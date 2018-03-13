New York's Subway Is Slow Because They Slowed Down the Trains After A 1995 Accident 60
According to the Village Voice, New York City's subway trains are running slower because the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is deliberately running the trains slower. The Village Voice obtained MTA internal documents, discovering that the decision to run the trains slower was made following a fatal 1995 crash on the Williamsburg Bridge. From the report: The subway's performance has been steadily deteriorating for many years. The authority's own internal data shows that delays due to "incidents," such as broken signals and tracks or water damage, have only marginally increased since 2012. But there is one type of delay that's gotten exponentially worse during that time: a catchall category blandly titled "insufficient capacity, excess dwell, unknown," which captures every delay without an obvious cause. From January 2012 to December 2017, these delays increased by a whopping 1,190 percent -- from 105 per weekday to 1,355. In December, one out of every six trains run across the entire system experienced such a delay. The increase has been steady and uninterrupted over the past six years.
In 1995, a Manhattan-bound J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge rear-ended an M train that was stopped on the bridge, killing the J train operator and injuring more than fifty passengers. The National Transportation and Safety Board investigation placed most of the blame on the J train operator, who the NTSB suspected had been asleep. But the NTSB also identified potential issues with the signal system that contributed to the accident, which it found didn't guarantee train operators enough time to apply the emergency brakes even when awake. "They slowed the trains down after the Williamsburg Bridge crash," a veteran train operator who asked not to be identified told the Village Voice. "The MTA said the train was going too fast for the signal system." As a result, the MTA, quite literally, slowed all the trains down, issuing a bulletin informing employees in April 1996 that their propulsion systems would be modified so they could achieve a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour, down from the previous high of 50 to 55 miles per hour on a flat grade. But the MTA didn't stop there, internal documents show. One of the NTSB's safety recommendations was to set speed limits. As a result, the MTA began a still-ongoing process of changing the way many signals work to meet modern safety standards.
Doesn't sound like it was the accident (Score:5, Insightful)
This is yet another symptom of Americans not wanting to spend money (e.g. higher taxes) on infrastructure. The maddening thing is nearly all of those tax cuts went to the top 1%ers. Enough already. They get the best civilization has to offer. Make them pay their bloody God damned dues.
The top CUNY schools (read: Brooklyn, Queens, Hunter, CUNY uptown, Lehman) provide an amazing education, especially considering their cost, which is under $7,000 per year. (Or free under certain circumstances.) For professional/grad programs, SUNY has some amazing and also cheap schools -- tuition at SUNY Downstate, an excellent medical school, is 50% of that of most other schools for in-state students.
The CUNY schools I just listed have masters and Ph. D. level programs. They're a city-owned university system -- don't confuse it with "community college."
The city in question has more population than many US states. Think of them as state schools with more vertical campuses.
Colin Powell (general)
Jonas Salk (scientist)
Bernard Baruch (Wall St. CEO)
Julius Blank (basically created Silicon Valley)
Salk did more for humanity than most CEOs. Blank was an innovator and one of the founders of Fairchild Semi.
Why is being a big dick in corporate America vs a scientist or engineer so fucking important?
Do you know why they concentrate on sports, most people do not realise why. Universities have a tax exempt status, so sporting revenues, advertising and ticket sales are tax exempt and hence the major source of profits for insiders, investors and staff with inflated salaries, why sport in US universities, greed not education, although that would technically be an education in US greed. Infinite greed is eating the USA alive, the snake eating it's own tail in it's rapacious gluttony.
Bullshit. Per capita inflation-adjusted government revenue [usgovernmentrevenue.com] may dip occasionally during a recession, but it's up tremendously over time. Can't blame this on a lack of revenue. The MTA has it's own sources of funds, anyway. It's not supposed to depend on the Federal government.
Even The New York Times [nytimes.com] acknowledges that this is a political issue, one which Democrat Cuomo is mostly to blame for.
The real scandal is that NY's Subway costs more to build an operate than just about anywhere else. Their labor cost is
Re: (Score:3)
How's the traffic this morning?
My drive to work is two miles. The maximum speed limit, for about a third of that distance, is 45 mph.
The pay isn't the greatest, but it's really fricking worth it.
You drive 2 miles? You could cycle that in less than 10 mins, 15 if you don't want to break a sweat. It would also be a very reasonable distance for a public transport system.
...so? (Score:2)
So why weren't they slow from 1995 to 2012? (Score:1)
The obvious answer is that the demand has gone up, and the capacity hasn't met the demand. The headline is bullshit, and the slowness has nothing to do with an accident in 1995.
It's well documented why the trains are slow in NYC, it's because they haven't put enough money back into the system. It's a failure of not maintaining the system that's at fault here, not one incident 23 years ago.
Put enough money back into the system? You mean, like, they are siphoning off revenue from the fares???
I bet we could pull up a balance sheet and it would easily show there is zero positive revenue from actual paying riders to siphon off. So what is this money to 'put back into the system'??
Re: (Score:3)
The subway runs an operating profit, I think it came out to something like 20 cents a passenger. However that money is "shared" with the New York City Transit side of the bus system, which runs at a loss.
If they were to eliminate the bus-subway transfers and separate the revenue pools, the subway would probably be shown to operate at even more of a profit (since a lot of people take an unofficial round trip discount by taking the subway one way and the bus back).
Strange Tone (Score:4, Insightful)
This reads like a shocking expose'. But if you have trouble with signalling systems, it makes absolutely perfect sense to slow the trains down until the problem is corrected.
OK, yes, they could be fixing it faster, but this seems like a perfectly responsible choice.
The problem is the hack for enforcing speed limits - timer signals. Basically, train passes spot "a", a hidden timer starts counting, signal at spot "b" turns green if the timer runs out before the train gets there, otherwise it stays red. If you ride up front (on one of the few trains where you can see the same as the operator), you can see how the timer signals work and see the speed the train is going (either with a GPS app on your phone, or by peeking through the gap in the door to the cab). Here's a
Millineals will fix it. That's for certain.
You assume there is anything to fix. From all appearances, the subway system is working as intended: delivering daily punishment to those who ride it; for it is the suffering of the souls within that counts, not whether they actually get to their destinations in a suitable condition and appropriate time.
Cars purchased 20 years later... (Score:2)
Cars purchased 20 years later -- in 2016 -- have a max speed of 55 mph...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Doubt that ALL cars are limited to 40 mph, maybe some older cars were for a while. Signaling system is another issue/can of worms.
This thread says that cars were capped at 55 mph after the 1995 crash, not 40 mph:
https://www.nyctransitforums.c... [nyctransitforums.com]
What's the impact? (Score:2)
Whats the story (Score:2)
The ability to rework the signal system is not something that could happen.
The trains stay safe and staying slow is the only method that supports that is not a story.
Want a good train? Invest in a great transport system.
The UK, Japan, South Korea, parts of the EU can offer great turn key rail networks for export.
Tunnel design, working air-conditioning, new systems to move a lot of people around faster.
Autonomous trains (Score:2)
When?
The goals of the people in charge of upgrading and maintaining the subway system may be orthogonal to those who ride it.
British rail system had a solution to this... (Score:2)
... in the 1800s.
Naturally I wouldn't employ that solution in exactly the same way because we have better technology to facilitate the concept, but I would still enact the same concept.
The British system simply made it physically impossible for trains to enter a stretch of track unless the train in front of it or going the other way or whatever had turned in a key. The key was slotted into a signalling box which permitted other trains to enter that track. If the key was NOT turned in then further trains cou