New York's Subway Is Slow Because They Slowed Down the Trains After A 1995 Accident 144
According to the Village Voice, New York City's subway trains are running slower because the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is deliberately running the trains slower. The Village Voice obtained MTA internal documents, discovering that the decision to run the trains slower was made following a fatal 1995 crash on the Williamsburg Bridge. From the report: The subway's performance has been steadily deteriorating for many years. The authority's own internal data shows that delays due to "incidents," such as broken signals and tracks or water damage, have only marginally increased since 2012. But there is one type of delay that's gotten exponentially worse during that time: a catchall category blandly titled "insufficient capacity, excess dwell, unknown," which captures every delay without an obvious cause. From January 2012 to December 2017, these delays increased by a whopping 1,190 percent -- from 105 per weekday to 1,355. In December, one out of every six trains run across the entire system experienced such a delay. The increase has been steady and uninterrupted over the past six years.
[...]
In 1995, a Manhattan-bound J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge rear-ended an M train that was stopped on the bridge, killing the J train operator and injuring more than fifty passengers. The National Transportation and Safety Board investigation placed most of the blame on the J train operator, who the NTSB suspected had been asleep. But the NTSB also identified potential issues with the signal system that contributed to the accident, which it found didn't guarantee train operators enough time to apply the emergency brakes even when awake. "They slowed the trains down after the Williamsburg Bridge crash," a veteran train operator who asked not to be identified told the Village Voice. "The MTA said the train was going too fast for the signal system." As a result, the MTA, quite literally, slowed all the trains down, issuing a bulletin informing employees in April 1996 that their propulsion systems would be modified so they could achieve a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour, down from the previous high of 50 to 55 miles per hour on a flat grade. But the MTA didn't stop there, internal documents show. One of the NTSB's safety recommendations was to set speed limits. As a result, the MTA began a still-ongoing process of changing the way many signals work to meet modern safety standards.
[...]
In 1995, a Manhattan-bound J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge rear-ended an M train that was stopped on the bridge, killing the J train operator and injuring more than fifty passengers. The National Transportation and Safety Board investigation placed most of the blame on the J train operator, who the NTSB suspected had been asleep. But the NTSB also identified potential issues with the signal system that contributed to the accident, which it found didn't guarantee train operators enough time to apply the emergency brakes even when awake. "They slowed the trains down after the Williamsburg Bridge crash," a veteran train operator who asked not to be identified told the Village Voice. "The MTA said the train was going too fast for the signal system." As a result, the MTA, quite literally, slowed all the trains down, issuing a bulletin informing employees in April 1996 that their propulsion systems would be modified so they could achieve a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour, down from the previous high of 50 to 55 miles per hour on a flat grade. But the MTA didn't stop there, internal documents show. One of the NTSB's safety recommendations was to set speed limits. As a result, the MTA began a still-ongoing process of changing the way many signals work to meet modern safety standards.
Meanwhile, in Japan (Score:1)
If their trains are off by even a couple seconds there's an inquiry.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Meanwhile, in Japan (Score:2)
I'm going to guess New York spends rather more per rider. NYC is notorious for corruption
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:5, Insightful)
This is yet another symptom of Americans not wanting to spend money (e.g. higher taxes) on infrastructure. The maddening thing is nearly all of those tax cuts went to the top 1%ers. Enough already. They get the best civilization has to offer. Make them pay their bloody God damned dues.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
There would be plenty of money for infrastructure if it wasn't diverted to other pet projects. No need for higher taxes. A politician has never met a dollar he/she wanted to save for long term maintenance and infrastructure goals. It's always spend fast and furious.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the MTA 'budget' is it's own problem.
As a private company, their books are not open for public review despite getting a large portion of their funding from the city. Those books almost certainly have huge amounts of graft and wasteful spending (MTA got in trouble for 'retiring' a large portion of their outgoing employees on disability a few years back for example).
I agree, there's more investment needed in infrastructure but the money is likely there within the MTA if you cleaned up their budgets (an
Re: Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:2)
The MTA is a "private company" - har har hardy har har.
