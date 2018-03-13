Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Transportation

Larry Page's Flying Taxis, Now Exiting Stealth Mode (nytimes.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page's autonomous flying taxi company Kitty Hawk on Tuesday unveiled its "fully electric, self-piloting flying taxi" called Cora. Since October, Cora has been seen moving through the skies over the South Island of New Zealand. It looks like a cross between a small plane and a drone, with a series of small rotor blades along each wing that allow it to take off like a helicopter and then fly like a plane. The New York Times reports: Now that project is about to go public: On Tuesday, Mr. Page's company and the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, will announce they have reached an agreement to test Kitty Hawk's autonomous planes as part of an official certification process. The hope is that it will lead to a commercial network of flying taxis in New Zealand in as soon as three years. The move is a big step forward in the commercialization of this technology, which even the most optimistic prognosticators had recently bet would take another decade to achieve. The decision to embrace the commercial use of flying taxis offers New Zealand an opportunity to leapfrog many developed countries in this area, and perhaps give it a head start over Silicon Valley, where much of the most innovative work has been taking place.

Larry Page's Flying Taxis, Now Exiting Stealth Mode

  • Excellent!!

    I WANT MY FLYING CAR ...even if I have to go to New Zealand to get it.

    • Its clearly an aircraft with non retractable wings that would get about 10 foot down a road before the wings collided with part of the scenery.

        by Rei ( 128717 )

        The significance of that depends on how quiet they've gotten it. If you can have a helipad in your neighborhood, there's no need to "drive down the road". Generally, however, noise, pollution and safety constraints render that prohibitive.

        There's been some good research in reducing prop noise, however. One of my favourites is the use of props with an even number of blades, with the number of pairs at least two (aka, at least 4 blades), where the pairs are balanced within themselves but not evenly spaced a

  • New Zealand? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Thud457 ( 234763 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @10:47AM (#56252201) Homepage Journal
    New Zealand's not a realistic testbed, they only have two destinations, hobbitown and mt doom.

  • I had a discussion on another flying car on the AvWeek website a year or so ago where a company is testing their design in Southern California where there's no wild temperature swings/rain/snow/fog and they were hoping to get it certified but really didn't think about the weather elsewhere on the planet (or even the United States where the North East is getting it's third Blizzard in two weeks).

    I thought the weather in New Zealand was fairly benign, which I would think is a good starting point, but doesn't

  • Flying cars (Score:4, Insightful)

    by esperto ( 3521901 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @11:00AM (#56252279)
    We joke about when we will have flying cars, but in reality I don't understand why people really want it, at least with current technology.

    Those are expensive to operate, as the energy requirement to keep something afloat without it being as or less dense than the surrounding environment is quite big, they are incredibly noisy, need really good maintenance, as any incident can cause death of passengers and people around, which is expensive, and they cannot carry much, and this machine specifically has some limbs chopping propellers, which are just asking to be a major safety hazard with children and drunk people.
    We already have "flying cars" called helicopters, and they absurdly expensive and complicated machines, that only work for very wealthy people or business like offshore oil exploration, because the alternative is either very inconvenient, takes a lot more time, or can is even more expensive.

  • Technology was never the issue with flying cars but safety always was. After all if a car stalls you can pull over, if a plane stalls there's a real risk of you dying and crashing onto someones house or building. The other issue is efficiency. I'm sure VTOL designs use a tremendous amount of power to lift or and to land which means even if these were viable, they're going to be super expensive taxis.

    • Technology was never the issue with flying cars but safety always was

      While I agree that safety was/is a huge issue with them, the technology is a show stopper issue too. Since we lack Tony Stark's arc reactor we really don't have a power source with a power to weight ratio adequate to make a flying car a practical reality. There is no technology that is not science fiction that is going to make flying cars a reality nor is there any reasonable prospect of such a technology any time soon. This issue alone makes flying cars literally an impossibility.

      There also is the fact

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Lift, yes. But land? In the right conditions they can actually gain power when landing.

      Note that VTOL is only used for takeoff; in level flight, the wing props stow aligned with the airflow and only the pusher prop drives the vehicle.

  • Well, at least all those billionaires will have the necessary convenience of flying taxis when they flee to their boltholes in New Zealand [theguardian.com] after sucking America dry.

    Where's Dr Charles Luther when the World really needs him?
    MNZGA!

  • "His boy, Elroy ..." (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @11:09AM (#56252341)
    Awesome. I can't wait to fly to work so I can snooze and occasionally push my one huge button.

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I'm not sure the jobs of the future are going to center around making sprockets or cogs.

  • One had a low wing, one had a high wing. One would hope the high wing model will be the one to go into production if ground safety issues have anything to do with it. I really don't think many people will want to work around an aircraft with a dozen unsheilded lawnmower blades at waist height as there's always a small chance some kind of hardware or software error might make one spin up by mistake.

  • What a monstrous thing is that. There is a reason that helicopters have big main rotors: they are way more efficient than multiple smaller ones. Off course, the small quadcopters can get away with it because they are so small (the Square Cube Law: scaling down an aircraft decreases the weight faster than the wing or rotor surface that holds it in the air).

    The only positive thing is that in normal flight it uses wings, so it can glide in case of emergency, but it looks extremely vulnerable during take off an

      by Viol8 ( 599362 )

      "as I cannot image these upward propellers to provide any useful autorotation"

      Presumably the thinking is that there are so many of them that the chances of all of them stopping at the same time are virtually nil. No doubt there is plenty of redundancy and a number could fail before the craft could no longer produce enough thrust to maintain lift.

  • sifting through flying car jokes in the comments section is whimsical, but as a millennial I wasnt promised flying cars in my future, i was promised a dystopian cyberpunk pesudo-utopia run by evil megacorps.

    i wont be happy until an army of these things are deployed to relocate cybernetic self-aware corgis to robo-france as part of an effort by UN-Bot-3000 to quell unrest surrounding the birth of a telepathic, 6-legged mario plumber from a haunted cyber-womb.

  • Great, just what we need. Stealth flying bombs.

    Hail one of these flying taxis, load a bomb in the passenger seat, tell it where to go. Smartphone triggers the bomb when GPS tells it "you have arrived at your destination".

