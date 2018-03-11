Netflix's Secrets to Success: Six Cell Towers, Dubbing and More (variety.com) 44
Variety gets access to the people at Netflix who take care of the tech: Netflix has its own cell towers. Netflix wants to test its app running on mobile devices under a variety of conditions available around the world, so the company decided to bring the operating equipment of six cell towers to its Los Gatos offices. "Minus the towers," quipped Scott Ryder, the company's director of mobile streaming. The cell tower equipment is housed in the company's mobile device lab, where they are joined by a number of cabinets that look like fancy Netflix-themed fridges, but in reality are Faraday cage-like boxes to suppress any outside interference, and also make sure that those experimental cell towers don't mess up phone reception on the rest of the campus. Each of these boxes can house dozens of devices, and emulate certain mobile or Wi-Fi conditions. "We can make a box look like India, we can make a box look like the Netherlands," Ryder said. Altogether, Netflix runs over 125,000 tests in its mobile lab every single day.[...]
Netflix just re-encoded its entire catalog, again. To optimize videos for mobile viewing, Netflix recently re-encoded its entire catalog on a per-scene basis. "We segment the videos into shots, we analyze the video per shot," said the company's director of video algorithms Anne Aaron. Now, an action scene in a show may stream at a higher bit rate than a scene featuring a slow monologue -- and users with limited bandwidth are set to save a lot of data. A few years back, 4 GB of mobile data would get you just about 10 hours of Netflix video, said Aaron. Now, members can watch up to 26 hours while consuming the same amount of data. Netflix previously re-encoded its entire catalog on a per-title basis, which already allowed it to stream animated shows at much lower bitrates than action movies with a lot of visual complexity. The next step for the company will be to adopt AV1, an advanced video codec developed by an alliance of companies that also includes Apple, Amazon, and Google. Aaron said Netflix could start streaming in AV1 before the end of this year, with Chrome browsers likely being first in line to receive AV1 streams.
How many people will actually be using AV1?
A few days ago, Netflix said that 70%+ of viewing happens on a TV, which implies a smart TV or a set top box and almost all of them use H.264.
You assume Apple and Google will allow software decoding of AV1, which is extremely bad for battery life.
It's a good thing Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Intel and Nvidia are backing the codec then, which should accelerate the availability of devices with hardware acceleration.
But that group doesn't include Qualcomm who make one of the most popular mobile SoCs on the market (Snapdragon) and its Adreno GPU (and whatever hardware video decoding the Snapdragon parts use these days). If Qualcomm doesn't get on board with AV1 then many Android devices simply wont have the support for it in hardware.
Google allows software decoding of VP9 in Chrome, so presumably they'd allow AV1.
A lot of people running browsers are on mains electricity where power consumption is not much of an issue, but bandwidth consumption is.
they don't need to care if apple or google "allow" it on mobiles where they deploy their own app and can use whatever sw or hw codecs they want if they want...
what they would need to worry would be if there's enough power to do it and about the user experience.
and the bit about the mobile towers? pssh. standard thing if you have the money for it and can't think of some other way to simulate a crappy network with high ping times, high ploss but sometimes high bandwidth.
How many people will actually be using AV1?
Everyone eventually. AV1 will be the codec of choice for all web video. It outperforms the other options and doesn't have the licensing hassles of H.264 or the licensing mess of H.265. The licensing of H.265 is so bad that even the founder and chairman of MPEG, Leonardo Chiariglione, thinks MPEG probably doesn't have a future [chiariglione.org].
People will encode to H.264 for legacy devices, VP9 for current devices, and encode to AV1 for current desktops and future devices.
The problem is that only high-end devices are just getting H.265 support and even then it's pretty spotty as to actual implementation and performance. If the industry keeps coming out with new codecs at this rate, we are going to have to adapt our chips to be more flexible, perhaps even programmable in the hardware decoder area which brings with it a whole slew of issues, both physical (heat, size and cost) as well as in software (does every piece of software get to upload its own decoders, if so, how, what if we need more or different versions).
H.264 and VP8 is easy to find these days, VP9 and H265 is slowly but surely coming, releasing a brand new codec today will take 5 years to get it in the majority of high-end chip fabs and another 5-or-so years to go mainstream with at least 15-20y more years of having to have both available.
When you have to deal with patent licensing, introducing new codecs is slow and expensive; open codecs can find dominant market penetration very quickly.
The H265 rollout has been slow because its licensing is such a disaster. Why would you be in a rush to ship H265 when you have no idea how much you will have to pay patent holders for the units you are shipping?
AV1 does not have this problem. It's a no-brainer to implement and ship it ASAP. Within two years all new chips will have it.
Soon it will become clear that H265 will see very little usage outside broadcasting. The H265 patent pools will drop any pretense of encouraging broad H265 adoption and focus on extracting maximum revenue from those vendors foolish enough to have shipped H265 in advance of a clear licensing story. As soon as the inevitability aura around H265 dissipates, the non-TV vendors will drop it like a hot potato.
The problem is that only high-end devices are just getting H.265 support
H.265 support is irrelevant at this point. Twice as many devices can decode VP9 [ngcodec.com] than can decode H.265 and AV1 outperforms H.265. So the straightforward encoding approach is to use H.264 and VP9 now and look to AV1 in future.
we are going to have to adapt our chips to be more flexible
Maybe. Or maybe there's a good opportunity for special purpose USB or Thunderbolt devices that offer accelerated video encoding and decoding. I'd quite like a small, cheap device that could give me accelerated AV1 encoding.
releasing a brand new codec today will take 5 years to get it in the majority of high-end chip fabs
Not so for AV1. Hardware manufacturers have been involved in [aomedia.org]
On the plus side they added a "Skip Intro" button for some shows.
Netflix no longer "derates" shows that have subtitles (due to being in languages you do not understand)
For normal people, that's a feature, not a bug. One would almost prefer penalizing dubbed media...
VBR seem like a major accomplishment
It's more involved than that [youtube.com].
StingRay.
26 hours of Video on 4GB? (Score:2)
They are either orders of magnitude better at encoding than everyone else on the face of the planet, of their quality must be shit.
I've heard a mixed bag coming out of Netflix re: developer experience, but one thing I admire is their effort toward a reliable user experience.
From testing everything down to minutiae, to designing things so that failure is simply another regular and expected state to move forward from... most companies do not commit the time/funds to do this sort of thing.
This practical engineering is much cooler to me than Facebook/Google's latest me-too Javascript libraries that iteratively steal the next good establish
And yet I still can't download HD (Score:2)
I don't have the "approved by Netflix" devices
Here are the resolutions Netflix delivers [netflix.com] various viewer software (seems to vary depending on the DRM schemes available in different browsers and platforms) .
And here's a Firefox add-on to get 1080p Netflix video [mozilla.org] in Firefox.