Yes yes, I know, from a legal-formalist perspective they have no doubt jumped the bureaucratic hoops required to be a "private company".
But any goddamned fool can see they're a government agency. The MTA is about as much a giant plaid avocado as it is a "private company".
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:5, Interesting)
No... roads, sewer systems, health care programs, international highways, bridges, funds for education.
Red states have pretty terrible economies because they don't invest in their citizens and they drive their best and brightest out of their states to other states.
So red states depend heavily on the federal government. States like wyoming with 280,000 citizens per senator vote themselves federal money paid for by states with 19,000,000 citizens per senator. It's atrocious.
I wonder just how low the population of these states has to go before the system breaks down.
You know, if california just paid 40,000 of their "liberal" folks to live in wyoming that would flip wyoming blue.
40,000/38,000,000 seems like a pretty good deal to me.
Re: (Score:2)
The Senate is explicitly designed to NOT scale with population. Now if you wanted to complain that some states have a much higher citizen-to-representative ratio than others (which some do), then you'd have a point.
Re: (Score:2)
Senate was designed to protect wealthy landowners (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
you know a domestic router that you buy for $49 at best buy is a good solution for a household with 1-4 people. It's not good for a small business which requires a more expensive router. And that router's no good for a corporation with tens of thousands of employees.
The senate is broken. We no longer appoint senators. We've made other changes as well to the filibuster rule.
Think about this. Say a wealthy family thru a series of bills passed, real estate purchased, and companies driven out of business
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do you know why they concentrate on sports, most people do not realise why. Universities have a tax exempt status, so sporting revenues, advertising and ticket sales are tax exempt and hence the major source of profits for insiders, investors and staff with inflated salaries, why sport in US universities, greed not education, although that would technically be an education in US greed. Infinite greed is eating the USA alive, the snake eating it's own tail in it's rapacious gluttony.
Seriously slow down the
Re: (Score:2)
Do you know why they concentrate on sports, most people do not realise why. Universities have a tax exempt status, so sporting revenues, advertising and ticket sales are tax exempt and hence the major source of profits for insiders, investors and staff with inflated salaries, why sport in US universities, greed not education,
I always find it amusing that any public spending on medicine in the US is decried as "Socialized Medicine" and yet public run and supported institutions have these huge sport programs.
"Socialized Medicine" is bad but people don't have a problem with "Socialized Sport" from college/university teams. Minor league sports teams rarely stay solvent for long in the US, they constantly open and close, relocate, etc... trying to eek out a meager existence because they can't compete with Socialized Sports teams.
college/university teams don't give much to the pl (Score:2)
college/university teams don't give much to the players hell they don't even get works comp
Re: (Score:2)
The top CUNY schools (read: Brooklyn, Queens, Hunter, CUNY uptown, Lehman) provide an amazing education, especially considering their cost, which is under $7,000 per year. (Or free under certain circumstances.) For professional/grad programs, SUNY has some amazing and also cheap schools -- tuition at SUNY Downstate, an excellent medical school, is 50% of that of most other schools for in-state students.
I can't find nationwide rankings for public schools, only regional, but the CUNY schools usually come ou
Re: (Score:2)
The CUNY schools I just listed have masters and Ph. D. level programs. They're a city-owned university system -- don't confuse it with "community college."
The city in question has more population than many US states. Think of them as state schools with more vertical campuses.
Re: (Score:2)
Also...
Colin Powell (general)
Jonas Salk (scientist)
Bernard Baruch (Wall St. CEO)
Julius Blank (basically created Silicon Valley)
Re: (Score:2)
Salk did more for humanity than most CEOs. Blank was an innovator and one of the founders of Fairchild Semi.
Why is being a big dick in corporate America vs a scientist or engineer so fucking important?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:2)
Good one, Ivan!
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Bullshit. Per capita inflation-adjusted government revenue [usgovernmentrevenue.com] may dip occasionally during a recession, but it's up tremendously over time. Can't blame this on a lack of revenue. The MTA has it's own sources of funds, anyway. It's not supposed to depend on the Federal government.
