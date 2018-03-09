Lenovo Lays Off a Chunk of Its Motorola Smartphone Team 27
On Friday, Lenovo confirmed layoffs for the Motorola group in Chicago, where the company designs its modular Moto Z smartphones. "In a statement to 9to5Google, Lenovo denied that it was axing 50% of the workforce, as the site had suggested, but didn't provide any further specifics," reports Fast Company. Android Police now reports that 190 people were laid off. A separate report of theirs claims that the company has "completely abandoned plans to launch the successor to last year's Moto X4, the as-yet unannounced Moto X5." Furthermore, "Motorola will be narrowing its focus back to E, G, and Z phones for the time being," reports Android Police. "It's possible the Moto X name could return at some point, but that's looking unlikely in light of this news." The source also says Motorola will be largely discontinuing its efforts to develop all-new, eccentric MotoMods for its Z phone. The likelihood that MotoMods will continue to be sold after 2019 is looking very slim.
Beaten by generic phones (Score:2)
I have a generic android phone which I bought online from shanghai. I paid about half the cost of a Motorola in the shop. Its no wonder the big brands are scaling back production.
I don't know. I am in Australia and I have no complaints. It supports a wide range of 3G and 4G frequencies. I bought it from gearbest.
E and G (Score:1)
Phones like the Moto G series are low-priced, non-bloated, and great alternatives to flagship phones for a LOT of people... Maybe a greater company focus on this line would help them work out a few of the kinks and make them more successful.
Re: (Score:2)
Used to.
I bought my wife a Moto G5S Plus, and it came with Outlook and LinkedIn pre-installed.
And it's still waiting for the promised Oreo update.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the greatest mods just came out, the "Livermorium Slider Keyboard Mod", that's a real keyboard for the Moto Z, and I can't wait to get mine. If you use the phone to write real texts, or remotely administer servers or PCs, or do some of the many other things which get hampered by a virtual keyboard overlaying a large part of the screen, the physical keyboard is a must.
Goodbye Moto! I remember the head of Motorola years ago saying if you wanted to root a phone buy a phone from someone else. I followed his advice as did a lot of other people. Always good to see arrogant asses fail.
Re: Ceeya! (Score:3, Informative)
Motorola let you root any of their phones. They have a part of their website that gives you an unlock code. Been that way for at least 3 years. Probably more.
Re:Ceeya! (Score:4, Insightful)
Do you have any idea how many times we have heard "This is the end of Motorola!" over the past decades?
Re: (Score:2)
The Moto X4 under the Android One banner has certain requirements to use that branding, including monthly updates. While a few months for the updates to start coming, they seem to be getting them out more regularly now. The phone is also under non-Android One branding, but it appears that those phones are receiving some of the benefits of having an AO software release as well.
Nice phones (Score:1)
Moto has best bang-for-the-buck phones right now. Their G series is really something.
Its really too bad that non-Chinese companies do not release something similar: reasonable performance for reasonable price.
Being laid off (Score:2)
When I got laid off they didn't even call me a "chunk". They didn't even call me "dead-weight" either.
But I'm not bitter or anything. To be honest I was actually relieved.......until I realized I wasn't getting paid anymore. But then I thought about it. Was it worth it to sell my soul?
And I said "No" and realized there was still money in the banana stand....bank.....funds...whatever... even in the sofa cushions.
The work-life balance is definitely better now. Before it was all work and no life. Now it's
Best things fail (Score:2)
It's always the same – the best things go away, because either they can't be produced to bring their companies enough profit; sometimes they fail because –
like the Moto Z Mod system – they get designed proprietary and thereby limiting the attractiveness and the wish for people or companies to design something for that system; or the company makes mistakes in marketing and promotion...
Capitalism is not about the best things winning in competition, it's about being able to sell the cheapest