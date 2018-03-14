Facebook Quietly Hid Webpages Bragging of Ability to Influence Elections (theintercept.com) 32
Sam Biddle, reporting for The Intercept: When Mark Zuckerberg was asked if Facebook had influenced the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the founder and CEO dismissed the notion that the site even had such power as "crazy." It was a disingenuous remark. Facebook's website had an entire section devoted to touting the "success stories" of political campaigns that used the social network to influence electoral outcomes. That page, however, is now gone, even as the 2018 congressional primaries get underway.
In the wake of a public reckoning with Facebook's unparalleled ability to distribute information and global anxiety over election meddling, bragging about the company's ability to run highly effective influence campaigns probably doesn't look so great. Facebook's "success stories" page is a monument to the company's dominance of online advertising, providing examples from almost every imaginable industry of how use of the social network gave certain players an advantage. "Case studies like these inspire and motivate us," the page crows.
Of course they are falling-over-themselves power hungry. They're just still fuming sour grapes because that guy won and their gal lost. If the outcome was different the response would be quite the opposite. They are hypocrites, really.
The bigger they get, the less they get to hide behind that "hey it's our platform, don't like our bias? Build your own" bullshit. At some point people who care about election integrity and things like that are going to wake up to the fact that allowing a seriously biased company like Facebook to play power broker in one moment and go John Galt on the other is just straight up poisonous for our society.
At some point, their "standards" are going to have to start resembling that of common carriers and the "mistakes" where somethings like a total annihilation of conservative content (with no comparable loss elsewhere) will have to be treated as an obviously intentional propaganda act.
Just curious, who do you think was unbiased in their reporting of the last few election cycles?
Off the top of my head, I can't think of anyone other than myself (and I was only unbiased because I disliked everyone pretty much equally (of the candidates I was allowed to vote for)).
...I disliked everyone pretty much equally (of the candidates I was allowed to vote for)
Who did you support that you weren't allowed to vote for? Foreigner? Criminal? Too young? The candidate I voted for didn't stand a snowball's chance in hell of winning, but I was allowed to cast my vote for him.
Single Sign-on
Facebook is the only way to log into some applications and mobile apps, Spotify was that way for months, they removed your login and you had to use your facebook.
Seeing google SSO pop up, but facebook seems to be the king of SSO.
It's funny to see Spotify mentioned. Last week I looked at my bank balance, and found out someone charged a Spotify subscription to my debit card. Must be for a year because it was $119 and change. Went right to my bank and reported it. Thankfully I don't subscribe to any of those services, so could state clearly it wasn't maybe some old auto-renew I had forgotten about. The bank just finished removing the charge from my account today.
So you trust Facebook now? (Score:2)
Of course Facebook is going to have pages touting how successful messaging is on Facebook.
Why should you believe them, any more than you believe using Axe Body Spray is going to land you dates with hot models?
In reality, how many times has Facebook, or anything you saw on Facebook, changed YOUR mind? It's a place where people do not go to change minds, theirs or anyone else's.
In reality, how many times has Facebook, or anything you saw on Facebook, changed YOUR mind? It's a place where people do not go to change minds, theirs or anyone else's.
The key issue is radicalization. You might have started thinking that democrats are well-meaning but ultimately untrustworthy to govern people. Then you joined a Facebook group that keeps you busy with all kinds of alternative facts and you end up believing in Pizzagate, Agenda 21, and other out-there stuff.
Sure, you still have not changed how you voted. However, your GOP candidate now is full Trumpster and you are willing to overlook recent white robes and a mistress, because other side in your mind is th
"American media giving trump 6 billion dollars of free air time" hissing and spitting on him the whole time. Even Fox News, for those who think it supported Trump.
Those "success" stories mean they were able to influence elections where Democrats were elected. They don't considers Trump's election a "success".