Even The New York Times [nytimes.com] acknowledges that this is a political issue, one which Democrat Cuomo is mostly to blame for.
The real scandal is that NY's Subway costs more to build an operate than just about anywhere else [curbed.com]. Their labor cost is
Re: (Score:3)
Oh yeah, privatization will fix it! Let's see, what would a private operator do... invest as little as necessary to keep people from switching to an alternative while charging as much as possible
...
In other words, it would be like it is now. Maybe with higher ticket prices if they can get away with it.
Re: (Score:2)
The union is soaking the MTA entirely here. I'm all for safety, but they've got do-nothing crew requirements for everything. Look at the massive over-allocations for the 2nd Avenue project to see just how horrible the union is.
And this is why the knee-jerk reaction to "Right to work" takes place, because unions get greedy. I'm a fan of unions, not a fan of greed.
--#
Re: (Score:2)
NY's Subway costs more to build an operate than just about anywhere else.
. . . what about scenic New Jersey . . . ?
Their labor cost is $140K/year/worker on _average_.
Tony Soprano's crew need to eat, too!
When New York City is capable of cleaning up the Fish Market . . . "transport" . . . get back back to me.
I guess the folks in NYC could vote in candidates who vow to fight corruption in the city . . . but too many profit from the corruption!
Re: (Score:2)
I guess the folks in NYC could vote in candidates who vow to fight corruption in the city . . . but too many profit from the corruption!
Are you kidding? They couldn't even prevent a mayor from basically buying himself an extra term beyond the legal term limits. That's how bad NYC is for greed and corruption among the billionaires.
Re: (Score:2)
Remove the union!? How DARE you? That's blasphemy!
Unions ensure workers get their 'fair' pay (WAY over any vaguely comparable job), excessive benefits, and then allow employees to boycott together when they don't get their way on raises or something else. Oh, and who remembers what a pension is? Maybe your parents or grandparents do...and MTA employees.
Unions were needed at one point in history. They've long since outgrown their usefulness and have become another blight on society.
Re: Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:2)
Hell yeah! Down with weekends! You're gonna work 60 hours a week, and you're f going to kiss the boss's boots when he kicks you. You don't DESERVE a raise, peon! What kind of pussies demand fucking health insurance? Die in the street like a dog, you deplorable.
Fuck unions! Fuck working people! All power to the landlords and money lenders!
Re: (Score:2)
New Yorkers pay the highest taxes in the country, but you can't plow much back into infrastructure when your trash collectors retire on $285,000 a year.
http://thedeepstate.com/retire... [thedeepstate.com]
Re: Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:1)
That guy was not a sanitation worker. He was management. He likely managed more people than the mayor's of most towns. He did real work. Plus his retirement was high becuse he invested his own money into his pension.
Re: (Score:1)
The MTA has run the subway system long enough to have diverted some of their infrastructure spending on PTC, which in a wholly-owned line should have been an automatic project. Why wasn't it?
Signaling and interlocking control being solved with PTC, what's left is operator issues like falling asleep. Taking care of engineers and watching them better is another automatic spend, but why aren't they doing it?
Start looking at how the MTA spends money on external vendors. There's your big question.
--#
Not a dime (Score:2)
Certainly not. We are talking about NYC — the singular city in the most corrupt State in the nation [politifact.com].
The recent painting of the Brooklyn Bridge costed well more [nydailynews.com] than the original building of the structure did in 1883 (inflation-adjusted, of course).
You expect us, the taxpayers, to willingly give even more money to these people?
MTA should have replaced the sleepy fleshware, whose reactions and ability to communicate with each othe
Re: (Score:2)
It also took a third of the whole construction time just to repaint it (14 vs 5 years). Mind you, at the time it was built the bridge was hugely innovative and half again longer than any other suspension bridge.
But...this also should take into account the massive difference in safety regulations in 2018 vs 1869. Back then people were getting decompression sickness (the bends) when coming up from digging the foundation...and it was so long ago they didn't even know what that was. That partly contributes t
Re: (Score:2)
The idea of governance and public servants has been replaced with politics.
