Firefox 59, 'By Far the Biggest Update Since Firefox 1.0', Arrives With Faster Page Loads and Improved Private Browsing

An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: Mozilla today launched Firefox 59 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The release builds on Firefox Quantum, which the company calls "by far the biggest update since Firefox 1.0 in 2004." Version 59 brings faster page load times, private browsing mode that strips path information, and Android Assist. In related news, Mozilla is giving Amazon Fire TV owners a new design later this week that lets them save their preferred websites by pinning them to the Firefox home screen. Enterprise users also have something to look forward to: On Wednesday, Firefox Quantum for Enterprise is entering the beta phase. Firefox 59 for the desktop is available for download now on Firefox.com, and all existing users should be able to upgrade to it automatically. As always, the Android version is trickling out slowly on Google Play.

    by duckintheface ( 710137 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @12:48PM (#56253107)

    The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.

      by Anonymous Coward

      I tried to read it but FF59 was taking too long, so I went ahead and posted the summary as-is

      by n3tcat ( 664243 )

      The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.

      The article says 59 builds on quantum. Did you skim the article?

    • Yeah, the way I read it was that 59 was the "biggest update since Firefox 1," and I was like... wait, bigger than the actual first Quantum release?

  • Firefox is getting a score of 491 out of 555 points
    While Google Chrome gets a score 528 out of 555 points

    Granted it isn't the only thing. But when I get a browser update, that suppose to be a big update, I would like to see it supporting the standards a bit better then its main competitor.

    by BenFenner ( 981342 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @12:58PM (#56253185)
    Another update I don't have to suffer thanks to Moonchild Productions.
    Time to donate $59 toward the Pale Moon project.

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Matching Firefox release version number with a same-number donation to Pale Moon could turn into serious money very quickly.
      • Personally, I like the idea of tying it to Firefox releases, and their insanely high version numbers at that.

        If $59 is too much, then cut it in half, or if that's too much, just do $5.90, or figure out your own rubric if you want to donate similar to how I do.

        This is my third donation using this technique.

    • Another Update I do not have to suffer, thanks to Firefox ESR.

      No need to go to some fork (I am not saying PaleMoon is bad, just that it is a fork).

      If you use your browser for WORK, just let the desktop guys be the gamma testers, and enjoy full compatibility and support from your web-tools, plug-ins, iLO tools from the big players (Oracle, Huawei, Cisco, HPE, Lenovo, Dell, SAP, etc.).

      Of course, the fact that Palemoon, safari, chrome, etc are not supported by the big enterprise guys does not reflect on the qu

      • You're assuming every change that makes it to Firefox ESR is desirable, and couldn't possibly be a show stopper.
        After two or three of such changes, the last one was ultimately my show stopper, and Firefox was no longer a viable option. It happened to others before my switch, and it has happened to others after my switch. At some point, they may finally change something you care enough about to abandon.

    by vossman77 ( 300689 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @01:55PM (#56253593) Homepage

    I have been using Firefox since when it was only part of mozilla, but I have since moved to Waterfox, because I have not been able to replace my old extensions. And the newer version of my old extensions, e.g. noscript, really slow down the new firefox browser.

    https://www.waterfoxproject.or... [waterfoxproject.org]

      by Xenolith0 ( 808358 )

      I myself switched over to Pale Moon [palemoon.org] once Firefox started killing off features and pretending to be Chrome.

      I would recommend you ditch NoScript and check out uMatrix [github.com]. It is a full, and better (and without the whole AdBlock controversy) replacement to NoScript. As well as CookieMonster, and other resource blockers, allowing control over loading of not just JS/Cookies but also CSS, images, media, and more.

        by Anonymous Coward

        If you use uMatrix you should combine with uBlock, since uBlock provides useful replacement scripts for some websites so they keep working even when their shitty scripts are blocked.

        by theweatherelectric ( 2007596 )

        I would recommend you ditch NoScript and check out uMatrix

        The latest versions of uMatrix [mozilla.org] are WebExtensions based. I imagine they'll get bored with maintaining the XUL version eventually and stop development on it.

  • Still no support for the old add ons.
  • If you use private browsing, FF59 removes "referrer values" when you click a link. And you can also change the default referer behavior for the browser. See: https://blog.mozilla.org/secur... [mozilla.org]

