably spent hours getting them all installed plus updates, and in complete Microsoft arrogance, just uninstalls them and shoves them in a folder, as well as reinstalling Cortana, reformatting the main menu back to default, and locking up the VM. In a final act it leaves the VM in the blue window of death. Not even the spinning wheel of fate is visibl
Re: (Score:1)
Right...Ubuntu release "Hardy Heron" certainly prepared me for the rough-and-ready bird that was delivered when I downloaded it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:What the hell is "Creators" update? (Score:5, Interesting)
It taps into the current trend of portraying "creators" in the media. In the IT/Dev space, it's usually the stereotypical web startup hipster with the hemp satchel, ironic mustache, Moleskine notebook and MacBook Pro with Github and Slack stickers on it.
Microsoft is trying to replace those Macbooks with Surfaces, so slapping the label "Creators' Update" on Windows is seen as one way to do it. Almost all web developers I've seen are Mac users though, so I think it's just for effect.
Or more correctly, it help
Presumably it gives you creators... I mean, there is no apostrophe there, so it must update some fall creators I guess.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm kind of getting sick of this bullshit name "Creator's Update" that doesn't even provide any information on what they'll actually be putting in the update
It is a bullshit name. They don't want to say this is service pack 5 (or is it 6 with this), cause, you know, it would make them seem bad if they have had to release 5 (or 6) service packs for this and still is shit.
Re: (Score:1)
Most likely scenario: they've identified a mass of technical problems with windows update, and the solution will be marketing.
If you want a more descriptive update then just call it what it is, Windows 10 (1803). Or would you prefer the version number also contain the changelog?
Re: (Score:3)
Yes.... Windows 10 (1803) would at least provide some unique context to "Which" update you're talking about, and I could hopefully Google search that and find a changelog for "1803" ?.
Interesting new world of marketing (Score:3)
The interesting thing about Windows is that they used to have to convince people to buy the new versions every few years. Now that it's a "service" that you just buy once with a computer (Home and Pro) or pay monthly for the rest of your life (Enterprise/Education), there's less marketing magic around new releases. No more people lining up at computer stores at midnight, flashy launch parties, etc.
In an environment like that, there's no reason to promote a new version, so why spend money on a marketing campaign? Just reuse the one from last year. It would be great if they plowed the money they saved by firing the marketing team into product engineering, but that just doesn't happen anywhere.
Re: (Score:3)
Because users are getting buzz about the new IiOS, the new android version, Windows has to have it too. Except MS is lacking in imagination and just calls everything 'Windows 10' and 'Creators Update', so they have no distinguishing branding to go with the hype they try to generate.
I really don't care about the name... (Score:5, Insightful)
I thought "Insiders" were supposed to be the testers?
Fuck you Microsoft. (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm a creator.
I depend on my machines to make money every single day. If they don't work, I can't put food on my table. It really is that simple.
Your fall creators update effectively destroyed my W10 installation and cost me 3 days of productivity to get it back online. You later forced a driver update on the machine that took out my graphics tablet. And then less than a month later, I left the keyboard for two hours and you decided to not only reboot my machine (which would have lost my state had I not saved it before I left), but install several updates that broke two of my primary 3D packages.
I got so sick and tired of your fucking bullshit, I built myself a machine out of last generation parts (which weren't even any slower than what I had), and threw Windows 7 on it instead. Why? Because it fucking works, that's why. The updates don't overhaul my entire OS. It doesn't force driver updates on me. I don't have to worry about it committing suicide when I walk away to grab a sandwich, because I can outright disable WU and it respects my decision.
So fuck you Microsoft. Your "creators" bullshit is just that, bullshit. You don't give a shit about reliability or stability so long as your telemetry is flowing. Fuck your company, and your OS. When I can no longer run Windows 7 on the bare metal, I'll run it in a VM under Linux and run whatever else I can natively instead.
Yours truly,
A pissed off "creator" who couldn't even use W10 to reliably create things.
Spring creators rejoice (Score:5, Funny)
Spring creators around the world say "it's about fucking time somebody did something for us". Now they can make springs large and small with the ease of technology, and step out of the stone age.
Spring Creators Edition... (Score:2)
Microsoft gets away with new versions very 6 mos. (Score:2)
Or at least that is the impression I have.
No. Every major update does three things:
1: Installs as if you're doing a dirty reinstallation of the OS, leaving you a "Windows.old" directory to revert to (if you're lucky it'll actually work).
2: Completely changes a bunch of Group Policy settings and Registry keys for things system admins need to control, like the various spying "features", the ads in the start menu and notification pane, the automatically deployed applications from the Store, etc.
3: Fucks your drivers, because fuck you.
In terms of a
Feature request (Score:2)
I have an idea...
Instead of all this idiotic updates, how about returning to the original release cycle?
It's bad enough that Microsoft foists updates on us uncategorically, but then they also use these updates as a way of moving the support goalposts, so a computer that worked fine before is suddenly "no longer supported".
Windows 10 may be technologically great, but Microsoft gross mismanagement of it has turned it into the single worst version of Windows in Microsoft history, easily trumping even Windows M
Instead of all this idiotic updates, how about returning to the original release cycle?
No thanks. I don't want to live with this version of Windows for the next 8 years.
Spring forward (Score:2)
Registry change to turn updates into a choice (Score:2)
If you want a choice about whether to upgrade, the easiest fix it to open up your registry editor and set all of your network connections (including wired connection) as metered connections.
For a few months now, Windows 10 has been popping up its message asking me if it can please download a 5GB update, pleeeease, but letting me know that internet usage fees may apply. It's still sitting nicely at 0% downloaded.
That will only delay it. After a certain amount of time, it will ignore your wishes and download anyway.
Don't Uninstall Me Bro (Score:1)
Is it going to uninstall half my programs (sorry, "Apps") like the Fall Creators' Update did?
That even got my (legitimate) Office 2010 install.
Captcha: Unworthy
They should do like Android... (Score:4, Funny)
Use words borrowed from edible things...y'a know, like Turkey, Lemon...
....shit sandwich...
Or borrow from Canonical with the "adjective-noun" alphabet format. They've got a few in the bag:
Absolute-asshat
Baffling-bullshit
Condescending... you get the idea.
Tricks to stop this (Score:2)
I've got a bunch of W10 home laptops to look after. Before anyone tells me to get "Pro", it's an inherited problem and there's no budget to upgrade. These are your entry level lenovo "back-to-school" budget models with adequate memory and HDD, but Celeron processors.
I'm playing a never-ending round of trying to get all these machines to the same OS/patch level before I can block windows update servers at the router firewall. 1709 was a 5GB update over domestic ADSL (~13MBits down), so I tried letting the fi