We elect too many people based on beliefs on areas that the position has little if any control of, and there are so many political rivals ready to pounce on any bad judgement calls, even if it one they themselves would had made, but they didn't have to make it at the time so they blame you for that mistake.
As tax paying voters we see a good portion of our paychecks being cut into taxes. This money if we were allowed to keep would pr
...so? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So why weren't they slow from 1995 to 2012? (Score:1)
The obvious answer is that the demand has gone up, and the capacity hasn't met the demand. The headline is bullshit, and the slowness has nothing to do with an accident in 1995.
It's well documented why the trains are slow in NYC, it's because they haven't put enough money back into the system. It's a failure of not maintaining the system that's at fault here, not one incident 23 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Put enough money back into the system? You mean, like, they are siphoning off revenue from the fares???
I bet we could pull up a balance sheet and it would easily show there is zero positive revenue from actual paying riders to siphon off. So what is this money to 'put back into the system'??
Re:So why weren't they slow from 1995 to 2012? (Score:4, Interesting)
The subway runs an operating profit, I think it came out to something like 20 cents a passenger. However that money is "shared" with the New York City Transit side of the bus system, which runs at a loss.
If they were to eliminate the bus-subway transfers and separate the revenue pools, the subway would probably be shown to operate at even more of a profit (since a lot of people take an unofficial round trip discount by taking the subway one way and the bus back).
Re: (Score:2)
Strange Tone (Score:5, Insightful)
This reads like a shocking expose'. But if you have trouble with signalling systems, it makes absolutely perfect sense to slow the trains down until the problem is corrected.
OK, yes, they could be fixing it faster, but this seems like a perfectly responsible choice.
Re:Strange Tone (Score:5, Interesting)
The problem is the hack for enforcing speed limits - timer signals. Basically, train passes spot "a", a hidden timer starts counting, signal at spot "b" turns green if the timer runs out before the train gets there, otherwise it stays red. If you ride up front (on one of the few trains where you can see the same as the operator), you can see how the timer signals work and see the speed the train is going (either with a GPS app on your phone, or by peeking through the gap in the door to the cab). Here's a typical interaction:
A sign says "GT 35" meaning 35 MPH enforced speed limit. Great. Except, even in a perfect world, if they actually go 35, they will not see the signal clear - the timer would hit zero the second the train reaches it. So they have to go 34. But, the speedometers aren't perfectly calibrated and may be off by up to 3MPH, so now down to 31. But wait, the signals aren't calibrated right either; some of them say 35 but are actually counting down too fast (not like there's a quartz crystal in there), it could be off by as much as 5MPH. The end result is, in an enforced 35, the operator can only "safely" (as in his keeping his/her job safe) go 26. Experienced operators will instinctively know the fastest they can get away with, but anyone new will follow the rule of 9MPH under the limit. Since throughput during rush hours is only as fast as the slowest train, one overly cautious operator can tank the schedule for all the trains behind him.
Now one solution to this justified over-caution was "two shot" timers - there are two signals. The first one is yellow with an S under it, the second red. If the first one clears to green before the train passes it, the second one also turns green. If the first one does not clear to green, the operator has to slow down so that his average speed since the start of the first timer is slower than the enforced limit, or the second one remains red. So if he enters a 25 going 35, in order to make that second shot he has to drop down to somewhere around 15 (but likely that won't be enough, so they will instead come to a complete stop). In the case of two shot timers, to deal with a 25MPH enforced speed limit, trains operators who make a mistake on the first shot are reducing their speed to 0 for several seconds. All this has to do is happen once to cause a ripple effect on all trains behind.
At a lot of the locations these timer signals do not make any sense. Some of them are on uphill grades. Some are on banked curves designed for 60MPH running - if it were simply a signal system limitation that had them slow down the trains, there would be no reason to treat curves any differently from straightaways. The speed restrictions designed for human limitations on reaction time were also copied over to the modern signal system the L train uses without being re-evaluated (in other words, they fixed the original problem from 1995 but left in the hack). Thus why it is an expose - reducing speeds is now a kneejerk reaction to any perceived danger, bordering on superstition.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, reducing train speed is in fact effective for every perceived danger, excluding oddballs like an armed train robbery/hijacking. Banked curve with poor visibility? Reduce speed. Hilltop the operator can't see past? Reduce speed.
