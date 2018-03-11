SXSW: No 'Hot Apps' Anymore But Still a Launchpad For Some Startups (axios.com) 2
South by Southwest is no longer the preferred launchpad for social apps, but it may be for others like Blue Duck, a San Antonio-based transportation company debuting its scooter service this weekend. From a report: Between Twitter's big breakout moment in 2007 and Meerkat's in 2015, SXSW has served as a great marketing opportunity for social apps. But that's ended as consumer trends have shifted and Hollywood and other consumer companies have taken over the festival. Standing outside the Austin Convention Center, co-founder Eric Bell tells me that he came up with the idea out of frustration with his local public transit, and he designed the scooters. For now, the company is self-funded, but he expects to soon raise outside funding.
As Hollywood has taken over? (Score:1)
It used to be a music festival. Someone *else* took over first.
Re: (Score:2)
It hasn't been just a music festival for nearly 30 years. I drove down in 1989, and there was already computer graphics/movies/cultural flotsam presence.
I mean, even the fucking name of the festival is taken from a Hitchcock movie.