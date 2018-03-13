Firefox 59, 'By Far the Biggest Update Since Firefox 1.0', Arrives With Faster Page Loads and Improved Private Browsing (venturebeat.com) 68
An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: Mozilla today launched Firefox 59 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The release builds on Firefox Quantum, which the company calls "by far the biggest update since Firefox 1.0 in 2004." Version 59 brings faster page load times, private browsing mode that strips path information, and Android Assist. In related news, Mozilla is giving Amazon Fire TV owners a new design later this week that lets them save their preferred websites by pinning them to the Firefox home screen. Enterprise users also have something to look forward to: On Wednesday, Firefox Quantum for Enterprise is entering the beta phase. Firefox 59 for the desktop is available for download now on Firefox.com, and all existing users should be able to upgrade to it automatically. As always, the Android version is trickling out slowly on Google Play.
I gave up and went to 56 after getting warnings from Google apps saying my browser version was no longer supported. 56 is the last version to support XUL addons, so my entire browser hasn't gone to the new shit UI and shit functionality, but it's still new enough to be fully supported.
I don't know what I'll do when 56 gets too old or a severe security issue is discovered and Mozilla refuses to backport the fix. Honestly I'm hoping something better has come along by then - perhaps a real fork of Firefox
Bleh... Seamonkey (the real Netscape) still has all of you beat, even (especially) after all these years. We should celebrate its stability, at least in its user interface.
PaleMoon is alas no longer an option at work, as it won't work on Enterprise Linux 6 anymore, the still supported and last systemd free major OS family.
And building it on my gentoo machine at home is not an option either, as I have to install and switch to old gcc 4.9 compilers just to get it to build.
Seamonkey is no problem building, but alas, there are a few sites it doesn't work with. Like the Kinja empire and BofA.
So Firefox it is, at least for now.
Not what the article said (Score:5, Informative)
The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.
I tried to read it but FF59 was taking too long, so I went ahead and posted the summary as-is
The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.
The article says 59 builds on quantum. Did you skim the article?
The headline and the summary disagree (Score:2)
The headline says 59 is "biggest", while the summary says 59 builds on Quantum (that is, 57), and Quantum is "biggest".
> Disabling Javascript across the board just breaks most websites.
No, not those I care about (save very few).
Thing is, all web "designers" now assume every browser "does" javascript because browser "vendors" (and Mozilla is among the worst here) have been nudging users into just giving in.
This is the Internet equivalent of dumping garbage on the streets, to the detriment of all. What we get is bitcoin mining "plugins", and Meltdown deployment via Javascript in the browser (sandboxing? HA! "next time we g
Disabling Javascript across the board just breaks most websites. This is why the feature is gone. You should use the NoScript [mozilla.org] add-on to Firefox instead (It blocks more than Javascript, too!)
Unfortunately, the new redesigned Noscript has a fucking awful interface. So much worse than the old one.
Firefox is still the only browser I trust.
Well there's IE, Chrome, and Opera. Assuming of course that you trust MS, Google, and the Chinese.
Still lagging in HTML5 Compatibility. (Score:1)
Firefox is getting a score of 491 out of 555 points
While Google Chrome gets a score 528 out of 555 points
Granted it isn't the only thing. But when I get a browser update, that suppose to be a big update, I would like to see it supporting the standards a bit better then its main competitor.
Pulling a Microsoft, eh?
FYI: I think the parent used https://html5test.com/ [html5test.com]
Donation incoming. (Score:4, Informative)
Time to donate $59 toward the Pale Moon project.
If $59 is too much, then cut it in half, or if that's too much, just do $5.90, or figure out your own rubric if you want to donate similar to how I do.
This is my third donation using this technique.
Another Update I do not have to suffer, thanks to Firefox ESR.
No need to go to some fork (I am not saying PaleMoon is bad, just that it is a fork).
If you use your browser for WORK, just let the desktop guys be the gamma testers, and enjoy full compatibility and support from your web-tools, plug-ins, iLO tools from the big players (Oracle, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, Lenovo, Dell, SAP, etc.).
Of course, the fact that Palemoon, safari, chrome, etc are not supported by the big enterprise guys does not reflect on the qu
After two or three of such changes, the last one was ultimately my show stopper, and Firefox was no longer a viable option. It happened to others before my switch, and it has happened to others after my switch. At some point, they may finally change something you care enough about to abandon.
Well sure, Firefox lets you quickly reopen closed tabs, it's not going to free memory that quickly.
Many of mine did not. For that matter, neither did any of my UI tweaks.
Anyway, since I'm everybody, clearly the update is unusable.
Re: get back to me when all of my addons work (Score:2)
I have used only three addons, two of them stopped working after the update and the authors say that they can't port them. These two were the only reason to keep using Firefox, so I simply have switched to Opera. No drama, just facts.
I simply have switched to Opera
So.. you switched to a browser with WebExtensions based add-ons? Might as well have keep using Firefox.
That would be great. Right now if you want to make a kiosk device, the only browser that has enterprise long-term support is IE11. Chrome and FF don't have any kind of enterprise support. And Microsoft doesn't support Edge in their long-term support branch. If you purchase their embedded Windows or server Windows, it doesn't have Edge and there is no installer to add it.
Extensions killed the beast (Score:5, Interesting)
I have been using Firefox since when it was only part of mozilla, but I have since moved to Waterfox, because I have not been able to replace my old extensions. And the newer version of my old extensions, e.g. noscript, really slow down the new firefox browser.
https://www.waterfoxproject.or... [waterfoxproject.org]
I myself switched over to Pale Moon [palemoon.org] once Firefox started killing off features and pretending to be Chrome.
I would recommend you ditch NoScript and check out uMatrix [github.com]. It is a full, and better (and without the whole AdBlock controversy) replacement to NoScript. As well as CookieMonster, and other resource blockers, allowing control over loading of not just JS/Cookies but also CSS, images, media, and more.
If you use uMatrix you should combine with uBlock, since uBlock provides useful replacement scripts for some websites so they keep working even when their shitty scripts are blocked.
I would recommend you ditch NoScript and check out uMatrix
The latest versions of uMatrix [mozilla.org] are WebExtensions based. I imagine they'll get bored with maintaining the XUL version eventually and stop development on it.
Still... (Score:1)
