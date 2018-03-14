Microsoft Removes Antivirus Registry Key Check for Windows 10 Users (bleepingcomputer.com) 35
Microsoft has backtracked on a decision it took back in January when it conditioned that computers without a special registry key would not receive any more security updates. From a report: That particular "requirement" was introduced as part of the Meltdown and Spectre patching process. At the time, Microsoft said that antivirus vendors would have to add a key to the Windows Registry to signal that they are compatible with Microsoft's original Meltdown and Spectre patches. This was a big issue at the time because Microsoft detected during testing that some antivirus vendors would inject code into parts of the kernel that the company was trying to patch against Meltdown and Spectre flaws.
Makes Sense (Score:3, Insightful)
Holy Cow (Score:3)
This was a big issue at the time because Microsoft detected during testing that some antivirus vendors would inject code into parts of the kernel that the company was trying to patch against Meltdown and Spectre flaws.
This is really bringing me back to the old days of Microsoft Windows...
Never have Mac and Linux and BSD and well, all other OS users ever been so glad as not to be a part of the Mother of All Cluster Fucks that is Windows. And we were pretty glad before.
Re: (Score:2)
and well, all other OS users ever been so glad as not to be a part of the Mother of All Cluster Fucks that is Windows.
Not sure what windows has to do with anything. Are you glad because you're in the minority of no interest and don't run anti-virus software, or are you glad that kernel updates would break your software and no attempt is made to keep your software working after an update?
I'm all for hating Microsoft... (Score:4, Interesting)
...but screw A/V vendors even more. There are countless devs on huge projects like Firefox and Chrome that talk about how horrible A/V vendors treat your system and even INJECT new vulnerabilities into your system.
https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]
https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
WSUS (Score:2)
Finally, a feature we can get behind ... (Score:3)
Finally, a way to actually turn off updates until we want them in Windows 10 and MS comes back and takes the feature away. Sheesh!
Re: (Score:2)
Finally, a way to actually turn off updates until we want them in Windows 10 and MS comes back and takes the feature away. Sheesh!
The left hand reacheth for your wallet, and the right hand flippeth thou the bird.
And if the AV is still incompatible.. (Score:2)
what happens then? Guess I gotta brace myself for a wave of new frustrated customers
:D
So does this mean.. (Score:2)
No way! (Score:2)
Microsoft said they would do one thing and then did another? That's only exactly what they do literally every goddamned time.
Missing the actual story? (Score:1)
That's the more important part of the story.
Uh ... (Score:3)
Antivirus vendors' products are injecting their own code "into parts of the kernel" that Microsoft was trying to patch? And Microsoft allows this?
No third-party software should ever be allowed to patch an OS kernel - any OS kernel. Ever.
(Yes, yes, I know. Kernel patching has been SOP for all kinds of Windows software for decades now. But, c'mon - Windows 10 was supposed to have been designed from the ground up to be secure. Permitting the OS kernel to be patched by third parties, even with user permission required, is a fundamental security design flaw that no OS architect should allow
...
Re: (Score:2)
Permitting the OS kernel to be patched by third parties,
I don't think you understand what is happening here.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, thegarbz, I've seen a lot of Microsoft apologist posts coming from you recently. Would you care to explain to us lay people exactly what is happening here, if it's not OS kernel patching by third parties.
Take all the time you need.
Or should we just congratulate you on your new job now and ask you to say hi to Satya?
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe Lennart Poettering refused to give him a reach-around?
They didn't backtrack (Score:2)
Microsoft put the check in place for compatibility reasons. Yet they have clearly said in the article and the original announcement that the reason they are dropping this flag is because their vendors did exactly what the registry key was designed to do: Get vendors to update their software or admit they are leaving users at risk.
Vendors chose to update their software, registry key is now superfluous. That a backtrack doesn't make.