Facebook Has Turned Into a Beast in Myanmar, UN Says (bbc.com) 29
UN investigators have accused Facebook of playing a "determining role" in stirring up hatred against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. From a report: One of the team probing possible acts of genocide said Facebook had "turned into a beast." About 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military launched an operation in August against "insurgents" in Rakhine state. Facebook has said there is "no place for hate speech" on its platform. "We take this incredibly seriously and have worked with experts in Myanmar for several years to develop safety resources and counter-speech campaigns," a Facebook spokeswoman told the BBC.
The UN's Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar announced the interim findings of its investigation on Monday. During a press conference the chairman of the mission, Marzuki Darusman, said that social media had "substantively contributed to the level of acrimony" amongst the wider public, against Rohingya Muslims. "Hate speech is certainly, of course, a part of that," he added.
The UN's Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar announced the interim findings of its investigation on Monday. During a press conference the chairman of the mission, Marzuki Darusman, said that social media had "substantively contributed to the level of acrimony" amongst the wider public, against Rohingya Muslims. "Hate speech is certainly, of course, a part of that," he added.
Re: (Score:2)
But you have to blame the population and government for these tragedies.
That would mean admitting that the Nobel Peace Prize was given to the wrong person [wikipedia.org].
Here is a complete list of all the things necessary to turn the oppressed into oppressors:
1. Power
Market Opening (Score:2)
Looks like a space has opened up for a social platform offering Unlimited Free Speech.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know how this got so bad on facebook. Problems for sure are the filter bubble effect due to peers. From my experience the worst were the recommended news though, which always came from totally unreliable sources. I don't know anyone who recommended such rubbish personally. The quality seems slightly better now, but more importantly I only get articles on non-political topics now.
Two wolves and a sheep deciding what's for dinner (Score:2)
When a majority of the people agree it is socially acceptable to hatemonger upon a targeted minority, the rule of law is rendered mute by the cacophony of voices willing to suspend decency for the brief ecstasy of a social like or two or thirty.
Facebook has ALWAYS been a monster (Score:2)
And it's the same everywhere.
It helped Russians violate US election law. It helps landlords illegally advertise based on race, religion, age, and gender.
How many laws does it have to break before we admit it is a criminal enterprise?
It's not Facebook ... (Score:2)
... and it's not other social media.
It's people who take that sit seriously.
You'd think that, by now, people would know that social media is a game room.
It was intended for entertainment purposes only.
It's not Facebook.
It's us.
Social media as weapon ... (Score:2)
... the only way to win is not to play.
Ignore the baiting and keep scrolling until you get to the cat video.
Ordering and Moderation (Score:4, Insightful)
What's terribly insidious about Facebook as a platform is not the speech it allows, but the speech it promotes.
Here on
/., you have numerous ways about how to order the comments on the site, which ones to show/not show, etc. Facebook does not. Instead, it orders your feed based on what it thinks you will interact with -- this happens to be things which we strongly disagree with. Instead of a society where reasonable people have discussions about solutions to problems, Facebook has created a platform where it literally promotes posts that troll to increase "user engagement" -- and thus their ad revenue. Online discussions have literally become worse since Facebook has existed -- and you see it here too.
In Soviet Valley, Facebook uses you.
Rohingyans Brought it on Themselves (Score:3)
The Rohingyan Muslims have for years been a constant thorn in the side of Burmese people and government. The Rohingyans have been attacking and killing the Buddhists in the region for well over a century now.
This so-called "Genocide" is the response to constant acts of violent Jihad against otherwise peaceful Buddhists that have been going on for years. Shame that the media has been ignoring the plight of these peaceful Buddhists finally snapping and defending themselves against this onslaught of Arabic barbarism.
Make no mistake, the Rohingyans brought it upon themselves for their inability to peacefully live alongside Buddhists.
Appauling Lies (Score:2)
There is nothing peaceful about the Burmese Buddhists that that are murdering and raping *thousands* of Rohingyans. The evidence is overwhelming that the Rohingya are the victims. And their plight is severe.
It is Genocide, and due to apathy by Australia and others likely to be successful.
I do not know how you can live with yourself promoting such lies. I suppose you think that the Jews also brought the Holocaust upon themselves. And that Pol Pot was a kind man misunderstood by western media.
I have seen
One company (Score:2)