Sure, the system might have been 'designed' for 60 mph, but they already know, thanks to an investigation after people dying, that the design is inadequate and needs to be revisited.
Re: (Score:1)
Boy, you'd think an industry with 180 years of engineering expertise would've figured out what you just did in a Slashdot reply.
--#
Accident report NTSB (Score:1)
FEMA Report - The Crash of Two Subway Trains on the Williamsburg Bridge New York City, NY June 5, 1995 [fema.gov]
COLLISION INVOLVING TWO NEW YORK SUBWAY TRAINS ON THE WILLIAMSBURG BRIDGE JUNE 6 1995; RAR9603 - NTSB [ntsb.gov]
A different incident
RAILROAD ACCIDENT REPORT COLLISION AND DERAILMENT OF TWO SUBWAY TRAINS METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY NEW YORK CITY TRANSIT IN BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, ON FEBRUARY 9, 1995; PB96-916301 NTSB/RAR-96/01 [ntsb.gov]
Re: (Score:1)
Millineals will fix it. That's for certain.
Re: (Score:2)
You assume there is anything to fix. From all appearances, the subway system is working as intended: delivering daily punishment to those who ride it; for it is the suffering of the souls within that counts, not whether they actually get to their destinations in a suitable condition and appropriate time.
Cars purchased 20 years later... (Score:4, Informative)
Cars purchased 20 years later -- in 2016 -- have a max speed of 55 mph...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Doubt that ALL cars are limited to 40 mph, maybe some older cars were for a while. Signaling system is another issue/can of worms.
This thread says that cars were capped at 55 mph after the 1995 crash, not 40 mph:
https://www.nyctransitforums.c... [nyctransitforums.com]
Re: (Score:2)
What's the impact? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Whats the story (Score:3)
The ability to rework the signal system is not something that could happen.
The trains stay safe and staying slow is the only method that supports that is not a story.
Want a good train? Invest in a great transport system.
The UK, Japan, South Korea, parts of the EU can offer great turn key rail networks for export.
Tunnel design, working air-conditioning, new systems to move a lot of people around faster.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
dude the doors between cars are biological containment seals. you have never been on a train with a mysteriously empty car have you? where the reason is that some hobo took a monster dookie right in the middle of the car? or dropped trou and drained the lizard? if the cars are open it means the whole damn train will stink.
Re: (Score:1)
Signaling is being upgraded and a lot of subway cars in NYC are new/better. There are even plans for open-gangway cars, where the connection between cars is almost as wide as the car itself, and passengers can more freely between segments.
Nobody cares about this crap. We care about 95th percentile journey time from station A to station B, given random time of arrival at station A. Maybe we also care about 99th percentile, but less. And that is all. We do not care about anything else. We don't care about signs that incorrectly estimate when trains will arrive. We don't care about ADA improvements. We don't care about silly payment methods. We don't care about car shape color or new-ness. We don't care about "busses." None of it. 95
Re: (Score:2)
As can bumstink, so one bum can smell up an entire train instead of one car. I don't know what they were thinking. (If you ever see an empty subway car at a busy time, DO NOT GET ON)
Autonomous trains (Score:2)
When?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The goals of the people in charge of upgrading and maintaining the subway system may be orthogonal to those who ride it.
Re:Autonomous trains (Score:4, Insightful)
There has been fully automatic subways lines operating since at least the 80's.
It's not a technology problem.
Re: (Score:2)
In NYC? I have no idea. In major airports and in Miami? Years ago.
British rail system had a solution to this... (Score:5, Interesting)
... in the 1800s.
Naturally I wouldn't employ that solution in exactly the same way because we have better technology to facilitate the concept, but I would still enact the same concept.
The British system simply made it physically impossible for trains to enter a stretch of track unless the train in front of it or going the other way or whatever had turned in a key. The key was slotted into a signalling box which permitted other trains to enter that track. If the key was NOT turned in then further trains could not physically access that track. The switching station would literally not actuate.
