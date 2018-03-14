Google Opens Maps To Bring the Real World Into Games (engadget.com) 23
Video games may soon look a lot more like the real world. If you've enjoyed the thrill of driving through GTA V and spying out Los Angeles landmarks, then that's a sentiment you're probably going to start feeling a lot more often while you play video games. From a report: The search firm is both opening its Maps platform's real-time data and offering new software toolkits that will help developers build games based on that data. The software includes both a kit to translate map info to the Unity game engine as well as another to help make games using that location data. The combination turns buildings and other landmarks into customizable 3D objects, and lets you manipulate those objects to fit your game world. It can replace every real hotel into an adventurer's inn, for instance, or add arbitrary points of interest for the sake of checkpoints.
This is the first step toward simulating my commute. If I can do that in VR and open a virtual terminal where I can browse Slashdot, I'll have the full experience of working from home!
I wouldn't mind a 2 hour commute if I could do it from home.
I want games with cool interchanges in them when they have highways.
Watch Dogs really got Chicago very wrong.
Grand Theft Auto 6 needs to do it right and be on PC!
When they did Fallout 4, which took place in Boston, they explicitly decided not to use real world topographical maps for gameplay purposes and not to be strictly constrained.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I have been on LSD (the road)
Now our youth have even less incentive to actually get outside and do something.
"Hey, you wanna go check out that park downtown?"
"Nah, I already ran through it in Super Downtown Los Angeles, Zombie Edition"
"Now our youth have even less incentive to actually get outside and do something."
Sure but they can train school shootings before doing them in real life 'reenactments'.
Also nice to time the arrival of the police and possible escape routes.
Heck it's a treasure trove for criminals.
https://cn.pling.com/img//hive... [pling.com]
There used to be a scenery generator for X-plane that would download Google Maps tiles for ground scenery. But it was always against Google's terms of service before. Now it could be done legitimately. And if they opened up the 3D building data too, that would be great for scenery generation as well. Looking forward to it! Especially in VR... brings a whole new dimension to flight simulation (pun intended, although it is pretty amazing), especially with real scenery. The only problem with today's VR sy
It would be awesome if you could import real cities into a Sim City type game and improve and expand them.
Ahh who am I kidding? EA sucks and would ruin any chance of it being a decent game...
Sim City isn't the best city simulation type game anyway and hasn't been for a long time. "Cities Skylines" is the most popular and best in that genre. I don't think you can import cities from Google Maps- but you can import topographies into Skylines- and have a realistic topography to build your city on. So your city could be built on the realistic topography of London, New York, Oslo, or wherever.
so Grand Theft Auto could now be the size of the metropolitan L.A. -- or Chicago -- or Miami
That sounds great and all as long as they don't add in real world traffic... imagin getting off work early loading up the game and getting stuck in the rush hour traffic you just avoided in real life. HA
:-D
But it might help with level setting commute times. My mom swears it takes her 5 minutes to get to my house when it's really 15... The Sims game taught me no matter how fast I think I am it usually takes me 15