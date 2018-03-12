Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Yahoo! Security The Courts United States

Data Breach Victims Can Sue Yahoo in the United States, Federal Judge Rules (reuters.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the yeah-no-mercy dept.
Yahoo has been ordered by a federal judge to face much of a lawsuit in the United States claiming that the personal information of all 3 billion users was compromised in a series of data breaches. From a report: In a decision on Friday night, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California rejected a bid by Verizon Communications, which bought Yahoo's Internet business last June, to dismiss many claims, including for negligence and breach of contract. Koh dismissed some other claims. She had previously denied Yahoo's bid to dismiss some unfair competition claims.

[...] The plaintiffs amended their complaint after Yahoo last October revealed that the 2013 breach affected all 3 billion users, tripling its earlier estimate. Koh said the amended complaint highlighted the importance of security in the plaintiffs' decision to use Yahoo. 'Plaintiffs' allegations are sufficient to show that they would have behaved differently had defendants disclosed the security weaknesses of the Yahoo Mail System," Koh wrote. She also said the plaintiffs could try to show that liability limits in Yahoo's terms of service were "unconscionable," given the allegations that Yahoo knew its security was deficient but did little.

Data Breach Victims Can Sue Yahoo in the United States, Federal Judge Rules More | Reply

Data Breach Victims Can Sue Yahoo in the United States, Federal Judge Rules

Comments Filter:
  • After enjoying personal data giveaways by Anthem, Home Depot, LinkedIn, the federal government, Target and Equifax I find the Yahoo breach to be laughable. ymmv.

  • ..... That if you factor in the number of people who were affected by this and the potential cash that could be extracted from Verizon as they are now left holding the bag, this is going to get settled out of court pretty quickly as fighting this and losing is going to get expensive in a hurry and even Verizon doesnâ(TM)t have that kind of cash. The question is, how long will that take to happen.

  • Yahoo treated security as just an expense and an inconvenience. They gave security lips service but when some new shiny tool came along security was always the last thing slapped on at the end. Except I can't just say that about Yahoo, I can say it about just about every company.* Even if individuals in organizations care about security it really doesn't make sense to invest time and money to make things secure. Just role the dice and hope for the best. Make money now and then apologies later. From so

Slashdot Top Deals

Heisenberg may have been here.

Close