Now, if you did it today, you'd use computers and sensors and encryption... etc... but the concept would be the same. If a train currently holds the "key" for a bit of track then you can't have that key and you can't access that track. You could have the trains automatically brake if they entered track that hadn't been vacated yet... you could turn off the third rail to make it extra fool proof... and you could have the brakes default to an ON state in the event that the third rail was disabled.
Yes yes... engineering problems with what I said. Engineering solutions always have problems... even good engineering solutions.
There are problems with a hydro electric dam and an automobile and a jet aeroplane. The trick is solving those without losing the utility of what you're attempting to do. Point is that this isn't actually that complicated.
The system I conceptualized is damn near foolproof if executed competently. You could have drunk, high, sleeping train operators, going down the track at whatever speed the track/trains can handle, without any crashes into other trains.
Its possible. We can do it.
Re: (Score:3)
Newer systems such as ETCS [wikipedia.org] are more advanced and flexible, but the basic functionality you are describing has been here for a long time.
Re: (Score:2)
Doubtless funding will be cited as the reason this isn't implemented. But I tend to find retrograde systems cost more over time.
Re: British rail system had a solution to this... (Score:2)
The problem is social, not technical and is called "short term profit".
Re: (Score:2)
I think there are systems today with automatic "physical" electric safeguards.
Like if two trains occupy the same segment of the tracks it will cause a short circuit and cut the engines of the train behind.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what that comment adds to this discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
As to your first point, I addressed that in my post.
As to a fool proof system, you're not responding to the actual concept and neither are you aware of its failure statistics.
Look... can you TRY to contribute something of value. Because this is pitiful. You didn't read my post and you presumed to lecture me on a subject that... as little as I know... you obviously know dramatically less.
Guess this explains why you post AC. *shrugs*
Don't think so (Score:2)
I somehow doubt that. Care to state the equation?
Mystery solved? (Score:1)
I suggest a junket (Score:2)
Treat some New York City subway engineers and officials to a week in Tokyo, to see how a real subway system is done.
Other countries do that too sometimes (Score:2)
But only for 23 DAYS not YEARS.
Re:Thank god (Score:4, Insightful)
How's the traffic this morning?
Re: (Score:1)
My drive to work is two miles. The maximum speed limit, for about a third of that distance, is 45 mph.
The pay isn't the greatest, but it's really fricking worth it.
Re: Thank god (Score:3)
You drive 2 miles? You could cycle that in less than 10 mins, 15 if you don't want to break a sweat. It would also be a very reasonable distance for a public transport system.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
you're ableism is showing check your privilege
Re: (Score:2)
Checked it. It's still where it belongs, but thanks for your concern.
Re: (Score:2)
you're ableism is showing check your privilege
Your grammar competency is showing. Check your sentences.
Re: (Score:2)
if you don't want to break a sweat
...says the person who never lived in Texas, where it is 95F (35C) and higher all summer. Conversely, I'm sure it's harder to cycle after a heavy snow.
Re: (Score:2)
Hahhahaha, Australian here and daily cyclist commuter, your complaints make me laugh, harden up.
Re: (Score:2)
You drive 2 miles? You could cycle that in less than 10 mins
I could also run a straight razor carefully over my love spuds each morning... there's good a reason why I don't do that either.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever heard of hills and weather? No amount of money could motivate me to ride a bike on a public road. Around here hills are super steep and you won't find a straight section of road except maybe some four lane highways. Also this morning it was 25 degrees. What happens during the summer when its hot and humid? I get to work dripping with sweat?
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, though you don't take into account going up the bridge which is much harder work.
The larger problem in NYC is bike parking (well bike theft and vandalism really) and not arriving at work sweaty. The citibike programs solves some of this but they're pretty terrible to ride (by first hand experience) compared to even a slightly decent bike. Not being able to shower at work (space is FAR too tight for almost any but the largest companies to have showers) in a city that still sticks with formal office
Re: (Score:2)