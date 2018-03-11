Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Social Networks

Twitter Suspends Numerous Popular Accounts That Are Known For Stealing Tweets (buzzfeed.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the tough-luck dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Continuing its battle against the "tweetdeckers," Twitter suspended on Friday several popular accounts known for stealing tweets or mass-retweeting tweets into manufactured virality. @Dory, @GirlPosts, @SoDamnTrue, Girl Code/@reiatabie, Common White Girl/@commonwhitegiri, @teenagernotes, @finah, @holyfag, and @memeprovider were among the accounts that got swept up in the purge. Many of these accounts were hugely popular, with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers. In addition to stealing people's tweets without credit, some of these accounts are known as "tweetdeckers" due to their practice of teaming up in exclusive Tweetdeck groups and mass-retweeting one another's -- and paying customers' -- tweets into forced virality. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on individual accounts, but BuzzFeed News understands the accounts were suspended for violating Twitter's spam policy.

Twitter Suspends Numerous Popular Accounts That Are Known For Stealing Tweets More | Reply

Twitter Suspends Numerous Popular Accounts That Are Known For Stealing Tweets

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

We are experiencing system trouble -- do not adjust your terminal.

Close