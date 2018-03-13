Microsoft Admits It Updated Some Windows 10 Computers To Newest Build Despite Users Telling It Not To Do That (bleepingcomputer.com) 73
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: The admission came in a knowledge base article updated last week. Not all users of older Windows versions were forcibly updated, but only those whose machines were running Windows 10 v1703 (Creators Update). This is the version where Microsoft added special controls to the Windows Update setting section that allow users to pause OS updates in case they have driver or other hardware issues with the latest OS version. But according to reports, a Microsoft snafu ignored these settings and forcibly updated some users to Windows 10 v1709 (Fall Creators Update).
but I wanted to run without the latest security patches!!!
With Windows It's not always that simple. Sometimes you just want to reboot quickly or access your machine in a hurry and find yourself stuck installing a lengthy patch cluster so if you are in a hurry and the damn "Try Later" button is not working it can be very annoying.
Tame Windows Updates, the sure way (Score:3)
Control Panel -> Administrative Tools -> Services -> Windows Update -> Properties -> Change Startup to "Disabled". Reboot
Don't forget to re-enable periodically to catch up on updates, also will be needed for some Hardware drivers that download from Microsoft. Avoid IE or Edge Browsers, and use 3rd party AV. Job done, and system downtime is drastically reduced.
Re:Tame Windows Updates, the sure way (Score:5, Informative)
Changing it to disabled doesn't help at all.
You have to explicitly deny the updater services and executables all permissions.
And apparently that doesn't work because as I was typing that, the machine rebooted on me, and installed updates.
Microsoft is explicitly violating the CFAA, here.
You did something wrong.. disabling the service works perfectly.
Re:Tame Windows Updates, the sure way (Score:4, Informative)
On computers with diagnostics reporting disabled, Windows uses Update Assistant to force the upgrade [ghacks.net] even with Windows Update disabled.
Microsoft has lost almost all trust from its users.
I couldn't use 1709 because for some reason it broke about a third of my installed apps, but the damn thing kept installing itself
You are wrong. What you are thinking of is 18 U.S.C. 1030. The CFAA amends that and makes it illegal to access any computer without authorization or in excess of authorization. No other qualifiers are in place for business/govt/etc, it applies to all systems.
Microsoft is explicitly violating the CFAA, here.
Nobody anywhere near a decision-making or prosecutorial position would buy that. It was a bug. There will be more. Get over it however you wish.
Re: (Score:3)
Unfortunately, that's not super-easy to do on a large scale. If you're managing thousands of computers, for example, it'd be cumbersome to coordinate the process of starting Windows Update, installing all the updates, rebooting, and then disabling the service again. Don't forget that you'll also want to monitor the whole process and ensure that it's working for every machine.
There are third-party tools to install Windows updates, but they generally still use the Windows Update service to figure out which
Re:Tame Windows Updates, the sure way (Score:4, Informative)
If you have thousands of computers you then just use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and you control if, when and which updates install... You don't even need a domain for that.
Re: (Score:2)
ATmega328p to the rescue!
wsus can block them. (Score:2)
wsus can block them.
Apparently not this time. Part of the problem here is that a different mechanism is being used, not the regular Windows Update/WSUS/etc. that you're probably using for deployment if you're in a managed environment, and so whatever settings normally apply for deploying updates on your infrastructure are being bypassed in favour of contacting Microsoft directly anyway.
I do like that I can set any connection on Windows as "metered" so it wont do updates automatically. I wish iOS had that capability.
Even smart TV's do that - I bought a Toshiba 48" 3D TV which was being sold at $300 as part of a promotion. It worked perfectly as I could watch 3D moves on Youtube, but then it got completely *****'ed up with an update from Toshiba. Disabled the ability to be used as a computer monitor as well as the ability to watch 3D movies.
This is what led me to switch to a Mac (Score:4, Insightful)
I've been using a Mac for a long time now. The main reason I switched at the time, is that Windows security updates were fickle like this - they would just drop in unannounced and start modifying things. It's depressing to see this is basically still the case.
On a Mac, you can just let an update sit essentially forever and truly upgrade on your own schedule. Don't want to take in patches or software updates until you've finished some critical work? Well that's fine. Or maybe wait two years to update a secondary laptop that's working perfectly well for light use? Sure why not. Maybe you like to wait a while for user reviews of an update to come in for some less common hardware you are using? Good idea!
