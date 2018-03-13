Larry Page's Flying Taxis, Now Exiting Stealth Mode (nytimes.com) 31
Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page's autonomous flying taxi company Kitty Hawk on Tuesday unveiled its "fully electric, self-piloting flying taxi" called Cora. Since October, Cora has been seen moving through the skies over the South Island of New Zealand. It looks like a cross between a small plane and a drone, with a series of small rotor blades along each wing that allow it to take off like a helicopter and then fly like a plane. The New York Times reports: Now that project is about to go public: On Tuesday, Mr. Page's company and the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, will announce they have reached an agreement to test Kitty Hawk's autonomous planes as part of an official certification process. The hope is that it will lead to a commercial network of flying taxis in New Zealand in as soon as three years. The move is a big step forward in the commercialization of this technology, which even the most optimistic prognosticators had recently bet would take another decade to achieve. The decision to embrace the commercial use of flying taxis offers New Zealand an opportunity to leapfrog many developed countries in this area, and perhaps give it a head start over Silicon Valley, where much of the most innovative work has been taking place.
I want my flying car! (Score:2)
Excellent!!
I WANT MY FLYING CAR
...even if I have to go to New Zealand to get it.
Except its not a car (Score:2)
Its clearly an aircraft with non retractable wings that would get about 10 foot down a road before the wings collided with part of the scenery.
The significance of that depends on how quiet they've gotten it. If you can have a helipad in your neighborhood, there's no need to "drive down the road". Generally, however, noise, pollution and safety constraints render that prohibitive.
There's been some good research in reducing prop noise, however. One of my favourites is the use of props with an even number of blades, with the number of pairs at least two (aka, at least 4 blades), where the pairs are balanced within themselves but not evenly spaced a
New Zealand? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:New Zealand? (Score:4, Funny)
New Zealand's not a realistic testbed, they only have two destinations, hobbitown and mt doom.
Yes, but that's exactly why they need flying taxis: because one does not simply walk into Mordor.
One takes a flying taxi!
What about the giant eagles?
Eagles can’t be easily retrofitted with rocket launchers.
I don't think they'll play nice with the drone taxis. [youtu.be]
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Isn't it a bit too bold? I for one see great opportunity for things going wrong very fast.
I think that's a feature, not a bug: the main impediment to implementing flying cars in the 20th century was that you can't debug the idiots who would be flying them.
Also, it's electric, meaning that range and payload are significant limitations. It's a two-seater. If they had had to include a pilot, it'd only be a 1-seater - or have to be modified to have less range to account for the pilot.
How does it handle weather? (Score:2)
I had a discussion on another flying car on the AvWeek website a year or so ago where a company is testing their design in Southern California where there's no wild temperature swings/rain/snow/fog and they were hoping to get it certified but really didn't think about the weather elsewhere on the planet (or even the United States where the North East is getting it's third Blizzard in two weeks).
I thought the weather in New Zealand was fairly benign, which I would think is a good starting point, but doesn't
Flying cars (Score:4, Insightful)
Those are expensive to operate, as the energy requirement to keep something afloat without it being as or less dense than the surrounding environment is quite big, they are incredibly noisy, need really good maintenance, as any incident can cause death of passengers and people around, which is expensive, and they cannot carry much, and this machine specifically has some limbs chopping propellers, which are just asking to be a major safety hazard with children and drunk people.
We already have "flying cars" called helicopters, and they absurdly expensive and complicated machines, that only work for very wealthy people or business like offshore oil exploration, because the alternative is either very inconvenient, takes a lot more time, or can is even more expensive.
In other science fiction news (Score:2)
Implicit in the distinction of 'flying cars' is the idea that they have the ease of use, maintenance, and safety of cars with the added ability of not needing roads
None of which are realistic. People can barely handle cars safely and we're going to allow them to fly? No thanks. Plus an aircraft has to be MUCH safer than a car, otherwise it is a huge danger not just to the occupants but to whatever they hit when the inevitable crash happens. More safety = more maintenance and/or more expense.
And if you don't need roads then it isn't a car now is it? Then it's just an aircraft.
If it has all the qualities you mentioned: expensive, dangerous, high maintenance, loud, etc, then it's not a 'flying car.'
Well, cars are expensive, dangerous, high maintenance, and loud so it's puzzling to me wh
Flying Vehicles? (Score:2)
Technology was never the issue with flying cars but safety always was. After all if a car stalls you can pull over, if a plane stalls there's a real risk of you dying and crashing onto someones house or building. The other issue is efficiency. I'm sure VTOL designs use a tremendous amount of power to lift or and to land which means even if these were viable, they're going to be super expensive taxis.
The technology doesn't exist (Score:2)
Technology was never the issue with flying cars but safety always was
While I agree that safety was/is a huge issue with them, the technology is a show stopper issue too. Since we lack Tony Stark's arc reactor we really don't have a power source with a power to weight ratio adequate to make a flying car a practical reality. There is no technology that is not science fiction that is going to make flying cars a reality nor is there any reasonable prospect of such a technology any time soon. This issue alone makes flying cars literally an impossibility.
There also is the fact
Lift, yes. But land? In the right conditions they can actually gain power when landing.
Note that VTOL is only used for takeoff; in level flight, the wing props stow aligned with the airflow and only the pusher prop drives the vehicle.
New Zealand? (Score:2)
Where's Dr Charles Luther when the World really needs him?
MNZGA!
"His boy, Elroy ..." (Score:3)
I'm not sure the jobs of the future are going to center around making sprockets or cogs.
Anyone else notice there were 2 different models? (Score:2)
One had a low wing, one had a high wing. One would hope the high wing model will be the one to go into production if ground safety issues have anything to do with it. I really don't think many people will want to work around an aircraft with a dozen unsheilded lawnmower blades at waist height as there's always a small chance some kind of hardware or software error might make one spin up by mistake.
What a monster (Score:2)
What a monstrous thing is that. There is a reason that helicopters have big main rotors: they are way more efficient than multiple smaller ones. Off course, the small quadcopters can get away with it because they are so small (the Square Cube Law: scaling down an aircraft decreases the weight faster than the wing or rotor surface that holds it in the air).
The only positive thing is that in normal flight it uses wings, so it can glide in case of emergency, but it looks extremely vulnerable during take off an
"as I cannot image these upward propellers to provide any useful autorotation"
Presumably the thinking is that there are so many of them that the chances of all of them stopping at the same time are virtually nil. No doubt there is plenty of redundancy and a number could fail before the craft could no longer produce enough thrust to maintain lift.
car jokes are for old farts. (Score:2)
i wont be happy until an army of these things are deployed to relocate cybernetic self-aware corgis to robo-france as part of an effort by UN-Bot-3000 to quell unrest surrounding the birth of a telepathic, 6-legged mario plumber from a haunted cyber-womb.
Stealth bombs :-) (Score:2)
Great, just what we need. Stealth flying bombs.
Hail one of these flying taxis, load a bomb in the passenger seat, tell it where to go. Smartphone triggers the bomb when GPS tells it "you have arrived at your destination".