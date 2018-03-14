Google Will Prioritize Stories for Paying News Subscribers (bloomberg.com) 14
Google users who subscribe to newspapers will find articles from those publications appearing higher in their search results, part of the tech giant's efforts to help media companies find and retain paying readers, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. From the report: The Alphabet unit will also begin sharing search data that show who's most likely to buy a subscription, said the people, who asked to be anonymous because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Google executives plan to disclose specific details at an event in New York on March 20, according to the people. Google declined to comment. The moves could help publishers better target potential digital subscribers and keep the ones they've already got by highlighting stories from the outlets they're paying for. The initiative marks the latest olive branch from Silicon Valley in its evolving relationship with media companies.
How does google know what I subscribe to? (Score:5, Interesting)
...Google users who subscribe to newspapers
Do I have to tell google, or does google just sift through their data and surmise?
Probably . . . neither.
Google will probably expect the media companies to provide them with subscriber lists . . .
. . . which Google will promptly resell.
I'm willing to pay (Score:2)
but only once. I am not going to pay for multiple newspaper subscriptions. I want a netflix type subscription where I pay one party and I have access to all the news out there.
Same. Give me an industry standard aggregator that I can query without adverts or tracking mechanisms. Stop giving me fucking blogs in my news feed. This isn't news, its AMPed up garbage chock full of more garbage, likely generated by something like the POMO generator. (http://www.elsewhere.org/journal/pomo/)
Imagine a news feed any real journalist could submit to, just send their JSON object and the aggregator with standard interface. It's like reddit but with journalistic integrity 100% of the time and
It seems as though most of what's actually news comes via the Associated Press, so what you're asking for doesn't seem unreasonable. What you get from a magazine or paper just seems to be local stories or editorial content.
Definitely a fan of the AP. Not a fan of news monetization past the point of paying for journalists. The capitalistic ethics of "fuck the world lets make this quarter the best quarter yet" just seem wrong to me when you're talking about information who's value is built upon trust. If you're going to make a boatload of money from the "news," how am I to trust you to tell me the truth rather than what I want to hear? I would be looking for fact-based non-editorial news. Something like the first 15 minutes of
I want a netflix type subscription
You mean a subscription where you start out with a bunch of widely-sourced news, but over time, the subscription site drops more and more sources and replaces them with their own "exciting new" content?
Paywalled (Score:2)
The paywalled articles are getting annoying, even slashdot had posted a few articles you couldn't even read.
Google is directing the narrative by what links it pushes when you search a topic, its getting crazy when you search for an article from 2012 on tariffs, and google is pushing trending news links ahead of the real search results.
I started using duckduckgo for searches, but they are getting over ran by people gaming the results for topic snow. Guess thats what happens when you start getting popular.
And
I've come to notice this search result trend as well. Google returns 'current news' over plain facts regarding certain topics. I'm not sure why a news article posted today would achieve highest ranking on the search result, but that's what they're doing.
Tried this route myself as well, but I find Duckduckgo just simply doesn't give me as many meaningful results as Google. Even if it means going a few pages deep on the results from Google, I still get what I'm looking for, usually. But as it's always bee
Slowly (Score:2)
Boiling the frog.