On Windows systems I used to own, every time I connected to the internet felt like a gamble, would I be able to use this system this morning? Or indeed for the whole day at all if an update went sideways? I literally sometimes would use the system offline specifically to avoid the risk of updating.
I firmly believe the main reason Windows have stayed as primary systems in so many companies, is that in a corporate environment updates are managed by IT and so come in at generally convenient times (though even there I was stuffed a few times when I came in on the weekend to do some programming and an update would drop).
Re:This is what led me to switch to a Mac (Score:4, Insightful)
Yeah, I've been using Macs for a while, but I also use Windows and Linux for various things. I've been slowly weening myself off of Windows because Microsoft has been losing its mind. They force updates, and you can't even set a schedule for when they install. They try to force you to use Cortana, and they put ads in the Start Menu.
Personally, I think all operating systems should come with a package manager that operates under the user's control. I don't mind Microsoft setting some adaptive schedule that forces updates as their "default setting", but the process should be customizable if you're technical enough. Make it so you have to change some obscure registry setting. That's fine. But make that customization possible.
If Microsoft is going to continue down this path of taking control away from both the users and the system administrators, I'm going to work on moving myself and everyone I know away from using Windows.
mac forces newer os builds on new hardware (Score:2)
mac forces newer os builds on new hardware. MS gives you downgrade rights.
So what? (Score:2)
mac forces newer os builds on new hardware.
Yes, but the Mac does not have anything like the Windows 7 -> Windows 10 deal where lots of users want to run past OS's just to run past OS's, there is not a dramatic difference in OSX over several years like there can be with major versions of Windows.
I can understand newer hardware requiring a newer OS, because generally that means a more stable system. When you buy a system generally you don't care about downgrading, you just want it to work and that's how t
the last hardware update for the mini was 2014 (Score:2)
the last hardware update for the mini was 2014.
I is really useful. At one time when I was editing a video, OSX updated FCP X and it broke my cuts / edits, so I is really nice that I can decide when I want to update so it isn't in the middle of a project. Even though it is just a hobby, it was still annoying.
I've moved my Windows 10 install onto a VM for the very same reason. I'm fed up of it "suiciding" itself with an update that leaves either a black screen or a blue window logo. Apparently, it can't do a shutdown and reboot by itself so requires the VM manager to do that. At least this way, it only disables itself and not GRUB bootloader or any other Linux partitions.
Even with playing games, I'll settle down to play a title I haven't played for months, and then find that I can do that because there's a new u
Can we get the 2012/7 level of control? 2016 (Score:2)
Can we get the 2012/7 level of control? at least for server 2016
Software ownership (Score:2)
it's really bad (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that was the Spectre/Meltdown update and not the 1709 update the caused this. Something similar happened with BIOS-booting PCs too. I've come across 4 or 5 and the fix has been to manually uninstall the update package in the preboot environment after fixing the bootloader. Sometimes reinstalling the update worked fine.
Use windows 7 instead (Score:1)
Endless entertainment.... (Score:3)
I used/supported Windows for 20 years as a sysadmin. When I retired in 2010, I decided I was done with anything MS, and switched my home systems from dualboot Win7/Linux to JUST Linux. Since I'd been using Linux off/on since 1994, starting with Slackware, it was a particularly easy "switch".. Now I laugh my ass off at the abuse MS heaps on those who, for whatever reason, STILL us MS products, especially Windows 10. Being retired, I have copious "playtime" and I tried Windows 10 when it first came out and was astounded at the lengths MS went to to get their product on every possible machine. They took a LOT of tricks out the malware writers playbook to shovel their shit everywhere they could.
These endless reports of Windows doing whatEVER the hell it wants on computers *should* tell all you need to know about *your* computer, if you still use Windows.. hint: *YOUR* computer has become MS's computer, and they just let you use it, except when they want to use it.. As I said, ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT....
Fail Creators Update (Score:2)
Your Puter Is Belong To Us (Score:2)
good (Score:1)
I'm having a slow month.. More forced updates and black. screens / stuck updates means more money fixing it. I have a great client that is crippled by these regularly. Friday already scheduled.