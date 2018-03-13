Firefox 59, 'By Far the Biggest Update Since Firefox 1.0', Arrives With Faster Page Loads and Improved Private Browsing (venturebeat.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report: Mozilla today launched Firefox 59 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The release builds on Firefox Quantum, which the company calls "by far the biggest update since Firefox 1.0 in 2004." Version 59 brings faster page load times, private browsing mode that strips path information, and Android Assist. In related news, Mozilla is giving Amazon Fire TV owners a new design later this week that lets them save their preferred websites by pinning them to the Firefox home screen. Enterprise users also have something to look forward to: On Wednesday, Firefox Quantum for Enterprise is entering the beta phase. Firefox 59 for the desktop is available for download now on Firefox.com, and all existing users should be able to upgrade to it automatically. As always, the Android version is trickling out slowly on Google Play.
Pale Moon Browser 27.8.1 has been released (Score:1, Informative)
Pale Moon 27.8.1 has been released. A browser that's far superior than Firefox and Chrome and one that should be in Slashdot headlines instead of the constant Firefox/Chrome/IE slashvertisement postings.
http://www.palemoon.org/ [palemoon.org]
Bleh... Seamonkey (the real Netscape) still has all of you beat, even (especially) after all these years. We should celebrate its stability, at least in its user interface.
Not what the article said (Score:5, Informative)
The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.
I tried to read it but FF59 was taking too long, so I went ahead and posted the summary as-is
The headline says Firefox 59 is the "biggest update since Firefox 1". But it is Firefox Quantum which is described that way, not 59. Could someone please RTFA.
The article says 59 builds on quantum. Did you skim the article?
The headline and the summary disagree (Score:2)
The headline says 59 is "biggest", while the summary says 59 builds on Quantum (that is, 57), and Quantum is "biggest".
Firefox is still the only browser I trust.
Well there's IE, Chrome, and Opera. Assuming of course that you trust MS, Google, and the Chinese.
Still lagging in HTML5 Compatibility. (Score:2)
Firefox is getting a score of 491 out of 555 points
While Google Chrome gets a score 528 out of 555 points
Granted it isn't the only thing. But when I get a browser update, that suppose to be a big update, I would like to see it supporting the standards a bit better then its main competitor.
Pulling a Microsoft, eh?
FYI: I think the parent used https://html5test.com/ [html5test.com]
Donation incoming. (Score:3)
Time to donate $59 toward the Pale Moon project.
If $59 is too much, then cut it in half, or if that's too much, just do $5.90, or figure out your own rubric if you want to donate similar to how I do.
This is my third donation using this technique.
That would be great. Right now if you want to make a kiosk device, the only browser that has enterprise long-term support is IE11. Chrome and FF don't have any kind of enterprise support. And Microsoft doesn't support Edge in their long-term support branch. If you purchase their embedded Windows or server Windows, it doesn't have Edge and there is no installer to add it.
Extensions killed the beast (Score:2)
I have been using Firefox since when it was only part of mozilla, but I have since moved to Waterfox, because I have not been able to replace my old extensions. And the newer version of my old extensions, e.g. noscript, really slow down the new firefox browser.
https://www.waterfoxproject.or... [waterfoxproject.org]