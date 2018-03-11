Twitter Suspends Numerous Popular Accounts That Are Known For Stealing Tweets (buzzfeed.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a report: Continuing its battle against the "tweetdeckers," Twitter suspended on Friday several popular accounts known for stealing tweets or mass-retweeting tweets into manufactured virality. @Dory, @GirlPosts, @SoDamnTrue, Girl Code/@reiatabie, Common White Girl/@commonwhitegiri, @teenagernotes, @finah, @holyfag, and @memeprovider were among the accounts that got swept up in the purge. Many of these accounts were hugely popular, with hundreds of thousands or even millions of followers. In addition to stealing people's tweets without credit, some of these accounts are known as "tweetdeckers" due to their practice of teaming up in exclusive Tweetdeck groups and mass-retweeting one another's -- and paying customers' -- tweets into forced virality. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on individual accounts, but BuzzFeed News understands the accounts were suspended for violating Twitter's spam policy.
The original twits still aren't deprived of their inane bloody tweets, they've still got them insofar as you can really own anything that's in the sodding cloud. The suspended accounts were plagiarising tweets: copying them without attribution.
Words matter; the headline made it sound like they found some sort of vulnerability in Twitter allowing them to move tweets to different accounts.
In todays world, Twitter news like this is actually very relevant to nerds and even stuff that matters...
That's right, Twitter matters, take that as you will but it's true in todays world.
I agree with you about BuzzFeed but Twitter still has practical use. I still get useful links and other information daily from the various people I follow - all of it technical, as I try not to follow anyone overtly political, and much more concise than Facebook could ever be.
Twitter, like any other tool, is useful if you use it correctly....
The summary was poorly written, the accounts were banned mostly for copying the content and posting it as their own (think 9GAG).
If Twitter realized that retweets are stupid they should just remove the feature instead of penalizing people who use it.